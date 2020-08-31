OPINION | Men need to raise their voices against GBV and femicide

Women are the one's who are trying to keep themselves safe, but men should be the ones doing what is right to ensure the end of gender-based violence, writes Matikweni Khoza.

Women’s Month has always been about recognising the women of our nation, in particular the formidable women of 1956 who marched to the Union Buildings to protest against apartheid pass laws and demand equal rights for women.



While thousands of women stood up to make their voices heard, we remember stalwarts Sophie de Bruyn, Albertina Sisulu, Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Helen Joseph and Lilian Ngoyi at the vanguard of advancing the rights of women.

In the recent years, the commemorating of Women’s Month has shifted to rally our nation in the fight against the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide which have plagued women in our society.

Abuse and violence perpetuated against women is often at the hands of those closest to them. While this abuse usually happens at home, it leaves a path of devastation across our society in shattered lives and a cycle of fear.

On the 31 July, Police Minister Bheki Cele released the crime statistics for 2019/2020. He highlighted that most sexual offences happened behind closed doors and were only publicised when the offence has been committed or when the victims of the crime are no more.

Covid-19 pandemic

The plight of women in South African and across the world has been further affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a statement released by UN Women’s executive director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, the global Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown across the globe, has resulted in a strident increase in the calls for help by victims of gender-based violence.

She said: "Confinement is fostering the tension and strain created by security, health, and money worries. And it is increasing isolation for women with violent partners, separating them from the people and resources that can best help them. It’s a perfect storm for controlling, violent behaviour behind closed doors."

In a statement released earlier this year, Cele reported that more than 2 300 calls/complaints were registered since the beginning of the lockdown - from 27 March until 31 March 2020. Out of the total number, only 148 suspects were charged. It is alarming to see that, in an effort to fight the spread of the coronavirus, we have to also wage another war on the scourge of violence against women.

In fighting violence and abuse against women, government has passed legislation to protect women, created specialised courts and police units to advance the rights of victims, and set up shelters to house victims.

Furthermore, various campaigns - such as the Emergency Response Action Plan and the 16 Days of Activism - have been implemented to create awareness on GBVF.

We welcome the efforts by civil organisations such as GIZ, Tears, The Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust and others who have taken the fight to the very heart of South African communities. Not only have they brought about awareness, but also supported victims of sexual offences and violence.

Despite out best efforts, the frequency of abuse has continued to rise across our society. It is now time to hold perpetrators of the heinous crimes to account. Every South African has a duty to report these acts to their nearest police station as perpetrators have no place in communities.

We can no longer block our ears to the cries of the woman next door who constantly gets beaten by her partner or turn a blind eye to the visible scars of women who yearn to be free from the abuse.

We can no longer remain silent when men publicly jeer and threaten women who are innocently passing by. We can no longer ignore our uncles, fathers, brothers, cousins and male co-workers who justify their horrendous actions against women.

Time to stand up

Addressing gender-based violence and femicide is going to take more than another hashtag or challenge on social media. It is going to take more than just speaking about it and hanging our heads in shame.

It is going to take the effort of every individual, in particular men, to stand up for the protection of our mothers, daughters, grandmothers, aunties and friends. The voices of religious leaders, community leaders, and traditional leaders will be instrumental in challenging men to stand up and take their rightful place as protectors and not abusers of women.

Adding her voice to the fight against gender-based violence, Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, said: "South African women have no reason to keep smiling, because they are dying every day.” She added “I think it’s time we stop asking women what to do and start asking the perpetrators to do better, to be better. It is not up to us, but up to the perpetrators to start doing right."

This is the cry of many women across our country. It should no longer be about women doing what they can to keep themselves safe - it is about the men of this country doing right.

- Matikweni Khoza is a Media Engagement Intern at the Department of Government Communication and Information Systems (GCIS)