OPINION | Palesa Morudu: Time for a permanent holiday for the minister of tourism, Lindiwe Sisulu

Palesa Morudu
Lindiwe Sisulu, ANC NEC member. Photo: Isabel Venter
While Lindiwe Sisulu has every right to enter the enter the campaign for the ANC presidency and become the torchbearer for its "radical economic transformation" (RET) faction, she has no right to rubbish the Constitution that she swore to uphold, writes Palesa Morudu.

The minister of tourism submitted a public letter of resignation last week in the form of a column entitled "Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice?" President Cyril Ramaphosa should oblige and let her go.

Lindiwe Sisulu's position is untenable.

When accepting a role in government, members of the executive publicly swear to uphold the rule of law and the Constitution at a ceremony administered by members of the judiciary. In her 7 January IOL article, Sisulu denounced the Constitution that her party was instrumental in creating and hurled extraordinary insults at members of the judiciary who happen to be African. She made clear that she no longer believes in the rule of law. This is her prerogative, but this position is entirely at odds with serving in the South African government.

It seems clear that Sisulu has decided to enter the campaign for the ANC presidency and become the torchbearer for its "radical economic transformation" (RET) faction. She has every right to do so. But Sisulu has no right to rubbish the Constitution that she swore to uphold. Ramaphosa should grant the minister of tourism a permanent holiday. 

READ | Karyn Maughan: Sisulu echoes Zuma in baseless attack on 'mentally colonised' black judges

Beyond this, one notes the odour of rank hypocrisy that hangs about the minister. Like the rest of the RET gang, Sisulu couldn't give a damn about poor African people. She is interested in fulfilling her personal ambitions. She believes she qualifies to ascend to the Presidency because she is a Sisulu. It won't happen – not because she is the scion of a noble family, but because the people of South Africa know exactly who she is. 

When her fellow RET traveller, Tony Yengeni, was sent to prison for corruption in the early years of our democracy, Sisulu was so upset by this that she led a cheering farewell party to deposit him in Pollsmoor prison.

Instrumental on putting pressure on NPA 

When the looter-in-chief and spiritual leader of the RET, former President Jacob Zuma, faced an obstacle in his march to the Union Buildings in the form of prosecutor Billy Downer's uncompromising position that he should face trial, Sisulu was the head of the "brain(less) trust" that sought a political solution for Zuma's corruption trial. In the process, she and those around Zuma were instrumental in putting pressure on the NPA to drop the graft charges, thereby clearing his way to the Presidency. No wonder Sisulu doesn't think much of the concept of the rule of law. What followed were "nine wasted years" of economic collapse and rising unemployment among Africans, who Sisulu claims to speak for.

Across a period of seven years, Sisulu was minister who, at various stages, was put in charge of housing, water, and sanitation, yet millions of poor Africans continue to live in squalor without proper sanitation and water security.

READ | Opinion: Chrispin Phiri - Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on Constitution a distortion of ANC policy

In a lazy attempt to sound "revolutionary" Sisulu calls members of the judiciary who happen to be black "house negroes” simply because she doesn't like how they interpret the rule of law. 

This is the same judiciary that forced her government to provide antiretrovirals to many poor Africans who were being denied this life-saving medication. The same judiciary brought justice to the family of five-year old Michael Komape, who drowned in a pit toilet at his school outside Polokwane. His family won a seven-year court battle against the state in which the courts forced Sisulu's government to adhere to a supervised programme to supply all schools in Limpopo with safe and dignified toilets. This is the same judiciary that ruled, in the landmark Grootboom vs State case, that housing security is a constitutional right. The same judiciary sent Zuma to jail, saying that no one is above the law. 

Sisulu wants us to call these fine men and women "house negroes”. 

Amilcar Cabral says "tell no lies and claim no easy victories." Alas, talk is cheap. Sisulu intends using the lives of poor African people, for which she bears some responsibility, as a stepping stone to pave her road to power. We have seen this horror story before, and it was called Jacob Zuma. South Africans will not fall for ANC factional battles anymore. 2024 will be decisive in this regard. 

- Palesa Morudu, is a South African writer based in Washington DC.   

