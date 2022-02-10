1h ago

OPINION | Bafo Khanyeza: To fulfill promises made at SONA, govt must get rid of graft

Bafo Khanyeza
The country's official unemployment rate is sitting at 34.9%. Photo: Dino Lloyd/Gallo Images
If government wants to fix the country's unemployment rate, it should focus on filling government posts but to do that it needs to get rid of corruption. Bafo Khanyeza looks what some processes that can be implemented. 

The State of the Nation address (SONA) is nothing more than a fashion extravaganza and a dull speech.

With a record 34.9% high unemployment rate, the jobless youth do not need another speech. Instead, they need at least the implementation of the previous year's promises towards eradicating corruption.

One chief economist estimated that an average of 450 000 jobs could be created if the country could eliminate corruption. An earlier study conducted by the department of trade and industry was mentioned in a written response by minister Ebrahim Patel in Parliament on 15 September 2017. He said that South Africa loses R27 billion on the GDP and 76 000 jobs every year due to corruption in the public sector.

The first thing that can lead to pushing back the awful frontiers of youth unemployment is filling government posts. There are at least 82 381 government health sector posts and 54 686 government teachers posts nationwide that have accumulated over time. 

Serious interventions to stop corruption will automatically lead to employment because when funds get siphoned through corruption, as it is currently happening, that post is sacrificed and rediverted to make up for that gaping hole left by the graft.

READ | Pieter du Toit: A view from abroad - SA is missing the boat, the point and on the road to nowhere

A classical example is the Limpopo Health department with four qualified audit opinions and one financially unqualified audit opinion in the last five years. Of its 64 302 of its vacant posts, only 32 604 were filled in the 2020 financial year-end. Compare this to the Western Cape province which has a long rich history of good governance. It has had three clean audits and two financially unqualified audit reports in the last five years. In that province, its health sector posts are almost 100% filled.

A qualified audit opinion is based on a significant number of irregular contracts in a department, some of which causes a financial loss and some of which are not even disclosed. This means money is siphoned through illegitimate processes. And behind those irregularities, is likely corruption.

Impact people's livelihoods

A disclaimer audit opinion is based on irregular payments. This means a department is making random payments to random people or companies with sheer impunity and no processes involved. In simple terms, it's brazen theft which is very extreme compared to a qualified audit opinion. But they are both severe.

The underfilling of health sector government posts in Limpopo is not just statistics but affects actual people's livelihoods.

To the DA's credit, it sustained clean governance in the Western Cape, allowing for the filing of the government's post and better service delivery. The dismal failure of governance, especially in Tshwane where there was an irregular R12 billion Glad Africa scandal that was followed by an irregular R7 million Municipal Manager's golden handshake bears testimony that processes are vital to keeping clean governance. In short, South African corruption is systemic. And it emanates from the fact that it's only the political heads like the MEC; MMC or Mayor that have the power to enforce accountability. And that's called neopatrimonialism. This is where the power for accountability is personalised or flows directly from a leader rather than a legitimate and transparent process to run a government.    

READ | Opinion: Bafo Khanyeza - Laws to stop corruption are there use them

A permanent solution would be the institutionalisation of power for accountability. So that whichever party is in power can be constrained from doing corruption. And clean governance should not become a function of who or which party is in power as it would mean that good governance has not been institutionalised.

The only way power for accountability can be institutionalised or decentralised is through the implementation of the Public Finance Management Act Sec (85) and Municipal Finance Management Act sec (175) disciplinary boards that will hold accounting officers accountable. 

The implementation of disciplinary boards should work hand in hand with the auditors using the Auditing Profession Act (2005). That's when the benefits of SA's legislation and its Constitution can be realised. The audit will then be meaningful for the first time in that it will lead to the cancellation of all irregular contracts causing a financial loss which will stop the illegitimate siphoning of funds meant for the poor. 

Should that opportunity to remedy irregularities within the audit not be used, the independent and suitable qualified disciplinary boards will be on hand to appropriately hold accounting officers accountable, using the PFMA (1999) or MFMA (2003) prescripts just after the audit.

 Bafo Thomas Khanyeza is a senior lecturer at Unisa. Views expressed are his own. 

