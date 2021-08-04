OPINION | Lily Hlophe: More leadership needed from political leaders to stem xenophobia

South Africa's political leaders must lead and be more active in mitigating and preventing the attacks against other Africans or the country's economy will suffer, writes Lily Hlophe.

This year, South Africa marked 27 years since the dawn of democracy and freedom from the oppressive apartheid regime. The Constitution reigns supreme, granting freedoms for all who live in the country, regardless of their nationality and socio-economic background. However, it is surprising that there are many recurring manifestations of racial intolerance and discrimination against African immigrants, which has contributed to limited delivery of a better life promised by government over a decade ago. Government promised employment, eradication of poverty, sufficient housing and health care services to its citizens. However, the country's socio-economic status continues to worsen for the marginalised.



Interestingly, South Africa's freedom from the apartheid regime came not only from the country's leaders' own efforts but also from other global leaders, including those on the African continent. Therefore, it is surprising that a country that intensely experienced discrimination through racial segregation and got support from other African countries is not as protective of the oppressed. More so, when the oppressed are also from the African continent.

Political leaders like President Cyril Ramaphosa and the EFF's leader, Julius Malema, have outwardly condemned acts of xenophobia against African immigrants. Malema even 'begged' for forgiveness from African immigrants for xenophobic violence against them, referring to such act as 'barbaric behaviour'. Such proclamations by political leaders are admirable, however, for emphasis and impact, they need to be expressed more often and not only as reactions of xenophobic violence.

NAP is not enough

In March 2019, the National Action Plan to combat Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance was launched by South African's Department of Justice and Constitutional Development. The plan is grounded on the belief that discrimination and inequality are man-made and can therefore be eradicated by humans. The plan aims to promote and protect human rights and raise awareness of anti-racism, equality, and anti-discrimination matters. This document is commendable; however, it is not enough because it cannot change people's thinking and behaviour as these are intrinsic, expressed outwardly.

Political leaders are elected by people because there is a certain level of trust, meaning that if the former actioned more anti-xenophobia interventions, it is highly likely that they could influence those who vote for them.

As a document drafted through consultations with government, the Chapter Nine institutions and civil society, the NAP needs to be led by political leaders as they partner and implement with and through civil society. Additionally, political leaders at the national level need to hold their counterparts at the provincial and local levels accountable for the implementation of anti-xenophobic interventions to ensure that national, provincial and local policies are congruent.

READ |Analysis: #UnrestSA - Xenophobic violence in KwaZulu-Natal helped fuel current crisis

Accountability measures for addressing recurring xenophobic actions should be put in place by political leaders. For instance, accountability for every xenophobic incident could be expected of political leaders at local level, in order to ensure effective mitigation and eradication of xenophobic violence- accountability factors include prosecution of offenders and psychosocial support for people living with xenophobia.

Xenophobic attacks against African immigrants in South Africa attracts immense negative attention. For instance, in 2019, the National Association of Nigerian students (Nans) – an influential Nigerian student body, demanded South African businesses be removed from West Africa. This shows the damage and ripple effects of xenophobia demonstrated in South Africa.

Political leaders must lead and be more active in mitigating and preventing the attacks against other Africans or the country's economy will suffer. Such angry reactions from other countries could possibly be avoided if South Africa's political leaders could be seen at the forefront of fighting the war against xenophobia.

For South Africa to be perceived by the world and the rest of the African continent as inclusive and socially cohesive, they must demonstrate unity and peaceful co-existence with migrants. The country prides itself in diversity, of which should be accommodative of migrants regardless of their countries of origin. If South Africans could uphold the dignity, respect and equality of non-nationals, they could earn more respect globally and vastly improve the economy as international relations, i.e., imports and exports can be enhanced.

An inclusive society

Additionally, South Africa prides itself on democracy which connotes freedom and lawfulness. It also means the protection of victims from any ill and unfair behaviours upon them. The rule of law must be strengthened because the reoccurrence of xenophobic attacks against migrants, and lack of convictions show that some people are above the law, hence they do as they please to non-nationals and still walk freely on the streets.

READ | Opinion: Migrant entrepreneurship is good for South Africa's economy

An equal South African society is one that is inclusive of all who live in the land and political leaders should champion for such ideals.

The limited implementation of anti-xenophobic interventions is the actioning of xenophobic violence because non-action is the perpetrator and producer of action, in this case, violent action.

Conflict management is a skill that political leaders must possess or be trained in to participate actively and meaningfully in conflict mediation. Moreover, government needs to invest incapacitating public servants, to engage the citizenry and civil society to deepen social cohesion. The more political leaders demonstrate their anti-xenophobic acts, the more they lead by example for all to imitate.

An equal South Africa is also one where the government fulfils its citizens' promises to deescalate the wrongfully directed anger towards migrants.

- Lily Hlophe is project manager for the DDP Migration Project. She writes in her personal capacity.

To receive Opinions Weekly, sign up for the newsletter here.