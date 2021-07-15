1h ago

add bookmark

OPINION | Hermann Pretorius: If you want to know who can save South Africa, take a selfie

accreditation
Hermann Pretorius
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The author argues that voter apathy has landed us up in our current situation. (Getty Images)
The author argues that voter apathy has landed us up in our current situation. (Getty Images)

South Africans have allowed a party with the electoral support of less than 30% to dominate politics for three decades because opposition and active political engagement would have been inconvenient. it's time to stop the apathy writes Hermann Pretorius. 

For almost two decades, the government has expanded its powers, smothered the freedom to prosper, and choked the life out of the only thing that can save our country - economic growth. 

And through all of this, too many South Africans – led mostly by naïve businessmen who get outsmarted by politicians every second – sit by, almost idly, watching as the horror unfolds, yet always aimlessly hoping that something will go right, someone will step in, or that some entity or country or volkstaat or ethno-collectivist regering in exile, some secessionist pipe dream or vacuous patriotic hashtag, will miraculously save us.

If you want to know who can save this country, take a selfie. If evil triumphs because good people do nothing, it's no secret why things are falling apart.

But now, when the fires are no longer just in townships and dorpies 'over there', and the destruction isn't just the problem of nameless people in some godforsaken, nameless place where other people live and die, fear and worry grips us in our suburbs.

This isn't funny or edgy anymore.

Miscalculated thinking

You can't dismiss civic involvement or politics with memed disdain and then worry about what's happening to the country. You can't plead ignorance simply because getting involved will be an inconvenient effort.

Those who called for the President to speak to us got their wish on Monday night – and found he had nothing to say. Of course he hadn't. The money is gone, mostly wasted on the pointless expansion of government. The skills are almost non-existent and the institutions are rotting. And it's our fault as South Africans.

We've allowed politics to become the province of politicians and governance to be the province of the government. We've fundamentally miscalculated in thinking that organisations that look after 'my people's interests' can somehow save us.

READ | Opinion: Fraud and corruption: Our growing apathy is dangerous

And, perhaps worst of all, as a country we have swallowed the twaddle that this all happened because of one family. Let's get real. If hundreds of millions were lost to state capture, countless billions were lost to government bailouts and dreams and schemes and spending money we didn't have on policies we either didn't need or couldn't afford.  Our debt is nearing 100% of GDP, but a few stolen millions are the big, big problem? We've become a basket case of manufacturing and production, a void of competitiveness and investment, but the Guptas are the real issue? 

We still believe this piffle trotted out by corporates and media houses and we're surprised or disturbed by things taking a nasty turn?

Unchallenged policies

We've allowed awful policies to go unchallenged because the challenge would have been an effort. We've allowed a party with the electoral support of less than 30% of South African adults to dominate politics for three decades because opposition and active political engagement would have been inconvenient.

You can't as a society have politics be a swear word and taboo topic around dinner tables for a century and then wonder why or how politicians are wrecking the country. You can't drip feed easy, cheap political cynicism into the minds of your children and then wonder why a generation is growing up via Zoom. 

READ | Khaya Sithole: The broken economics of political choices

If every person that voted against the ANC in the previous election could go to the relatively straightforward trouble of finding only a single person who didn't vote last time, and convince them to cast a ballot against the ruling ideology of state control and racism this time, we can kick out the current lot in a single election.

Will South Africans grasp this opportunity? Will they look beyond the government propaganda and take in the reality, and see a country worth saving and a people who are up to it? I don't know. But I bloody hope so.

Things worth having are never conveniently acquired. Things worth protecting are never conveniently sustained. The South African disease has always been political apathy. And no-one now could possibly have the excuse of not knowing that it's a disease that kills.

 - Hermann Pretorius is Director of the Freedom Advocacy Network.

To receive Opinions Weekly, sign up for the newsletter here

 

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.comwith your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south africagovernanceaccountabilitypolitics
Lottery
Lucky Tuesday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pre-schools moving to Department of Education management is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Long overdue and much anticipated
19% - 1716 votes
A lot of empty promises
10% - 874 votes
A disaster waiting to happen
72% - 6559 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
view
Rand - Dollar
14.49
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.05
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.14
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.81
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,826.66
-0.0%
Silver
26.29
+0.1%
Palladium
2,813.00
-0.6%
Platinum
1,132.63
+0.0%
Brent Crude
74.76
-2.3%
Top 40
61,754
0.0%
All Share
67,898
0.0%
Resource 10
67,966
0.0%
Industrial 25
87,744
0.0%
Financial 15
12,880
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics

2h ago

Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing

14 Jul

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing
Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo

14 Jul

Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo
Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'

13 Jul

Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when...

13 Jul

SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when you wear green and gold'
SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

12 Jul

SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics
WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo

12 Jul

WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo
New African record the boost Simbine needed

11 Jul 2021

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul 2021

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo