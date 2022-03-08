OPINION | Rolene Marks: Ukrainian suffering and the Palestinians cannot be compared

Comparing the situation in Ukraine to the Palestinian situation is astoundingly disingenuous and shows a spectacular lack of self-awareness, argues Rolene Marks.

For nearly two weeks, the world has watched with horror as Valdimir Putin’s troops have invaded Ukraine, decimating and laying siege to cities and creating a grave humanitarian crisis. The United Nations estimate that the number of Ukrainian refugees is roughly 1.45 million, and growing by the day.



The world has also been inspired by the incredible courage of the Ukrainian people, men and women taking arms against the invading Russians, led from the front by their President Volodymir Zelensky (who is Jewish) and have taken to the streets, social media platforms and philanthropy to show their support.

The anti-Israel folk including Iqbal Jassat who wrote an article chastising the media and the West, have chosen to use this opportunity to lament that the focus of the world is on Ukraine and not the Palestinians and that the situation for both peoples is the same.

READ | Iqbal Jassat: Does Ukraine symbolise Palestine's pain? If So, Why the double standards by the West?

Unlike the Palestinians, egged on by decades of incitement of hate against Israel and the Jewish people, the Ukrainian people have not fired thousands of rockets into Russia, have not dug tunnels to kidnap Russian civilians, thrown Molotov cocktails into fields and cars, stoned Russian drivers or shot and stabbed civilians in malls and on streets.

Comparing the situation in Ukraine is astoundingly disingenuous and shows a spectacular lack of self-awareness. Not content to appropriate the South African narrative and suffering during the apartheid years, Jassett and his ilk now do the same for the people of Ukraine.

Jassat lays the blame squarely on the West and renders the media complicit. Palestinians have dominated the headlines for several decades and there is a disproportionate focus on the nearly 80-year conflict between Israel and her neighbours. A conflict that the world is growing weary of.

Focus on assisting Ukraine, isolating Russia

In the last two years, several Arab countries have normalised ties with Israel with others poised to do the same. The Kuwaiti editor-in-Chief of the Arab Times stated in a recent op-ed that "When [the Palestinians] are happy, they curse the Gulf leaders and people. When they are angry, they use all of the defamatory and abusive words in their dictionary against us," wrote Ahmed al-Jarallah, editor-in-chief of the Arab Times. "We, the Gulf nationals, overlook all that by sending them aid."

In the editorial, titled "Normalise, let insulters fend for themselves," al-Jarallah pointed to the Palestinians' support for Saddam Hussein, Jamal Abdul Nasser, former Libyan leader Muammar al-Gaddafi and IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, saying that this was "just the tip of the iceberg."

Strong words indeed.

The world is focused on assisting Ukraine while isolating Russia through aggressive sanctions and other means. Failure to do so could lead to a war that threatens to engulf Europe and there is no doubt that China and Iran are watching with bated breath, looking to see how the West reacts and if they can flex their military muscles on China and Israel respectively.

South Africa is seen as not only feckless but far too fixated on Israel to play a meaningful role in helping to solve this crisis between Russia and Ukraine. While hundreds of thousands have taken to the streets of the world and Russian embassies from Tel Aviv to Canberra, the ANC has gathered outside the Israeli embassy in Pretoria. South Africa’s most important foreign policy goal is to get Israel’s observer status at the AU revoked. A myopic goal indeed.

READ | Siya Khumalo: Ramaphosa stamped his indecisiveness on Dirco's response to Russia's Ukraine invasion

At the time of writing, Israel’s Prime Minister has embarked on a shuttle diplomatic mission to Moscow and has spoken several times to Putin in an attempt to mediate, at the behest of President Zelensky. This serves to emphasise the increasing role Israel is playing on the world stage and the regard that the Jewish state is afforded.

It is a pity that the anti-Israel contingent aim their focus, much like the Soviet-era propaganda that gave impetus to the narrative they peddle in scuppering peace, and not in building bridges.

This is a great pity – but not as staggeringly disingenuous as trying to appropriate the suffering of Ukrainians. As the kids would say: Read the room.

- Rolene Marks is Co-founder of South Africa Israel Policy Forum.

