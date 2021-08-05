1h ago

add bookmark

OPINION | Joao Zoio and Kennedy Mogotsi: Disruptive tech innovations can put citizens in power seat

accreditation
Joao Zoio and Kennedy Mogotsi
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Digital Age gives opportunities to those with the technological ability the chance to disrupt legacy power systems that cause frustration and lack accountability to citizens and consumers, argues the authors.
The Digital Age gives opportunities to those with the technological ability the chance to disrupt legacy power systems that cause frustration and lack accountability to citizens and consumers, argues the authors.

A new disruptive tech platform funded by a private equity allows residents of Johannesburg and Cape Town to log service delivery issues. Joao Zoio and Kennedy Mogotsi write that this platform could help shift the balance of power towards citizens.

Uber, the ridesharing app that changed the way people commute, is a global example of disruptive tech innovation that created a new market and value network for travellers. Uber displaced established taxi industries in populated cities.

Taxi industries across the world are highly regulated and entrenched. In most cities, the taxi industry relies on technology developed decades ago. Yet Uber, using internet-based mobile technology that connects passengers and drivers, pulled the rug from under the feet of existing players. Uber created a new market due to the attributions of its offering– convenient payment options, putting the "style" into ridesharing, customer-centricity and accessibility. 

Uber took off because it met specific needs through its technology platform that traditional services were not satisfying. Its current slogan sums up the clout of its technology platform: "What started as a way to tap a button to get a ride has led to billions of moments of human connection as people go to all kinds of places in all kinds of ways with the help of our technology".

The genuine opportunity of the Digital Age is to provide those with the technological ability the chance to disrupt legacy power systems that cause frustration and lack accountability to citizens and consumers. With disruptive technology, it's possible to put citizens, those that hold power to elect governments, in the driving seat. And this is a good thing. 

South Africa's tech revolution

In South Africa, we have disruptive innovations released frequently that are making an impact on marketplaces. Think of Quench, which provides on-demand delivery of groceries and medicines with a few easy steps. With Checkers Sixty60, you select and pay for your groceries online, and they get delivered within a couple of hours. These innovations resulted from organisations identifying pain points within a unique South African landscape and solving those pain points with innovative tech solutions.

Unfortunately, some failed tech innovations have cost citizens millions of rands with little to show for it. Several current public, tech-based service solutions are simply voids and pacifiers. These platforms don't assist customers or citizens in getting their service delivery issues resolved. 

READ | Thriving in disruption: Changing the mining game

Governments, regulators and corporations alike have been wary of disruptive innovations. They fear they can kill off existing jobs and further burden economies already facing obstacles, like Covid-19. But disruptive innovations, if developed with strategic intentions, can bolster job creation and improve economies. Such innovations can also relieve bottlenecks and assist city officials by automating stagnant processes and minimising human error. 

As a software solutions business, we work with global utilities developing IT solutions to manage assets and workforces. We believe that the time has come to place citizens, who pay good money for services, in the driving seat. 

Our customers, both cities and organisations, have a few things in common: they have geographically dispersed human resources, assets and customers. These customers include utilities, telecommunications companies and contractors. The distance between them and their workforce 'in the field' can be vast. With the help of disruptive technology, we close the gap between the two parties by creating solutions that work for both. These solutions improve efficiencies and productivity.

SA tech platform empowers citizens 

The My Smart City citizen's platform launched in July this year is a free, disruptive tech platform funded by private equity. It allows citizens to engage all service providers within their city to log and keep track of service delivery issues. 

Currently, City of Johannesburg and City of Cape Town residents can log, manage, track and rate municipal and emergency services. Our dispatch centre follows up on all issues logged and provides feedback directly to the citizen. The insights gained from the platform provide statistical facts into whether city staff are resolving service delivery issues or not.

The good news about this disruptive technology is that city officials cannot stick their heads in the sand. This platform will provide them with a powerful administrative tool to resolve asset management issues in their cities. The platform applies pressure by improving transparency. It's a win-win. The more users engage on the platform, the less municipal staff can brush complaints under the rug.  

READ | Karen Heese and Kevin Allan: Johannesburg - why the centre cannot hold

Where current service delivery doesn't meet consumer satisfaction, disruptive innovations make it possible to turn the table favouring the citizen. We've seen it globally where big tech companies and disruptive platforms have shifted the balance of power and come head-to-head with government institutions. In some cases, governments have been unable to muzzle or regulate these platforms. We have seen this in a local context with the "se push" app.

As economies accelerate towards further technological adoption, so the power balance is shifting. Citizens seem to hold power theoretically, but if citizens come together and leverage the available technology, change will happen. Using disruptive technology creates the possibility of putting citizens in the driving seat of the places where they live and work every day. 

- Joao Zoio is the CEO of Acumen Software and Kennedy Mogotsi is the COO. 

To receive Opinions Weekly, sign up for the newsletter here

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south africamunicipalitiesdisruptive technology
Lottery
Perfect start to the month for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should pension fund members be allowed to access their savings before retirement?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's their money to do with as they please.
34% - 1213 votes
No, more people will end up without enough savings in retirement.
37% - 1297 votes
Depends on how big the withdrawal limits will be.
29% - 1009 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
view
Rand - Dollar
14.36
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.95
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.99
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.62
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,810.56
-0.1%
Silver
25.40
+0.0%
Palladium
2,650.49
-0.1%
Platinum
1,020.00
-0.7%
Brent Crude
70.38
-2.8%
Top 40
62,750
0.0%
All Share
68,898
0.0%
Resource 10
71,750
0.0%
Industrial 25
86,237
0.0%
Financial 15
13,095
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off

03 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
SA's 4x100m relay drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

4m ago

SA's 4x100m relay drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 13: SA 4x100m relay team in baton mishap, Kyle Blignaut...

04 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 13: SA 4x100m relay team in baton mishap, Kyle Blignaut 6th in shot put
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

03 Aug

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
SA sport climbers set for Olympic first

02 Aug

SA sport climbers set for Olympic first
Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way...

02 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way more from myself'
Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans

02 Aug

Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans
Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'

01 Aug

Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'
So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final

01 Aug

So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo