OPINION | City of Cape Town's JP Smith: 'We won't close our eyes to crime to please Cele'

Our promise to communities is that we will do whatever we can to keep building and expanding our policing resources in Cape Town, so that we can keep you safer, writes the City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith.

The irony of labelling Cape Town's law enforcement as a "rogue unit" seems lost on Police Minister Bheki Cele.



As we know, "rogue unit" was the term used to smear a SARS investigative unit that was actually doing its job to stop corruption and uncover state capture. The term was invented by the very people bleeding the country dry.

So it is that Cele and his fellow travellers in the ANC-GOOD alliance borrow this phrase straight from the Zupta playbook to try to stop the City of Cape Town from asserting our own policing powers.

Our goal is not to please the ANC and its allies. We will not close our eyes to crime in our mission to make Cape Town safer. While policing collapses nationally, the city will grow its own policing resources and assert our powers, because we know this is the only way to better protect residents.

The City's Safety and Security Investigations Unit (SSIU) operates fully within the law, and does laudable work. It is empowered by the Criminal Procedure Amendment Act and the 2018 Peace Officer Declaration, which specifically sets out the powers and functions of municipal law enforcement.

In terms of the declaration, our officials may investigate various offences related to firearms, drugs and trafficking, laws governing building safety and protecting public property, municipal by-laws, traffic, and liquor.

In the course of investigation, our officials may use specific powers listed in the declaration, including powers to arrest and search.

Only use lawful investigative methods

It goes without saying only lawful investigative methods may be used to gather and verify facts. Municipal law enforcement may not use investigative methods exclusive to police or intelligence agencies, such as the interception of communications with court permission, or taking fingerprints.

The SSIU does not gather "intelligence" as is alleged by Cele. We do collate and analyse the statistics and information that follows on the daily policing done by officers. This is simply best practice for modern policing and evidence-led command and control. It is no surprise this is alien to Cele.

In particular, the City's SSIU is positioned to undertake the following investigations, all of which must result in the evidence being handed to the police:

Establishing prima facie evidence of criminal activity within our scope, especially gun-, drug-, and metal theft-related crime.

Investigative support at the request of the police.

Attacks on City frontline service staff and vandalism/theft of critical public infrastructure.

Gang activity and drug dealing in the City's affordable rental units.

Internal investigations into staff misconduct within safety and security.

Conducting watching briefs on court cases involving an arrest made by law enforcement, especially for firearm-, drug-, and gang-related matters. This initiative will soon expand into communities most in need, to increase the conviction rate for firearm and drug arrests.

The City's SSIU reports to a non-politically aligned executive director of safety and security, with monthly accountability to the civilian oversight committee and, quarterly, to the portfolio committee. The unit does not report to myself as the City's mayoral committee member for safety and security as falsely claimed.

A treacherous road

The latest attacks by Cele are not our first rodeo. It has been a treacherous road to stand up on behalf of residents and assert our City's role in making Cape Town safer.

At each turn, political elements in the police and ANC have tried to stop the City from fulfilling our safety role and function.

This ranges from obstructing our search warrant applications for gun- and drug crime-linked properties and calling into question our innovative "Rent-a-Cop" partnership with City Improvement Districts to frustrating our efforts to create our own reservist service, now totalling hundreds of auxiliary volunteers.

Nevertheless, we persevered to turn these innovative ideas into reality, and brought the public on board in the process.

Following a Constitutional Court fight, Cape Town is today the only metro in the only province empowered by legislation to accredit, equip, and train neighbourhood watches under the Western Cape Community Safety Act.

Thousands of residents now play an important "force multiplier" role together with the police, metro police, law enforcement, and private security in a seamless functional system.

Moreover, we have put 1 100 additional law enforcement officers on the street since 2019 through our Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) in partnership with the Western Cape government. In contrast, the Western Cape saw a 511 net decline in police personnel between 2018 and 2021.

The City's increased law enforcement investment has more than tripled the arrest rate in the past five years, going from just under 1 000 arrests in 2016, to almost 3 000 in 2020/21, with 50% being drug-related arrests.

LEAP officers were deployed to crime hot spots with too few police resources, and we have seen the results with murder rate declines in Kraaifontein at 40.5%, Nyanga 24.1%, Khayelitsha at 21.1%, and Harare at 14.5%.

Make Cape Town safer

We recognise we must do more, especially in terms of smart safety technology.

To date, Cape Town has already established Africa's largest CCTV safety surveillance network of more than 2 500 cameras and counting, including more than 800 metro police cameras, 1 000 freeway and public transport cameras, and 600 cameras through our partnership with community policing structures.

Our promise to communities is that we will do whatever we can to keep building and expanding our policing resources in Cape Town, so that we can keep you safer.

In fact, we are just getting started and we have all the energy to see this vision through, with many more obstacles to overcome in the next five years.

- JP Smith is the City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for safety and security.

