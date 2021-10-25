OPINION | Bouwer van Niekerk: Court directive poses difficult question on discrimination

Bouwer van Niekerk writes that as noble as some court directives may appear to be, it should not discriminate those chosen to represent us based on our gender, orientation, or belief. This follows a recent court directive which stated only litigants and practitioners who identified as women or as gender non-conforming could enter a court venue.

“Equality is not the empirical claim that all groups of humans are interchangeable; it is the moral principle that individuals should not be judged or constrained by the average properties of their group.” Steven Pinker – The Blank Slate: The Modern Denial of Human Nature

Our courts are governed and managed by rules and directives. This is necessary, as it encourages not only that justice is done, but that it is seen to be done by our judicial authorities. The importance of this can hardly be overstated – as we live in a constitutional democracy, and all actions that are undertaken by government and the legislature are subject to constitutional review, the proper functioning of our courts are paramount to upholding the separation of powers and the rule of law, all the while upholding the constitutional imperatives that are paramount to proper and legally compliant principles enshrined in our Constitution.



Practically, and albeit directed by the rules and the directives applicable in their different divisions of the High Court, judges have some free reigns on conducting proceedings in front of them in the matters they are tasked to preside over. This includes issuing specific directions on how they will hear matters (be it virtually or in person in open court), and the order and manner in which counsel (representing their cases and clients) will appear. It needs to be stressed that this is, as a rule, both laudable and pragmatic, as it ensures the smooth and efficient practical implementation of the business of dispensing justice.



However, such directives can become problematic, as it may be perceived to impugn the legal practitioners tasked to represent their clients without fear or favour. An example of this is a recent directive that was issued in the unopposed motion court roll of 20 October in the Gauteng Local Division of the High Court, Johannesburg. The directive read thus:



The roll will be heard in open court from 10:00am, court venue will be posted on the main entrance notice board on date of hearing. Only litigants in person and practitioners who are women and practitioners who identity as gender non-conforming may enter courtroom. Men practitioners to wait outside the courtroom until called in. All practitioners to have sanitised copies of draft orders.

On the face of it, it may appear as if this directive is progressive; it portraits chivalry, it acknowledges the existence and importance of women and gender non-conforming practitioners, and it encourages the importance of hygiene in court proceedings. These are all praiseworthy attributes.



At first glance, it also contributes to the positive transformation of the legal profession.

Assumingly unintentionally, it does, however, raise some problematic questions.

Presuming that the directive was crafted in a manner to reveal benevolence and sympathy to the marginalised members of a male dominated profession, it remains a problematic proposition to accept that, in a court of law, a presiding judge finds it necessary to discriminate against who should be allowed in court based on the legal practitioner’s gender.

Even more problematic is how the differentiation is presented: if you are either a women practitioner or identify as a gender non-conforming practitioner, you may enter the courtroom. If you are a man, you may not.

Passing judgment before case starts

The primary difficulty with this is that a judgment must first be passed even before a practitioner may enter the courtroom. This is also not a trivial judgment; it entails a value judgment by the judge, as they alone appear to be the sole decider on whether the practitioner is a woman, or gender non-conforming, or a man. Once this judgment is passed, the right of way of the practitioner is determined.



How would this work in practice? How would a practitioner go about justifying whether they or they are in fact, a woman, or gender non-conforming, or a man? How would one go about explaining that you are an allosexual, cisgender demi-romantic; or an asexual transgender; or an intersexed pansexual? Should this be done in open court, or should this be done in the judge’s chambers? What evidence should one present to prove this? And on what basis should the correctness or otherwise of the evidence presented be judged?



I will argue that this would be an impossible task, and one that should not be expected of legal practitioners, or anyone else for that matter. The reason why this should not happen is axiomatic: it infringes on one’s dignity even before one is expected to enter the most sacred of sanctuaries of human dignity – a court of law.

Rights enshrined in the Constitution

It is important to remember that our Constitution recognises the right to equality – we are all equal before the law, and we all have the right to equal protection and benefit of the law. This includes the full and equal enjoyment of all rights and freedoms, including the right to be represented by whomever we choose to represent us in court.



As noble as some directives may appear to be, it should not discriminate against the choices we make in respect of who we choose to represent us, and it should not discriminate against either them or us based on our gender, orientation, or belief.

These are rights that are enshrined in our Constitution. How it is applied and interpreted remains a journey to undertake by our courts and the judges who preside over them. It is not to be taken lightly, and should embrace the need for transformation and keeping with the times of sexual and gender orientation and tolerance. But justice in this regard should be meted out indiscriminately. For we are all entitled to our constitutional rights, whomever I or you or we may be.



- Bouwer Van Niekerk is a Johannesburg-based attorney.

