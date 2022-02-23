OPINION | Olwethu Mhaga: The ANC must go back to the drawing board and recraft the nation's soul

Olwethu Mhaga writes that the release of the recent crime statistics serve as further evidence of the pervasive moral malaise that has seeped its way into many facets of our society and culture.

The time has come to accept in our hearts and minds that with freedom comes responsibility - Former President Nelson Mandela

Last week South Africans were once again subjected to the grotesque ritual that has become the harrowing reading of the quarterly crime statistics by the Police Minister.



The figures, emblematic of the lawlessness that has come to characterise democratic South Africa, serve as further evidence of the pervasive moral malaise that has seeped its way into many facets of our society and culture.

Former President Thabo Mbeki remarked, while discussing the shocking finding that 1000 woman were murdered in the three months between October and December, that "there is something very rotten in this society which produces an outcome of that kind". President Cyril Ramaphosa all but echoed this sentiment when he exclaimed in his State of the Nation Address that "we're engaged in a battle for the soul of the country".

Despite their brave admissions these conditions have persisted and grown under the watch of the African National Congress (ANC) and therefore require more than mere contrition but rather rectification.

New sets of challenges

The ANC can proudly boast of being the vanguard in overcoming the heinous apartheid regime and birthing a constitutional democracy in a land that was ravaged by over 400 years of colonialism and apartheid. Despite these transformative achievements, in the subsequent 28 years of governance, have arisen new pervasive and deep sets of challenges whose solutions have proved more elusive than those to defeating the apartheid regime.

We have inherited a deeply unequal and fundamentally unjust society. As a result of these inherent inequalities, South Africa has seen the emergence of significant social ills which threaten to undermine the very fabric tenuously holding this divided society together.

South Africa records objectively high levels of murder, sexual assault, gender-based violence, hijackings and armed robbery. Racial violence and vigilantism has reared an ugly head amid mass riots alongside wide destruction of critical infrastructure. The state capture reports have also illustrated how corruption has subverted many of the institutions tasked with fundamentally transforming the country. Despite billions in investment in investigation, policing and prosecution, severe legal penalties and elaborate policies, most of these social ills not only persist but, in many instances, have grown in prevalence.

As a result of these failures, and in order to begin remedying these ills, a shift in mindset is required, drawing upon ancient truths of governance. The art of governance not only lies in crafting and implementing policies that seek to shape the material conditions of the citizenry but in also grappling with and shaping the kind of people the citizenry should be.

It is important for our leaders to understand that statecraft is in fact, soulcraft. This means that much of governance has a moral component because it conditions the actions and thoughts of the nation in broad and important spheres of life. This is because policies and legislation, as explained by American columnist George Will, also "proscribe, mandate, regulate or subsidise behaviour that will over time have the predictable effect of nurturing, bolstering or altering habits, dispositions and values on a broad scale".

The advent of democracy admirably brought freedom to all citizens of South Africa. However, the dual challenge for a free society is not only to create and preserve freedom but also to nurture virtue in the citizens.

Forming habits

Freedom alone is insufficient for the creation of a just society as the human condition is such that many of its impure inclinations must be constantly countered by prophylactic political and cultural institutions and measures otherwise, social regression becomes not only possible but probable.

The cultivation of virtue in the citizenry is not about compelling people to act against their convictions rather it is a slow, steady, gentle and educative push. Its aim is to direct citizens towards certain habits, mores and values, and to increase the probability that they will choose certain things. This is by no means an easy task as can be seen from the example of Singapore.

Once the country grew richer and more elaborate and sophisticated infrastructure was developed they initially faced many of the same problems prevalent today in South Africa regarding the treatment of critical infrastructure.

Former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew later explained that "the hardware part was easy, getting people to change their habits to match the first world infrastructure that they now had, that was difficult, slow and painful." He described their solution bluntly remarking that they sought to mould the actions and values of the citizenry explaining that they "made progress by a series of campaigns involving the whole population. More courtesy, stop spitting, keep public lavatories clean, no chewing gum, no litter and no pickpockets." For those who still failed to change their behaviour severe fines and penalties were enforced. To this day littering can cost the perpetrator a fine of up to $300 or being subjected to a Corrective Working Order whereby they are required to clean up a specified area while wearing a luminous green vest.

Similarly the rampant crime and vandalism prevalent in New York prior to its dramatic drop experienced in the 90s; is partly attributable to then mayor, Rudi Guiliani's dual emphasis on improving the aesthetics of the city by removing graffiti in places such as the subway and by clamping down on minor infractions throughout the city. This was all in a bid to enforce the maintenance of order on the understanding, as Nathan Glaser explained, that a government's inability to control even minor crimes like graffiti signalled to citizens that it certainly could not handle more serious ones. This also gave an indication of the expected behaviour and standards of cleanliness required of citizens.

The American Civil Rights legislation of the 1960s had a similar effect. It not only affirmed the rights of African Americans and sought to improve their material conditions but also had another intention. It was supposed to, and in large part achieved, the alteration of the minds of white Americans.

Change course

In a country, at the time, consumed by racist segregation through Jim Crow, the civil rights legislation changed widespread beliefs by compelling white Americans to change their behaviour.

Subsequently, decades later, millions voted for and elected an African American President twice and partook in nationwide Racial Justice protests in response to the killing of George Floyd. Public policies and legislation should reward and thereby nurture essential virtues while discouraging those inimical to economic vitality and freedom. The actions and examples set by leaders should serve as confirmation of the primacy and importance of these virtues rather than discouraging their implementation. This will not occur through speeches alone; rather it requires mechanisms and instruments whether social, political or economic affected throughout all aspects of our culture. But, to win the trust of the people in order to reshape our society into a just one requires strong, fair and just leaders with the moral strength to command respect of the people and a good government that is honest and effective, working for the good of the people.

The ANC has regrettably abdicated its role in shaping the populace's moral condition, especially when compared to its stature in the midst of the fervent push at nation building at the birth of democracy. Therefore, lest the ANC collapse into irrelevance and fade in the annals of history, it has become necessary to change course.

The ANC must cultivate leaders within the organisation with the moral authority to begin the painstaking but salient work of recrafting the soul of this nation.

- Olwethu Mhaga is an admitted attorney and member of the ANC Youth League.

