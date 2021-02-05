OPINION | Fraud and corruption: Our growing apathy is dangerous

We've become so used to corruption as a nation, that we've barely batted an eye at PPE fraud, writes Klyne Maharaj.

Our latest episode of corruption - PPE and pandemic relief fraud - is without a doubt the most troubling since the birth of our democracy, not only because of the obvious danger it poses to ordinary citizens, but because it shines a light on the deep apathy plaguing our nation's psyche.

Just a contextual reminder: corruption is not an ANC thing, nor is it a phenomenon of "black government". Corruption has been embedded in South African culture since the likes of Cecil Rhodes and Paul Kruger were carving up a nations-worth of resources to enrich themselves and their pals. The apartheid system itself was amoral and corrupt to its core - so if you think this is "new" in any way, just reflect on those facts.

In my lifetime South Africans have endured what Dr Ismail Vadi refers to as the three key periods of corruption: sanctions and demilitarisation fraud at the end of apartheid, state capture and now PPE fraud.

READ | Modidima Mannya: Public office is a responsibility, not an entitlement

Our youth have been robbed of their future because of state capture, which has left our public education system among the worst in the world, but what makes PPE fraud arguably more heinous is that it is happening in a time of crisis. It's ramping up the spread of the virus because people don't have masks. It's leaving our citizens desperately gasping for air in their dying moments because we don't have enough hospital beds or oxygen. In the coming months, it'll be signing even more death warrants as we fumble the delivery of vaccines, which has already gotten off to a predictably disastrous start.

Massive scale of fraud

So far, the scale of fraud is estimated to be circa R5 billion.

There's no point in contextualising that number because you already know that it’s an astronomical figure. You already know that it could've built hospitals or schools. You already know that it could've saved lives - maybe some of your own loved ones, for those of you who've lost family and friends to the virus.

I cannot think of anything more devoid of humanity than quite literally stealing someone’s lifeline in order to drive a Porsche or wear Louis Vuitton, because that's exactly what lives are being traded for. Things. These selfish thugs wait in the shadows until times of crisis and then press their boots against the neck of our most vulnerable, who are already drowning in the most unequal country on the planet.

A professor of mine at GIBS told our class that he believes that his generation's great struggle was to defeat the apartheid government. He believes my generation's great struggle will be to reclaim the economy and weed out corruption. He believes the latter will be even more difficult than the former.

Barely batted an eyelid

We've become so callous as a nation, so used to the norm that is staggering corruption, that we've barely batted an eye at PPE fraud.

When the apartheid government terrorised our nation for decades, we (slowly) fought back and dismantled their system. A question I ask myself more and more is: what will it take for my generation to fight back? What will the final straw be?

READ | Melanie Verwoerd: Corruption conundrum: I resent paying tax when R6 billion just disappears

Personally, I'm not sure, but one thing I do know is that the answer isn't to get accustomed to the status quo. Plato told us that "the price of apathy towards public affairs is to be ruled by evil men". We are paying that price more and more as the years pass.

Many South Africans in my position have chosen to immigrate - they have chosen flight over fight - but for my fellow citizens who've chosen to stay, who've decided they will fight and not flight: we need to maintain our outrage at the very least, because the only thing more damaging to our nation than corruption itself is our growing apathy towards it.

- Klyne Maharaj is currently studying his Masters at Gordon Institute of Business Science, and is a General Manager of The Kitchen Studio. He has published work on socio-economics, pop-culture and sports for News24, WGSN, The Way of Us and Afrosurf.'

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name, profile picture, contact details and location. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.



Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.