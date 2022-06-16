OPINION | Margaret Zulu: 46 years on, and the youth are still being silenced

Forty-six years after the 1976 Soweto uprising, young people still remain afraid to express themselves freely for fear of persecution. Margaret Zulu writes that we should learn from history.

June 16th, as Youth Day is known, is here again, and we will go about it with the same activities and conversations as usual.



We will remember the 1976 student uprising and wear school uniforms as adults. Maybe we will also visit Orlando in Soweto and check out some museums. It becomes like a celebration, and yet over 500 young people died.

It's 46 years later, and young people continue to die unnecessarily. What stands out in this moment is how young people feel lost because they cannot express themselves freely for fear of persecution or because no one is willing to listen. When do we stop and reflect on what June 16 really means to our youth? When do we stop and listen to them as they try to express themselves in various ways in order to make sure we understand them? Do they really have to go through so much for us to respect their freedom of expression finally?

History has taught us the repercussions of silencing the youth.

Fundamental human right

You will recall that on 16 June 1976, the South African Students Movement's Action Committee mobilised thousands of students to protest peacefully against the government's directive that the teaching of Afrikaans would be compulsory in schools. The march was meant to culminate at a rally in Orlando Stadium, but the protesters were met by heavily armed police who fired teargas and later live ammunition on demonstrating students. This resulted in a widespread revolt that turned into an uprising against the government that spread across the country.

From this history, we learn that our youth want to speak for themselves and to be heard. They want to be free to express themselves on all issues and be included in decision-making of importance to them. Just like us, they want their right to freedom of expression to be respected.

We know that freedom of expression is a fundamental human right that underpins most other rights and allows society to develop. It is an indicator of other freedoms and allows for meaningful participation in society. It is critical in supporting the development process and is a development goal in its own right. Amartya Sen well articulates this importance in his widely cited book, Development as Freedom, where he argues that "expansion of freedom is both the primary end and the principal means of development". The ability to express our opinion and speak freely is essential to bring about change in society.



Free speech has always been important throughout history because it has been used to fight for change. When we talk about rights we have today, they would not have been possible without free speech.

The impact of silencing someone

However, free speech is not only about your ability to speak but the ability to listen to others and allow other views to be heard. Other people's views, as conflicting as they may be, are essential, too, as long as they do not consist of hate speech.



Freedom of expression is important to everyone. Regardless of who you are, think about what right to freedom of expression you would like your children to have. What will you do to protect and uphold that right to freedom of expression?



Can we pause here and reflect on the developments surrounding paediatrician and gastroenterologist Dr Tim de Maayer, who was suspended by Johannesburg's Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital after he wrote an open letter published by the Daily Maverick and News24? He was later reinstated by the Gauteng Health department following an outcry. Dr de Maayer's experience is one of silencing freedom of speech and ultimately freedom of expression by authorities. We must be cognisant of what kind of message this sends out to young people who may now be afraid to speak out due to the repercussions.



- Margaret Zulu is programme manager at the Campaign for Free Expression.

