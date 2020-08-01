55m ago

add bookmark

OPINION | Be Brave: A professor's letter to her students

Lizette Rabe
Part of the campus at Stellenbosch University.
Part of the campus at Stellenbosch University.
Photo: Getty Images

Professor Lizette Rabe has been sending letters of encouragement to her students during the Covid-19 pandemic. Here is one of her letters as students prepare for the second semester. 

Dear students

Those of you who were fortunate enough to have received that invitation – surely one of the best invitations one can ever receive – means you are now doing your one-week self-isolation to enable you to start with classes coming Monday.

Those of you who did not receive the invitation to return to campus, please know: It will come, and hopefully sooner than later.  

Who would have thought, one year ago, that the second semester of 2020 would start this way? That you would complete your first semester online, thanks to your dedicated lecturers and departments, plus your own iron-will and self-discipline to work remotely in difficult circumstances?

While missing out on those things that make student life unique: The interaction with fellow-students, all of you on the threshold of your dreams. All those social and sporting activities. Not to forget Klein Saterdagaand. Yes, we miss, and mourn, those things that we took for granted.

But if we all work together, they will be yours to enjoy again, and hopefully sooner than we think.

Virtual existence

And now it is the beginning of 2020's second semester. Usually, on our campus, everything is abuzz – literally – with preparations for Ser. And what beautiful noise you and your fellow-students used to make during the Ser competition.

Now, life has shrunk to a virtual existence. We live behind our computers, and ironically, it is the only place where we can see one another without a mask. In real life, we need to be the Masked Wonders.

Also, July and August are traditionally the election months when you would have chosen your new campus leaders for the next academic term of 2020-2021, ready for the handover before seriously starting with that 24/7 swotting for the year-end exams.

And now? Yes, the elections still have to take place. Or rather: They are of the utmost importance right now.

Because what is needed now is leadership. From committee and association level to the HKs, the prims and the SRC.

So please think it through: Might you be one of the out-of-the-box thinkers that we need for the so important 2020-2021 term? Should you not make yourself available for one of the positions that will be up for election? So that you can contribute to our campus, our community, and our country? So that all of us can land on our feet, ready for all the opportunities that arise from this world-changing crisis we are experiencing?

Those of you who do Philosophy would know what the "categorical imperative", according to philosopher Immanuel Kant, is. Yes, he of the "Four Questions" that are still regarded as foundational for thinking about who and what we are. Known as the Kantian Questions, they are:

What can I know?

What should I do?

What may I hope for? and lastly,

What is the human being?

Granted, Kant is a (prehistoric) philosopher from the 18th century. And we are living in the 21st century. And we are suffering from a global pandemic with an immeasurably tragic human and financial toll. But those questions are still as relevant as ever. Maybe even more.

And that thing called the "categorical imperative"? Put simply, it is a rule of conduct that should apply to all. Unconditionally, without any ifs, ands, or buts. It boils down to always acting according to maxims that can be regarded as becoming universal laws. In a typical Kantian formula: "So act as to treat humanity ... always as an end and never as only a means."

So, maybe you can act now to decide to also contribute to campus leadership for the 2020/2021 term and make yourself available for election, on whichever level you feel you can contribute.

Yes, it is a difficult and uncertain time, but maybe it is time that you believe in yourself, and in how you can provide leadership and contribute to help build a new future for all. To make a difference. Importantly, to #Build Back Better.

The new normals 

And while you are contemplating your next step(s), remember to stick to the New Normal's basic rules of conduct. Such as: We are in this together, but keep your distance. And clean your hands regularly, whether by washing with soap and water, or using a disinfectant gel or spray. And please remember to be that Masked Wonder.

Besides looking after your physical health, please also look after your mental health. There already is sufficient evidence that we all suffer from the mental fall-out of Covid-19. Take care of yourself with a balanced diet and enough exercise, but please no team sports where there is physical contact; any "bondelsports" are just too risky.

Remain hopeful, because indeed: This too shall pass.

Most of all, be #Brave. Our campus needs you. Our community needs you. And certainly, our country needs young, innovative minds. Make a difference. Be #Brave.

-Lizette Rabe is a professor at Stellenbosch University (SU) and academic principal of the postgraduate cluster consisting of residences and private student accommodation called Senior Living Spaces (SLS) at SU.

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name, profile picture, contact details and location. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.

Related Links
Dan Kriek | Saving the academic year for agriculture students
2021 university academic programme likely to start be later than usual - Nzimande
Students glad to be back
Read more on:
educationcoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who should have replaced Sergio Perez at this weekend's British GP?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sebastian Vettel - At least he'll get a taste of what the 2021 car will be like
27% - 274 votes
Nico Hulkenberg - He's been with the team before
20% - 202 votes
Fernando Alonso - A true racer, and the fastest Spaniard around
38% - 383 votes
Jenson Button - Any team can benefit from a champion driver
16% - 159 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

6h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.05
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
22.31
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
20.08
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
12.18
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.93)
Gold
1974.90
(+0.04)
Silver
24.37
(+0.08)
Platinum
904.01
(+0.28)
Brent Crude
43.66
(+0.62)
Palladium
2082.00
(+0.60)
All Share
55721.80
(-0.22)
Top 40
51368.82
(-0.16)
Financial 15
10156.23
(-2.61)
Industrial 25
74508.19
(+0.22)
Resource 10
55558.28
(+0.28)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a...

29 Jul

FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a charter company
FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid...

28 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid Covid-19 pandemic
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo