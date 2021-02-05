1h ago

add bookmark

OPINION | Fraud and corruption: Our growing apathy is dangerous

Klyne Maharaj
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The author writes that the PPE fraud shines light on the deep apathy plaguing our nation's psyche.
The author writes that the PPE fraud shines light on the deep apathy plaguing our nation's psyche.
PHOTO: Getty Images

We've become so used to corruption as a nation, that we've barely batted an eye at PPE fraud, writes Klyne Maharaj.

Our latest episode of corruption - PPE and pandemic relief fraud - is without a doubt the most troubling since the birth of our democracy, not only because of the obvious danger it poses to ordinary citizens, but because it shines a light on the deep apathy plaguing our nation's psyche. 

Just a contextual reminder: corruption is not an ANC thing, nor is it a phenomenon of "black government". Corruption has been embedded in South African culture since the likes of Cecil Rhodes and Paul Kruger were carving up a nations-worth of resources to enrich themselves and their pals. The apartheid system itself was amoral and corrupt to its core - so if you think this is "new" in any way, just reflect on those facts.

In my lifetime South Africans have endured what Dr Ismail Vadi refers to as the three key periods of corruption: sanctions and demilitarisation fraud at the end of apartheid, state capture and now PPE fraud.

READ | Modidima Mannya: Public office is a responsibility, not an entitlement

Our youth have been robbed of their future because of state capture, which has left our public education system among the worst in the world, but what makes PPE fraud arguably more heinous is that it is happening in a time of crisis. It's ramping up the spread of the virus because people don't have masks. It's leaving our citizens desperately gasping for air in their dying moments because we don't have enough hospital beds or oxygen. In the coming months, it'll be signing even more death warrants as we fumble the delivery of vaccines, which has already gotten off to a predictably disastrous start

Massive scale of fraud

So far, the scale of fraud is estimated to be circa R5 billion.

There's no point in contextualising that number because you already know that it’s an astronomical figure. You already know that it could've built hospitals or schools. You already know that it could've saved lives - maybe some of your own loved ones, for those of you who've lost family and friends to the virus.

I cannot think of anything more devoid of humanity than quite literally stealing someone’s lifeline in order to drive a Porsche or wear Louis Vuitton, because that's exactly what lives are being traded for. Things. These selfish thugs wait in the shadows until times of crisis and then press their boots against the neck of our most vulnerable, who are already drowning in the most unequal country on the planet.

A professor of mine at GIBS told our class that he believes that his generation's great struggle was to defeat the apartheid government. He believes my generation's great struggle will be to reclaim the economy and weed out corruption. He believes the latter will be even more difficult than the former. 

Barely batted an eyelid

We've become so callous as a nation, so used to the norm that is staggering corruption, that we've barely batted an eye at PPE fraud.

When the apartheid government terrorised our nation for decades, we (slowly) fought back and dismantled their system. A question I ask myself more and more is: what will it take for my generation to fight back? What will the final straw be?

READ | Melanie Verwoerd: Corruption conundrum: I resent paying tax when R6 billion just disappears

Personally, I'm not sure, but one thing I do know is that the answer isn't to get accustomed to the status quo. Plato told us that "the price of apathy towards public affairs is to be ruled by evil men". We are paying that price more and more as the years pass. 

Many South Africans in my position have chosen to immigrate - they have chosen flight over fight - but for my fellow citizens who've chosen to stay, who've decided they will fight and not flight: we need to maintain our outrage at the very least, because the only thing more damaging to our nation than corruption itself is our growing apathy towards it.

- Klyne Maharaj is currently studying his Masters at Gordon Institute of Business Science, and is a General Manager of The Kitchen Studio. He has published work on socio-economics, pop-culture and sports for News24, WGSN, The Way of Us and Afrosurf.'

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name, profile picture, contact details and location. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Howard Feldman | Government will not manage a successful vaccine rollout
Covid-19 vaccines can be distributed without corruption, freight industry says
EXPLAINER | Why SA remained one of the most corrupt countries in the past 10 years
Read more on:
south africacovid-19 coronaviruscorruption
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
42% - 4354 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 2046 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
38% - 3911 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.01
(-0.16)
ZAR/GBP
20.53
(-0.16)
ZAR/EUR
17.95
(-0.07)
ZAR/AUD
11.40
(-0.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.18)
Gold
1794.98
(-0.00)
Silver
26.33
(+0.14)
Platinum
1097.00
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
59.00
(+0.65)
Palladium
2285.50
(+0.29)
All Share
63786.21
(+1.23)
Top 40
58493.74
(+1.15)
Financial 15
12205.26
(+2.99)
Industrial 25
86802.86
(+0.99)
Resource 10
60380.14
(+0.69)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo