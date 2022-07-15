OPINION | Craig Clutty: World Youth Skills Day, and why SA should care about it now more than ever

Young people can be a powerful force for positive change if they are invested in and given the knowledge and opportunities needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving digital environment, writes Craig Clutty.

In 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared 15 July as World Youth Skills Day. The United Nations defines youth as those between the ages of 15 and 24. There are currently 1.2 billion citizens within this age group, comprising 16% of the world's population. World Youth Skills Day was established to create awareness of the global youth unemployment crisis.

Youth unemployment in South Africa has been reported ad nauseam, and for a good reason. Although our youth unemployment stats are disproportionately high concerning population, international studies reflect similar statistics across the globe.

Recent estimates indicate that 600 million jobs must be created globally within the next 15 years to address youth employment needs. The ratio of youth not found in employment, education or training (NEET rate) has continued unchecked at high levels over many years. According to Decent Jobs for Youth, one in five are NEET, with three out of four being women.

The Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated the youth unemployment problem and brought the practice of trainees and apprenticeship to a near standstill. According to the UN, 86% of youth in training and 83% of apprenticeships ceased to exist when businesses had to halt the payment of stipends.

UN reports between 2021 and 2030 indicate that the global youth population will grow by 78 million people, with low-income countries accounting for 50% of that growth. Education, training and internet access are needed to match this growth lest unemployment percentages continue to skyrocket.

Necessary skills for employment

Effective strategic platforms are required to equip the youth with the necessary skills for employment and entrepreneurship. Coupled with upskilling and educating young people is the need to address the problems of inequality and poverty, which adversely affect the digital divide.

Technology is a key driver in tackling many unemployment issues. However, its potential is useless if youth do not have access to technology or are unaware of ways to leverage this potential to their benefit.

Africa is severely impacted by a lack of access to digital tools to continue school and work online. According to Decent Jobs for Youth, around 73% of students who were studying could not seamlessly transition to an online learning environment.

Online access needs to be a public service, with regulated investments in technology infrastructure essential to its success. Without access to the internet, devices, and digital literacy, the gap between unemployed youth and capable workers will continue to widen. Often celebrated as the great equaliser, we can't be myopic to technology that further widens inequalities as accessibility remains out of reach for those most impacted by youth unemployment.

In a snippet from Decent Jobs for Youth, the following highlight is worth noting: "The growth potential of the digital economy presents an opportunity for tackling the youth employment challenge. This will be achieved by mainstreaming digital skills into school curricula, establishing comprehensive on-the-job training systems and mobilising job creators in the public and private sector to employ young people in digital-centric jobs."

While today's youth are "tech-savvy", the reality is that most do not have the digital skills to secure employment, create their own jobs, or work at a professional ICT skills level. Millions of jobs requiring ICT skills will be created in the coming years, but there will be a massive void of skilled workers to fill these positions. Jobs requiring coding and other ICT expertise remain vacant.

Tech skills and specialised education

Education and training are central to shifting the trajectory of generational prosperity in favour of the youth. Acquiring technical and vocational skills for formal employment and entrepreneurship relies heavily on vital access to affordable quality Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Education data is lacking in sub-Saharan Africa, but is vital to providing quality education and employment opportunities. Too many children in sub-Saharan Africa aged six to 11 are not in primary school (Unesco, 2019). There is also insufficient early childhood education and not nearly enough Technical and Vocational Education and Training. Data provides the clues for targeted policy interventions aimed at addressing the issue.

The neglect of early childhood education is crippling as this phase plays a foundational role in preparing children for school and future opportunities. Having data to inform research and strengthen tertiary institutions will help produce solutions to improve all levels of education. Similarly, TVET is crucial for addressing youth unemployment.

The public and private sectors need to double down to ensure that young women and men have access to free, equitable, quality education and training opportunities. Education should get underpinned by affordable or subsidised technical, vocational, and tertiary education.

The UN Sustainable Development Goal 4 calls for "inclusive and equitable quality education and the promotion of lifelong learning opportunities for all". Youth can be a powerful force for positive change if they are invested in and given the knowledge and opportunities needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving digital environment. We must keep it front and centre as we commemorate World Youth Skills Day.

- Clutty is COO of Forge Academy.

