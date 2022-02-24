OPINION | German ambassador Andreas Peschke: Russia started a war in Europe. Russia must stop it

By recognising the breakaway territories in Eastern Ukraine as "independent republics ", Russia walked away from the Minsk agreements to which it was a signatory and approved by the Security Council of the United Nations, breaching international law, writes the German ambassador to South Africa, Andreas Peschke.

Russia has started a war in Europe. After the devastating experience of two World Wars that originated in Europe, this is unbelievable.



Tensions have been mounting over the last few weeks. They were taken very seriously from the beginning. There were intensive diplomatic efforts to defuse the situation.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz travelled to Kyiv and Moscow. Other international leaders travelled as well or spoke on the phone. All these efforts have proved to be in vain. Russia did not reduce the military build-up along the borders of Ukraine that caused the tensions in the first place.

On the contrary, by recognising the breakaway territories in Eastern Ukraine as "independent republics ", Russia walked away from the Minsk agreements to which it was a signatory and approved by the Security Council of the United Nations. As the German and many other Foreign Ministers underlined, this was a severe breach of international law. Russia announced the deployment of regular troops to these territories. This was a further violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine to which these territories rightfully belong.

Now Russia has started an outright aggression against its neighbour. The Chancellor called it "a blatant violation of international law" and stated that "Germany condemns this reckless act by President Putin in the strongest possible terms."

This aggression and these breaches of international law raise important fundamental questions with repercussions far beyond the borders of Ukraine. Do neighbours respect the territorial integrity of neighbours? Do more prominent countries accept the right of smaller nations to decide on their future on their own? These questions are as relevant in Eastern Europe as here in Africa or anywhere else in the world. The answer to both questions, of course, has to be yes. For these are cornerstones of the international order.

Rules for everyone

The Kenyan Ambassador to the United Nations, Martin Kimani, made this point very well when he spoke in the Security Council earlier this week. He said that "at independence, had we chosen to pursue states on the basis of ethnic, racial or religious homogeneity, we would still be waging bloody wars these many decades later". And "we chose to follow the rules of the OAU and the United Nations Charter not because our borders satisfied us but because we wanted something greater forged in peace." He rejected "irredentism and expansionism on any basis". It was an inspiring speech because it showed what international law is all about – agreeing to norms and rules that apply to all nations in order to create a peaceful world.

After the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014 and the beginning of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in Eastern Ukraine, Germany, together with France and other partners, worked tirelessly to find a political solution to this conflict. With France, Ukraine and Russia, we worked in the so-called "Normandy Format" to support the implementation of the Minsk agreements. Our politicians and diplomats spent hours, days and nights, weeks and months, to find a way forward to implement the 12 points of the Minsk Protocol approved by the Security Council of the UN. I know what I am talking about because I was part of the German negotiating team myself for a couple of years. We thought that we had a tool to work towards a diplomatic solution to the conflict with the Minsk agreements. Unfortunately, a critical provision of the Minsk agreements has never been implemented. This is point No. 10 – the withdrawal of "foreign armed formations" from the occupied territories.

Now that Russia has walked away from the agreements and is invading Ukraine, all these efforts to find a political solution have been in vain. The question now is what to do in the face of such aggression?

Answers must be firm

As Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made it very clear: "The international community will not forget this day of shame". Our answer has to be firm. We need to stand united in solidarity with Ukraine and in defence of international norms. In the words of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: "Our international reaction will be well coordinated, targeted, and based on close consultations." The EU – like the United States and many partners around the globe – are taking far-reaching sanctions against those who destroy peace and international law. And more will follow.

After this terrible day for Ukraine, Europe and the world, the time for tough action has come. For diplomacy to be resumed, two things would have to happen: an immediate halt of the aggression and the withdrawal of troops. This is up to the Russian leadership. As our Foreign Minister put it recently in Munich: "This crisis is not a Ukraine crisis. It is a Russia crisis." It is has become a war caused by Russia, and Russia must stop it.

Andreas Peschke is the German Ambassador to South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini.

