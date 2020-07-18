26m ago

add bookmark

OPINION | Madiba emphasised importance of forgiveness for restitutive and healing justice

Nico Koopman
Nelson Mandela.
Nelson Mandela.
Louise Gubb/CORBIS SABA/Corbis via Getty Images

We need to address the misconceptions and misunderstandings about forgiveness, especially in a society where forgiveness played such a crucial role, writes Nico Koopman.

Former President Nelson Mandela has paved the way for our continuous work for restitutive and healing justice in our country. Like Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, he emphasised the importance of forgiveness for building a new South Africa characterised by peace and justice.

Since Madiba was an icon of forgiveness, this year's Nelson Mandela International Day (18 July) is an opportune moment to reflect on this key issue in democratic South Africa.

Forgiveness is often misunderstood.

Many people see forgiveness as the end of the road. The guilty party must confess their wrong, ask for forgiveness, receive forgiveness and live happily ever after.

Forgiveness is, on the contrary, the beginning of the journey. Forgiveness is an act of hospitality. It is an invitation to guilty parties to practices of contrition and confession, remorse and repentance, reconciliation and restoration, reparation, redress and restitution. Forgiveness that is not the beginning of the journey is cheap and distorted forgiveness; it is forgiveness betrayed.

We must address misconceptions and misunderstandings about forgiveness, especially in a society where forgiveness played such a crucial role in our political life.

During the transition to democracy, at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and in broader public life, so much forgiveness was shown.

Impetus 

These great and heroic acts of forgiveness should not be viewed as the end of the road, but as a major impetus for jointly and urgently journeying towards a life of dignity and justice for all. Where acts of forgiveness are not met with restitution, those who offer forgiveness are pained and wronged once again.

The journey of forgiveness has restitutive justice, healing justice, as destination. This isn't a  journey of anxiety, fear and fright.

It is not one where I need to fear humiliation and rejection, stigmatisation and demonisation, vengeance and destruction, manipulation and submissiveness for the rest of my life.  It is one where I know I have been liberated from my guilt. I have been forgiven. I have been set free for seeking justice for all.

I now have a space where I can, free from fear, express my contrition and repentance. Repentance, remorse and contrition is mourning about the inherent wrongness of my conceptions, decisions and actions. It is not to have only regret and sadness about the consequences of the wrong - as if the motive was good.

It is to say, about Apartheid for instance, it was inherently wrong in its conception, nature and essence. Not only its consequences were wrong.

Apartheid was a deliberate model of racist prejudices that guided the intentional development of racist structures; both the conscious and subconscious prejudices and its accompanying structures were justified by sophisticated, racist world views.

This contrition, repentance and mourning about the inherent wrongness and tragedy of Apartheid leads to confession.

To confess is to name and own what went wrong. It is to take responsibility for being an active wrongdoer, a passive and silent bystander who did not pay attention and who benefitted long after the wrong was committed.

We find the courage and the strength to confess and take responsibility in the company of forgiveness. Those who confess because they hear the implicit invitation and plea forthcoming from forgiving hearts, receive the strength to deal with the shame and stain of their wrongs.

Confessions 

But where we confess, we experience more.

We experience that people want to embrace us and journey with us in seeking approximate, and not complete, embodiments of restoration, of recompense, of restoration, of reparation, of restitution.

We know absolute reparation is mostly not possible. Nothing can compensate for a human life lost. Nothing can fully compensate for property, family life and social cohesion lost through forced removals. Nothing can fully compensate for the fact that so many were bereft from opportunities to fulfil their potential.

But remorse and confession about wrongs, and taking ownership of wrongs, can and should be accompanied by a life of commitment to dignity, to healing, to justice, to freedom and to equality - as expressed in the Bill of Rights of the South African Constitution. And remorse can also be expressed in our journey with specific persons and groups of persons who were wronged, and our joint search with them for specific forms of redress in specific contexts.

So, restitutive and healing justice can be served by individual and communal practices of remorse and contrition, repentance and confession.

It can, secondly, be served by a communal commitment to the implementation of the life that the Bill of Rights envisages for all people, especially for the most vulnerable. In this respect, the fulfilment of especially socio-economic rights should enjoy priority. And it can, thirdly, address specific situations of redress in specific contexts.

Partnerships of our governmental and corporate sectors, academic institutions, the media and civil society - including religious organisations - are crucial for this journey.

As we celebrate Madiba's life and honour his legacy, we should learn from each other on this journey in local, continental and global contexts to bring about real restitutive and healing justice.

- Prof Nico Koopman is Vice-Rector for Social Impact, Transformation and Personnel at Stellenbosch University.

Related Links
Mandela Day an opportunity to support local charities in tough times
OPINION: This change in the way we approach charity can make a real difference
26 years of democracy have not yet ensured black lives matter as much as white ones - NMF
Read more on:
nelson mandelaforgivenessreconciliation
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you been affected by the massive job losses due to lockdown?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have lost my job
18% - 1285 votes
No, my job is thankfully safe
44% - 3201 votes
No, but my job is not secure and I am very worried
38% - 2788 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

5h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste...

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste reclaimers
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious...

17 Jul

WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious 'magic muffins'
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20199.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo