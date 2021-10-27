OPINION | Michael Louis: Independents vs party candidates - a move towards depoliticalising local gov

Michael Louis writes there are good reasons why independent, qualified leaders should never run for office under a political banner.

Last weekend I spent two days campaigning in the Enoch Mgijima Muncipality in central Eastern Cape alongside a cohort of independent candidates. One of these candidates is Ken Clark, the founder of the soft drink company Twizza, who resides in Komani (Queenstown). Despite running a billion-rand company that employs thousands of people, Clark has decided that it's time to roll up his sleeves and put his hat in the ring for Mayor of Enoch Mgijima Municipality.

The dire situation in Enoch Mgijima needs little restating. There is no local government to be seen or heard of, while the towns are quite literally falling apart. Step up, Ken Clark - an outstanding candidate and a formidable business person with a steady hand on the tiller.

Crucially, he is the exact calibre of independent, qualified leaders who would never run for office under a political party banner. Independent minded, professional and non-political – a sure model for clean governance.

This is why I was troubled by a conversation I was privy to involving a senior local leader of an opposition party in the area on my final evening on this campaign stop. While incredibly impressed by Clark, the local leader expressed her deep disappointment that Clark had not joined her party and worked his way up to the top to be a suitable candidate for election. She said he was a "political novice", inferring that one needs political party experience in order to govern well.

Why be tied down?

This is the very way of thinking we must undo if we are to bring about quality, professional governance in our towns and cities. Why would a successful business person need to submit to a political party to run for election? Why would he tie himself to a party and submit himself to party decisions, even when they may not always be in the best interests of a particular community?

I was left more determined than ever to challenge this false notion that all voters are forced to choose between the ANC or the DA. Moreover, that voting for independents and community organisations is somehow a "wasted vote".

The sad truth is that while communities suffer at the hands of a failed governing party, voters have over and over again rejected the second-rate and underwhelming options we happen to find in opposition political parties. We need to mature our young democracy, and by giving voters a choice of individual candidates, the option opens to choose people who are on the ground and know the specific issues facing their community while not being tied to the party line.

This allows qualified and competent people from all sectors of society – like Clark and others - to run for office. It stops majoritarianism and party capture and capacitates the bureaucracy. I maintain that depoliticalising and professionalising local government is key to building more prosperous and integrated communities.

But there is another critical advantage of choosing independents and community organisations: they exist outside the party-political bubble and are best placed to hold political parties in government to account. We currently have a wide range of statutory laws that, if implemented, can hold councillors, mayors and members of the local executive to account. From the Municipal Systems Act (which includes a Code of Conduct to be signed by all councillors) to the Municipal Finance Management Act – the mechanisms exist, it's the political will that is glaringly absent.

You need not look far to find instances of cover-up by local councils in a bid to protect members of political parties. The insiders use the system to their advantage, at the expense of the majority who remain on the outside. That's why headlines that read "DA to form coalition with ANC" should not shock us. Political parties have more in common with each other than with the citizens they profess to work for.

Broken model

The final advantage of this approach is to provide an alternative to those citizens who have "tapped out" of the democratic system. In the last national election, more eligible voters chose not to vote than those who did. 18.7 million eligible voters didn't vote vs. the 10.02 million people who voted for the ANC.

This tells us the model – as currently constituted - is broken. There are many political parties on the ballot paper, yet most South Africans are unmoved and uninspired. A smaller, leaner, more focused, citizen-led government, empowered through direct elections, is the future. It will be a diverse, all-encompassing group of independent public representatives that are forced to coalesce around shared goals.

South Africa urgency requires a new, credible alternative. And that cannot and will not be another political party. Instead, it will be a large coalition of independents, community organisations, and smaller political parties who will hold each other accountable, negotiate in good faith, and ensure only the best implementors are put into positions of executive power.

There is no other option, and South Africa is fast running out of time. This election, let's lay the foundation and begin the journey towards this dream.

- Dr Michael Louis is Chairperson of the One South Africa Movement (OSA)

