OPINION | Brenda Madumise-Pajibo: Recent statistics of crime against women - witnesses may be complicit

The risk South African women face has been normalised and the numerous political rhetoric and policy statements have not resulted in reducing the risks women in this country encounter daily, writes Wise4Afrika director Brenda Madumise-Pajibo.

Police Minister Bheki Cele told South Africans last week 13 799 sexual offences were committed in the first quarter of this year.



He said of this figure, 10 818 were people who reported to the police they had been raped, while 2 165 said they had been sexually assaulted.

Cele added sexual offences recorded a 13.7% increase, compared to last year, with contact sexual offences the only decrease in this category.

This against the backdrop of a dismissive and tone-deaf response to a Constitutional Court judgment, by our politicians, in the case of Kawa vs the South African Police Services.

The Constitutional Court found police's actions were negligent.

However, in response to a question posed by the EFF in the National Assembly regarding whether any action will be taken against the officers, the minister and police commissioner maintained, in a written response, there was no misconduct by the police.



They said the court's decision was not unanimous. And this is the kind of flawed thinking and analysis we are supposed to pin our trust on, and hope the sexual offences reported to the police will yield relief to victims and survivors of gender violence.

No doubt, more sexual offences were committed during the reporting period, but we know for a fact most victims do not report the incidents and even if and when they do, some of our police officers are either unwilling or incapable of recording such incidents. Are we going to get a report on how the police minister has held such officials accountable and, or punished them?

Disturbing statistics

In South Africa, every hour of each day five women are raped. In addition, if one considers the total number of sexual offences Cele released, about 153 criminal acts are committed against women per day in South Africa. This means that every hour of every day at least six women fall victim to a criminal act.

As disturbing as these statistics are, they are only a fraction of the daily and hourly criminal acts committed against women. Certainly, if these criminal acts against women are added to the overall criminal acts committed against all individuals across the country, the proportion of such acts against women will rise exponentially.

ALSO READ | OPINION: Gender-based violence in South Africa: The new terror, the new normal

Women in South Africa are at physical risk and our government does not seem to be concerned. Clearly, the risk South African women face has been normalised and the numerous political rhetoric and policy statements have not resulted in reducing the risks women in this country encounter daily.

According to Cele, almost half of the cases reported, a staggering 4 653 rapes took place at the home of the rape victim or the home of the rapist. We know only too well that most criminal assaults against women are witnessed by many others.

The question then is: Are these South Africans, who are witnesses to these criminal acts against women or are those knowledgeable of such criminal acts, not just as complicit if they do not report these heinous acts of crime?



Responsibility to report a crime

Recently, our media has been talking about the responsibility to report a criminal act if one is witness to such criminality - a narrative that gained traction amid reports of a charge proffered against President Cyril Ramaphosa in which he is alleged to have failed to report a crime that was committed on his property.

The obligation to report a crime if one is a witness to the crime or is in the knowledge of the crime needs to be expanded to include criminal acts that are perpetrated against women. Such provisions exist, for example in cases of terrorism, and corruption, among others. No doubt these are serious crimes.

Terrorism is a threat to our "national security" and corruption undermines the ability of the state to provide services to the citizens.

However, terrorism is not a daily or an hourly occurrence in the country, and while corruption may probably be a daily and hourly occurrence, it still evoked a Zondo Commission. There is no commission to talk about the criminal acts that are visited upon South African women daily and hourly, and no visible attempt to ensure eyewitnesses or those with knowledge of such egregious acts are compelled to come forward.

Our society seems willing to derogate crimes against women and this is unacceptable.

ALSO READ | Felleng Yende: We need a collective voice to stop gender-based violence

The sexual offence statistics released remain and will remain just numbers that we use for research purposes and grant applications for funding - no urgency, no outrage and if there is outrage, it is brief, for that moment and we swiftly move on to the next excitement – no accountability.

Soon the police will be releasing the second quarter crime stats. We will go through the same motions - nothing more. I am more interested in seeing a report on how these reported cases from the first quarter will be concluded, whether they will be concluded - will the victims and survivors get the justice they think they deserve? The jury is still out.

- Brenda Madumise-Pajibo is a director of Wise4Afrika - an initiative that seeks to disrupt patriarchy by advancing womxn-inspired solutions for empowerment.

To receive Opinions Weekly, sign up for the newsletter here.

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.