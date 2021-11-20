OPINION | Keolebogile Mbebe: The At-Least Syndrome is behind calls to treat De Klerk with nuance

Keolebogile Mbebe writes that At-Least Syndrome where a victim settles for a gesture in place of justice has raised its head in light of FW de Klerk's death.

It is time, once again, for black people to settle for the least. To settle for the scraps of an apology said not in the interests of justice, accountability or reparation, but in the interests of imposing a veneer of credibility on a dishonourable legacy.



Once again, it is the responsibility of black people to accept this apology in our capacity as gods for whom suffering is so natural that righteous indignation must always take a back seat to the performance of an amorphous ethic peddled as ubuntu. And there are always blacks ready to fill this role, blacks who are suffering from what scholar Mmabatho Mongae calls the "At-Least Syndrome".



The At-Least Syndrome is an affliction where a victim settles for a gesture in place of justice or what they deserve.



It is evident now in those who are saying, in spite of De Klerk's impunity until his death, that at least he released Mandela, at least he agreed to unban liberation movements, at least he went for a referendum. At least he, of all the apartheid presidents, agreed to a government of national unity. At least he apologised even when he was dying, at least. All these pseudo-concessions are then taken by At-Least Syndrome sufferers to be substitutes for justice and accountability.

Betrayal

Black people suffering from At-Least syndrome take these pseudo-concessions, these things that are the least De Klerk had to do, which he considered to be the most he could do, to be enough. All these things, au contraire, are the least he could do, not the most.



Sufferers of At-Least Syndrome are content with accepting what is not even vaguely satisfactory in the name of nuance. "De Klerk was a complex man with a complex legacy" is their battle cry. It is a betrayal of the fact that there is no nuance to the trauma of his victims.

There is no nuance to the things De Klerk had the opportunity to do but refused to do. He could have, in the least, left the government before it was convenient. He could have, in the least, denounced his ill-gotten gains and fought for reparations remediation instead. He could have, in the least, told the whole truth about the killings he oversaw. He could have, in the least, not only admitted to his ordering of a raid that resulted in the deaths of Samora and Sadat Mpendulo (16-year-old twins), Mzwandile Mfeya (12), Sandiso Yose (12), and Thando Mthembu (17) but also taken the appropriate action in keeping with accountability and remorse. Now we are told to take in, swallow this shallow apology, respond with acquiescence and relief. We are to be at peace with the death of these children and so many more people. There is no nuance in their deaths.



There is no nuance in black suffering. There is no nuance in the hoarding of resources for white people. There is no nuance in racism. There is no nuance in murder. There will be nuance for Frederik Willem de Klerk.



Nuance is in fighting back for a worthy cause. Nuance is in having to choose between two evils and anguishing over which of the two is lesser. Nuance is not choosing evil over good, just in a less physically brutal way. It is this fetishism of nuance that has led the leadership of this country to continuously give the benefit of the doubt to those who choose only to accept this benefit rather than become worthy of it, and there will always be those black people who feel that it is acceptable because at least De Klerk and his followers did not retaliate with gunfire.

When did the least become the most?

It is this fetishism of the benefit of the doubt that ruled the mentality at CODESA and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. "If we give ubuntu, the upholders of apartheid will be so moved that they will respond with empathy and reciprocate our determination to build a country based on human rights for all." When this response was not forthcoming, the new mantra became, "At least some of them came and testified." "At least some people know what happened to their loved ones." "At least some families know where their loved ones are buried." "At least they haven't left en masse." At least, at least, at least.



When did victims start deserving the least, especially when the least is not barely enough to be called justice? When did the least become enough? When did the least become the most? When did the least become sufficient? When did the least substitute for the necessary?



This At-Least Syndrome affects millions of people who find comfort in their role as those who cajole all other victims to be at peace with the least.

They believe that the least victims could do is to respond favourably to their wrongdoers.

We are no longer satisfied with the least. His victims deserve better.

- Keolebogile Mbebe is a lecturer at the University of Pretoria specialising in the philosophical and legislative issues surrounding emotions, ethics, race, and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of South Africa.



