OPINION | Imraan Buccus: Party unity before country - How Ramaphosa has failed us

Ramaphosa has failed to address endemic corruption and the continual circulation of incompetent ministers because he has put the party's unity before the national interest, writes Imraan Buccus.

South Africa will face many challenges in the new year.



One of these challenges is the fact that the Cyril Ramaphosa presidency has failed.

Ramaphosa campaigned for the presidency of the ANC on an anti-corruption ticket, along with a conservative economic position sitting somewhere between full-fledged neoliberalism and the modest social democracy of the ANC centre. That anti-corruption ticket was hugely popular, making Ramaphosa a more bankable prospect for the ANC at election time than the party itself.

But while Ramaphosa has removed a couple of appalling ministers from his cabinet – including Zweli Mkize – and made a few good appointments here and there, including at the National Prosecuting Authority and Eskom his cabinet, the NEC of the ANC and the party structures in Durban, Pietermaritzburg and KwaZulu-Natal as a whole remain rank with kleptocrats and incompetents. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who was willing to lead the kleptocratic faction of the party remains influential.

Ramaphosa has failed to address endemic corruption and the continual circulation of incompetent ministers because he has put the party's unity before the national interest. He has also failed to act against the forces that have engaged in acts of treason, such as the attacks on trucks on the N3, presided over a shift to a more xenophobic state, and failed to act as unemployment has reached catastrophic levels. And while the government has done well to make Covid vaccines available, its highly authoritarian response to the early period of the pandemic was extremely disturbing and cost lives as the police and the army murdered poor black people at random.

Ramaphosa has failed, completely, to the right the ship of state.

Best of the worst

Under ordinary circumstances, a President that had failed this badly would be under immense pressure to leave office. But in our case the fear that one of the kleptocrats or incompetents in the ANC leadership would be next in line, let alone the terrifying prospect of a David Mabuza Presidency, has prevented a public demand for Ramaphosa's resignation. This is understandable. Most of the likely alternatives would be a disaster for the country. For many, Ramaphosa is the best of the worst of all the alternatives to see the ANC through what may be its final or second last presidential term.



It is possible that, as depressing as this is may be, it is a reality that we have to face. But it is also possible that with massive unemployment, the country still reeling from massive bread riots and ongoing attacks on the judiciary and open violence, even treason, from the kleptocrats, we simply cannot afford to wait out Ramaphosa's failed Presidency. There is more than a little logic to this point of view.

The country is in a perilous position, and credible and effective leadership is urgently required. Things look particularly bad in KwaZulu-Natal, where the kleptocrats have a stronghold on the ANC, cities and towns are still reeling from the riots, and political violence is an everyday fact of life.

Unfortunately, there is no credible force within the ANC that has the clarity of vision and the political strength to recall Ramaphosa and replace him with someone who could do a better job.

However, now that Cosatu and the SACP are recovering their credibility after their period of shameful support for former President Jacob Zuma it is possible that the left in the tripartite alliance could become the base for building a project, that is clear that the kleptocrats must be opposed at all costs and that Ramaphosa is a failed presidency.

As we saw with the resistance to Bell Pottinger, the Guptas and Zuma et al, civil society can be a powerful force when awakened. If civil society made a tactical alliance with the SACP and Cosatu notice could be served on Ramaphosa and the search for a credible candidate for the presidency of the party and the country could begin.

- Dr Imraan Buccus is senior research associate at Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute (ASRI).

