OPINION | Chrispin Phiri: Where have all the good comrades gone?

Chrispin Phiri examines how effective has the "Through the Eye of the Needle" guideline been over the last 21 years after its adoption, given the decline in the quality of comrades and the patent destruction and poor execution of the transformation project within the ANC.

Have we reached a point where the African National Congress exists for its own sake? Have we reached a stage where members use the organisation for their own enrichment and advantage, thus negating the importance of the party itself? Are people in it for themselves or in it to further the ANC and the National Democratic Revolution?



With a simple cursory view of many branch processes and elective conferences that are currently under way across the country, one cannot help but pose these questions.



The blatant ngeteng (choose me) attitude that has engulfed the movement in various regions and provinces is completely foreign to the organisation and many of us who have grown up in the movement. Even though some might argue that this is part of the lobbying processes in the ANC, and that political and robust contestation is normal within any political party (or democracy, for that matter), there is a thin line which is crossed when branch elections descend into chaos and violence, where people buy votes or where candidates are elected who do not represent the calibre of leadership that the ANC has always stood for.



Although one expects that the modest approach of being called by the branches to lead is perhaps dated and unrealistic. One would simply not expect an organisation that characterises itself as a leader of society to colour its lobbying processes with slogans derived from popular culture (Adiwele, Bopha Bopha to name but a few).



Winning acceptance

Historically the ANC has been revered not for its "popularity" or for being populistic – on the contrary, many ANC documents and policies have always come with the caveat of not seeking gain through cheap popularity by making false promises or pandering to popular sentiments. It highlights winning acceptance, but never through threats or patronage.



Historically the ANC has always been respected for its ability to appeal to the aspirations of society across racial, sexist and classist perspectives which permeate society. Leaders in the movement have always been implored to lead by example, be above reproach and be committed to the NDR. This new development which is regrettably prevalent in the ANC is indicative of a shift towards populism at the cost of aspirational leadership.

Interestingly, there are set guidelines that establish the parameters of lobbying and general criteria which prescribes the calibre of individuals who ought to be elected in positions of responsibility in the organisation. The guidelines are aptly titled, "Choosing the Best Cadres to Lead Transformation", commonly known as Through the Eye of the Needle. In the ANC's Umrabulo NGC 2020 Special Edition ANC members are called upon to review this document. Several questions are put forward for review:

Is the current Through the Eye of a Needle document (sic) sufficient guide to ANC members in the current period?

Which areas of the document need to be strengthened?

What measures should the ANC put in place to address the issues of usage of money in the internal ANC candidate selection processes and that of choosing cadres for leadership in the movement?

Are the current disciplinary process swift enough?

The discussion document notes that for almost two decades now, "Through the Eye of a Needle: Choosing the Best Cadres to lead Transformation" has played a significant role in guiding the internal processes through which the ANC elects leaders and public representatives.

The national executive committee decided at its meeting in July 2019 that, given the changes in the subjective and objective conditions under which the ANC is operating, and the role that money is playing in internal ANC processes, the document needs to be reviewed and updated to assist the movement in dealing with these challenges. Curiously the new set of discussion documents no longer refer to the review of this document.

Given the proliferation of new tendencies - some of which I have referred to earlier and are self-evident in the decline in the quality of comrades and the patent destruction and poor execution of the transformation project - should the question not rather be as to how effective has the "Through the Eye of the Needle" guideline been over the last 21 years after its adoption? This question does not feature in the discussion document at all.

Why is there still ill-discipline, vote-buying and corruption?

The question we should be asking is whether the guidelines in "Through the Eye of the Needle" have been sufficient to ensure the type of leaders that represent the true values of the ANC. If we say that the guidelines have been successful, how then do we explain the persistence of ill-discipline, violence, corruption, vote-buying, patronage and self-interest that seems to be emerging from certain branches of the movement?

At the time when "Through the Eye of the Needle" was adopted, it was said that a new set of challenges began to impact the ANC's revolutionary morality and ethics negatively. It was said that most members began to have a sense of entitlement to leadership, and it had become easy to be a leader of the ANC. Experience, talent and longevity in the movement began to count for little. Political careerists captured the ANC.

Some 21 years down the line, it cannot be said that "Through the Eye of the Needle" has addressed any of these concerns. If anything, the sense of entitlement continues unabated, the ANC has now become a stepping stone to access state coffers, and insidious patronage networks are prevalent. This is a self-admitted diagnosis.

The Strategy and Tactics document, adopted by the 2017 Conference, reinforces the rational of formulating the criteria in the first place. It cites, declining fortunes, internal squabbles, money politics, corruption, and mediocre performance in government.

Given these challenges, which are seemingly ongoing, the notion of setting criteria for what type of individual or leadership is required to execute the organisation's policies is noble. If anything, the recent electoral performance should be used as a barometer of entrusted cadres' performance and the ability to implement the ANC's transformative programme.

To the extent that one argues that the ANC does not exist for its own sake, there should be a direct correlation between its performance in government and its incumbent leadership. For example, the "Through the Eye of the Needle" document should expressly require cadres who seek re-election to be evaluated on their track record and performance of where they have been deployed previously. In addition, the question should be asked whether they are fit and proper to be in any leadership position within the organisation.

Bribes

Should leaders who are voted out by the electorate be eligible for re-election or election to an upper structure? This is a matter that the revised "Through the Eye of the Needle" or any organisational renewal process should reflect on.

The obvious glitch in the ANC's electoral processes is the rouse that many elections are naturally an outcome of democratic processes. But many are not. Often, the outcome has been determined through money changing hands for personal advancement. This is at the very heart of ANC's moral crisis. It has begun to slowly change the nature and character of the movement as we have always known it.

We no longer speak of a revolutionary movement whose creed is based on a progressive value system, revolutionary morality, selflessness, comradeship among its members and its general orientation to uplift the poor and the marginalised.

Should the organisation not, as a rule, ask for justification of why a particular candidate should be entrusted with certain responsibilities in the ANC, which, in turn, may also impact on their responsibilities in state institutions and government in general?

In its electoral process, the branches or electoral structures should be able to enquire:

What is the professional training of this comrade?

What are their values?

What practical experience do communities have of their activism? Are they fit and proper and able to advance our commitment to the NDR?

Are they leaders in their communities or experts in their fields?

Are they morally and ethically beyond reproach?

In its current mode it is not possible to make these enquiries.



If we talk about renewal in the movement, it is not simply about electing new faces, it is about re-enforcing the values that the ANC has always stood for. Elsewhere one has argued that it is simply to join the ANC.



As I previously wrote, "the ANC should have a system that defines the scope of member selection. In recruiting applicants, the ANC must deliberately attract activists with prominent virtues. That is, people whose values and ideology are consistent with the attainment of a national democratic society".



Absent these interventions, there is no organisational renewal. Renewal must have practical consequences.

- Chrispin Phiri is an ANC activist.

