OPINION | Solidarity's Sol-Tech college opens its doors

This week, a brand new campus for the Sol-Tech vocational college opened in Centurion. This event marks a milestone and it has been met by a positive response. Flip Buys, the chairperson of the Solidarity Movement, explains why the campus was built and what its future plans are.

The new campus for the Solidarity Movement's existing vocational training college, Sol-Tech, arose almost overnight. The campus was built within a year - on time and under budget.

The construction cost of the campus, which will eventually also include a 400-bed residence adjacent to it, will amount to R300 million upon completion of the entire project.

This amount is funded by the Afrikaans community. Thousands of people contribute little amounts every month, mostly as part of their Solidarity membership fees. The college does not receive any government subsidy or contributions from major companies.

Sol-Tech is an Afrikaans vocational training college that offers training in all of the most important trades. This offer will be further expanded to include other professions as well. The rationale for the construction of the Sol-Tech campus can be summarised as follows:

We want to

The Solidarity Movement established Sol-Tech because we want to offer young people the opportunity to receive world-class vocational training through Afrikaans as medium of instruction.

We want them to have schools, colleges and universities where they can feel at home, something that is taken for granted the world over. This will enable them to stay in South-Africa and contribute to the welfare of the country and its people. A language's higher functions are indispensable to ensure its long-term sustainability.

A cultural community needs institutions to convey its language and culture to future generations. Education was the transfer of culture, Dewey said. For this reason, a college has a training and educational role. At the same time, Sol-Tech prepares its students for a multilingual work environment. It is a well-known fact that mother-tongue instruction is the best form of instruction, equipping students to apply their knowledge in other languages.

We may

The Constitution stipulates in section 29 that single-medium training institutions may exist and everyone has the right to be trained in any of the official languages. In terms of Section 6 of the Constitution, Afrikaans is an official language.

Sol-Tech has been registered and accredited for many years, offers quality training and does not exclude any person or group as it is open to any person who meets the academic standards and wants to study through the medium of Afrikaans. Afrikaans bridging courses for other language speakers will start in April this year.

In dealing with the Stellenbosch University language case, the Constitutional Court's ruling, as articulated by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, called on the community itself to build private educational institutions for the promotion of Afrikaans and other indigenous languages.

Mogoeng even appealed to corporate goodwill to make resources available to help fund private, mother-tongue based training institutions.

Therefore, what the Solidarity Movement is doing is exactly in line with Mogoeng's call that communities build institutions themselves and finance such efforts to promote their language with their own capital.

We can

Solidarity started Sol-Tech in 2006 and thousands of students have already been trained at the college. This year, there are 1 800 students in the various phases of training which include theoretical training, practical training in our workshops and completing their apprenticeships at companies.

The first R100 million for the establishment of Sol-Tech came from the monthly R10 contributions of ordinary workers and Solidarity members. The largest contribution was R10!

A further part of the members' contributions goes towards a training fund to make interest-free study loans available to students, especially in view of the fact that technical training is extremely expensive, and affordability of its courses is Sol-Tech's main challenge. The training fund is managed by the Solidarity Helping Hand's Study Fund Centre.

This centre has already invested R245 million in study aid for 6 300 students in all fields of study. Most of this money came from the small contributions made by the Afrikaans community through crowd funding. In 2021, a record amount of almost R50 million will be made available to deserving students. The repayment rate of the study loans is almost 100%.

The fact that Sol-Tech students achieve a pass rate of 96% in the National Trade Test speaks volumes.

The employment rate of Sol-Tech students also testifies to the quality of the training offered: 57% already have jobs by the end of their training and the rest are employed within six months after qualifying. More than 20% start their own businesses.

We must

Solidarity simply had to start to offer technical training so that Afrikaans young people would have access to technical training. In South Africa, quality technical training has become rare and extremely expensive.

Over the past two decades, trade training has been severely neglected and the country now trains fewer artisans than in the 1980s. The state and major companies have scaled down their trades training and many colleges are closed, or the training offered does not meet the standard. This has resulted in a national shortage of well-trained artisans.

Secondly, the rigid racial quotas that apply to trade training and entry-level jobs exclude most Afrikaans young people.

These days, the model in terms of which apprentices get apprenticeships, training, accommodation and an allowance while undergoing their training is rarely accessible to white students. The Sol-Tech project aims to include students who would otherwise be excluded from training and employment.

We will

The Solidarity Movement will build the cultural infrastructure to be able to live together with others in Africa. Someone who builds a house is not trying to exclude others or isolate himself by doing so. He builds his house for the very reason of being able to live with his neighbours in a particular neighbourhood.

We want young Afrikaans people to stay in South Africa and serve the country and its people. Sol-Tech is part of the Afrikaans education and training pipeline the Solidarity Movement and its partners are building.

The next building project involves the construction of a residence for Sol-Tech. Then a new campus for our higher education institution, Akademia, will be developed in Pretoria. This year, Akademia is already offering accredited university qualification training to almost 2 000 students.

They can choose from three study models: countrywide distance learning offered at 12 study centres, full-time contact education offered at the new campus in Centurion and an e-learning model that is global in its reach. It is now all systems go to expand Akademia into a full university with eight faculties.

Solidarity's Support Centre for Schools' Wolkskool (a cloud-based school) offered free online education in key subjects to more than 120 000 Afrikaans students during the hard lockdown in 2020. Wolkskool is now being expanded into a complete learning management system that offers quality education support to schools and thousands of students.

Solidarity has established a special building fund and the public can make contributions to it to help fund the building of infrastructure for education and training.

We will do it ourselves

The Afrikaans community did everything in its power to let Afrikaans higher education survive in the public sector within the constitutional provisions made for it. After so many discussions, pleas, requests and even court cases, the doors of public sector education have been slammed in our face. Our only recourse is to start offering higher education privately and by ourselves.

Help us build

Technical training is twice as expensive as theoretical education.

It costs a college in the region of R150 000 to provide proper training to an artisan, and then accommodation costs must still be added. That is why we appeal to the Afrikaans public to help those students who need to be helped to pay for their study costs.

Training is an investment in the future and yields a life-long return. People who want to help sponsor a part of a student's study costs can contact Sol-Tech or Helping Hand's Study Fund Centre.

Self-help

Sol-Tech is a successful self-help project for the benefit of the next generation and the country. We are keen to help other language communities sharing our passion for mother tongue education and realising its value, to embark on the same course.

The Solidarity Movement wants to continue the tradition of world-class Afrikaans education and training in new ways. We want to, we may, we must, we can, we are going to, and we will do so ourselves as a community.

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name, profile picture, contact details and location. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received. Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.

- Flip Buys is the chairperson of the Solidarity Movement.