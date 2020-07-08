OPINION | Covid -19: We need each other to get through this new world

This writer, who asked to remain anonymous, writes that we will only weather the Covid-19 pandemic if we reach out to each other.

It was 02:00 on Saturday morning when my phone beeped with the message that I'd been praying for: "Kindly note that your Covid-19 test result is: Negative."

I wanted to cry with relief.

I can hug my family again. I can move around our home without being terrified of making anyone sick. I can stop washing everything down a million times. But most of all, I’m not going to get any sicker.

The most frightening part of contracting Covid-19 is dealing with the unknown.

Some people experience it mildly and recover quickly, but others develop serious complications after the first few days of infection. Some people remain completely asymptomatic. Some elderly people who have multiple comorbidities have survived it and other younger, healthier people haven't.

We still don't know how many times you can contract Covid-19 or whether you'll develop antibodies and an immunity.

I'm extremely grateful to have escaped the possibility of being horribly sick.

But, like most people, I suspect, I'm feeling Covid-19 fatigue.

This new world is a strange place of masks and disinfectant and a lack of connection.

Many are still separated from loved ones and struggling with loneliness, especially the elderly and those who have comorbidities.

Massive financial stress on top of looming unemployment leaves us unable to sleep at night. We're trying to balance the risk of our kids returning to school with their need for education, stimulation and care. Our essential workers have jeopardised their own health by bravely working to keep our nation running and many are exhausted and overworked.

It's a storm - a surge of varying emotions.

We're facing fears for our own mortality and for those who we love.

Compared to many other countries across the world, our infection and mortality rate is still low.

Some days, in the constant feed of information and misinformation, we may examine the growing figures with a sense of detachment. Yet, every one of those numbers was a living, breathing soul with a family who loved them. And when we absorb that truth, the underlying current may be one of fear, despair and dread.

The new normal feels dark and endless.

We have no idea if, how or when the rate of infection of Covid-19 will move into a decline. How do we move forward when we're seemingly stuck in this relentless holding pattern?

I think that the answer is right in front of us.

We keep on reaching out to each other.

Over the last few months, I've seen and heard countless stories of family, friends and strangers reaching out to each other - physically, emotionally, spiritually and financially. I've seen those who have little, sharing with those who have nothing. I've seen ordinary South Africans from every walk of life connecting, whether it's those asking for support or those answering the call for help. I've witnessed countless people sharing vouchers for food and electricity on various online platforms. I've watched mothers - complete strangers – share winter clothing for children.

Young people have offered to shop for their elderly neighbours. Matric students have used their matric ball funds to feed those in need. Professionals are offering free counselling and students are offering to tutor scholars in need at no cost at all.

Across South Africa, people of diverse backgrounds are sharing their fears, needs and stories. Individuals and communities are rallying to the cry for connection and support as we're coming to understand the degree and nature of interconnection that structures our society.

These stories of love, hope, sacrifice and relationship are a testament to our resilient nature as South African individuals, families and communities. Perhaps, if we continue to reach out to each other, exploring each other's realities and holding critical conversations, we can extend that compassionate spirit into a new era.

"Historically, pandemics have forced humans to break with the past and imagine their world anew. This one is no different. It is a portal, a gateway between one world and the next," writes Arundhati Roy.

The Covid-19 pandemic is impacting all of us, more than we could ever have imagined. I'm so grateful that I tested negative, but I’m even more grateful for the love and support that I've received.

The way that we choose to respond to each other in this raw, desperate and lonely time may be the light in the darkness, guiding us to being better South Africans.

- The writer asked to remain anonymous.

