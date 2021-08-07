8h ago

add bookmark

OPINION | Karen Milner: Court battles and restraining orders - my battle against a Nazi sympathiser

accreditation
Karen Milner
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
File Photo.
File Photo.
iStock/Getty Images

Karen Milner, who is chair of the Gauteng Region of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies details her experiences after deciding to lodge a crimen injuria case against a white supremacist for running a disturbing website. She has since got a restraining order against him after he posted her photos and personal information online.

On Thursday 29 July, 2021, I won a final restraining order against a man called Jan Lamprecht, but this was never supposed to be about me. Instead, it was the penultimate stop in a journey that had always been about protecting my community from an individual who, by his own admission, wanted nothing less than the eradication of us – and people like us - from the face of the earth.

The saga started last July, in the middle of South Africa’s first lockdown, when I was alerted to a website run by Lamprecht, an ultra-right-wing white supremacist. As I waded through all its unashamed adulation of racist terrorists; from South Africa’s own Wit Wolf Barend Strydom to Norway’s Andres Breivik; Brenton Tarrant, who shot up the faithful at the Christchurch mosque in New Zealand; Dylann Roof, who slew nine worshippers at a church in Charleston in the US; and, John Earnest, who attacked a synagogue in California, I became very concerned.

Lone wolf killers, individuals motivated by race hatred, are a real threat to communities they perceive as their enemies. These murderers are very difficult to identify, and because of that, they pose a far more significant and exponentially worse threat. Lamprecht posted those terrorists’ manifestos with his own commentary, all of it uniformly virulently antisemitic, framed within an audio backdrop of what sounded like Adolf Hitler’s Nuremberg rallies exhorting the Germans to eradicate Jews. Lamprecht was endorsing them and actively encouraging others to follow suit.

READ | White supremacist slapped with interim protection order to protect Jewish leader

Antisemitism is a massive problem globally, but fortunately not as much as a problem here in South Africa. We are very fortunate for many reasons; a true sense of ubuntu, generosity of spirit and shared nationhood generally, but especially the power of our institutions that protect all South Africans. Because of precisely this, I decided to initially lodge a case of crimen injuria against Lamprecht and let the police and the NPA do their job. I knew it would take time, given both the backlogs of the court rolls and the pressures that the pandemic had placed on all of us, so we all settled back to let the process take its course. But then, I received a very strange email. It was clearly linked to the case, but I had never made that public; no one knew that I had made the complaint – except for Lamprecht and the few people in my own community.

Picture posted on site

I went back onto Lamprecht’s website to find that he had posted my picture and all my details there, inspiring a barrage of misogyny and hatred from his supporters. I don’t have to go into the details of what I was called or what would be done to me; we live in a country with an appalling record of gender-based violence, this was perfectly in keeping with that, overlaid by the loathsome racist hatred that is Lamprecht’s stock in trade.

I was concerned, obviously. I am a public figure because of my community work, but I also work on a university campus, where my personal details and the address of my office are public record. We also live in a country with high levels of violent crime and easy access to weapons, especially firearms. The good news was that because of Covid-19, I was working mostly from home. My lawyers suggested that due to the personal harassment against me, we shouldn’t wait for the crimen injuria case to take its course, but to go for a restraining order against Lamprecht.

READ | SA Jewish organisation lauds historic verdict after man found guilty of anti-semitism

The importance of the magistrate’s judgment in making this order final is that she fully understood the ramifications of what Lamprecht was trying to achieve. Lamprecht is not just an antisemite; he’s a racist white supremacist who inspires other white people to hate and to vilify anyone who isn’t like them. The videos, the articles and the commentary he posts demonise Jews. If you were to believe what he says, you would agree that his hatred is justified because such satanic people (his words) should not be allowed to exist in a civilised society. It’s precisely how antisemitism has existed and flourished for millennia; it’s exactly the same trope that led to the publication of the Zionist Protocols at the end of the 19th Century and laid the groundwork for the Holocaust 50 years later that literally led to 6-million Jews being slaughtered in Nazi extermination camps.

READ | Ben Winks: Constitutional Court finally declares that hate is NOT okay

Freedom of speech, to criticise a government without fear of persecution, is one thing, but no one has the right to propagate hate speech. That’s something that our Constitution outlaws and correctly so in a country such as ours where the scars of our past are still raw and unhealed. As South Africans, we know the terrible consequences of demonisation. We know what happens when you render groups of people lesser or better because of the colour of their skin, the language they speak, their gender or their sexual orientation. Apartheid, which the UN declared a crime against humanity, was allowed to continue precisely because of this rationale of 'othering' for as long as it did. We live with the legacy of this structural discrimination to this day.

I make no apologies for my beliefs. People can believe what they like, but that right ends immediately when it comes to promulgating hatred and dehumanisation because that always ends in violence – and death. Words kill. As Constitutional Court Justice Steven Majeidt noted in his ruling on the Jon Qwelane hate speech matter, "It is a truth universally acknowledged that [t]o be hated, despised, and alone is the ultimate fear of all human beings. Speech is powerful – it has the ability to build, promote and nurture, but it can also denigrate, humiliate and destroy."  

The law hasn’t run its course with Lamprecht yet. He still has a criminal case to face and the consequences that will come with that.

- Professor Karen Milner is the chair of the Gauteng Region of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies.

To receive Opinions Weekly, sign up for the newsletter here

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.comwith your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jan lamprechtgender based violenceanti-semitismrestraining order
Lottery
Perfect start to the month for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should schools be returning to full-time schedules now?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, children need to catch up
55% - 1190 votes
No, the third wave is more serious and children are getting sick too
14% - 303 votes
A rotational timetable should be combined with online learning
31% - 660 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

6h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
view
Rand - Dollar
14.67
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.32
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.22
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,763.89
0.0%
Silver
24.34
0.0%
Palladium
2,631.00
0.0%
Platinum
984.64
0.0%
Brent Crude
70.70
-0.8%
Top 40
62,509
+0.5%
All Share
68,674
+0.4%
Resource 10
69,329
+0.3%
Industrial 25
86,830
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,570
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school
FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off

03 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 15: Steyn finishes 15th in marathon, Scott set to tackle...

05 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 15: Steyn finishes 15th in marathon, Scott set to tackle the 10 000m
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

03 Aug

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
SA sport climbers set for Olympic first

02 Aug

SA sport climbers set for Olympic first
Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way...

02 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way more from myself'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo