39m ago

add bookmark

OPINION | Standing with refugees during these challenging times

Covid-19 has made a challenging situation unbearable for many refugees.
Covid-19 has made a challenging situation unbearable for many refugees.
News24

This 20th World Refugee Day is commemorated under extremely tough conditions. Covid-19 has made a challenging situation unbearable for many who already struggle to secure income, food, and basic shelter, writes JJ Harder.

I always find it bittersweet to commemorate World Refugee Day each June. In my home state of Nebraska, I worked for an NGO helping refugees to integrate into our communities. Witnessing their resilience, drive, and rich cultures led me to apply to become a US diplomat - so that is why I am in South Africa today.

Each year, World Refugee Day offers a chance to raise awareness and mobilise support to help the men, women, and children fleeing war or persecution, but it's also a time to grapple with the enormity of a massive global challenge: nearly 30 million refugees, more than half of whom are children.  

This 20th World Refugee Day is commemorated under extremely tough conditions. Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, refugees and asylum seekers around the world struggled to obtain official recognition, open bank accounts, register their children for school, earn a living, and avoid xenophobic discrimination and violence. Covid-19 has made a challenging situation unbearable for many who already struggle to secure income, food, and basic shelter.  

The people of the US are standing with refugees during this difficult time. We are focusing our assistance to help displaced people as close to their home countries and communities as possible, without compromising their safety and protection.

Our aim is that they may be assisted quickly and, when circumstances permit, return home safely. We are working to increase humanitarian access and find long-term solutions for refugees and displaced persons, in collaboration with other governments, private sector donors, and civil society groups.  

I am proud to say that since 1975, the US has welcomed more than 3.3 million refugees for permanent resettlement. We continue to prioritise the admission of those persecuted because of their race, political opinion, nationality, or religion.

Globally, permanent resettlement is a solution for only a small percentage of the world's most vulnerable refugees, so we applaud the governments and communities around the world making critical contributions to support refugees, especially during this global health crisis.  

As the world's largest provider of humanitarian assistance, we work closely with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, International Committee of the Red Cross, International Organisation for Migration, and other organisations to help those most in need.

US assistance for global humanitarian crisis response totals more than $9.5 billion this year. US humanitarian assistance reaches tens of millions of displaced and vulnerable people worldwide and provides food, shelter, health care, access to clean water, education, livelihoods, and more.  

We welcome efforts to expand opportunities for refugees to thrive in their host nations, including through increased access to legal employment, education, and social services.

Greater refugee self-reliance benefits refugees, donors, and hosts, especially as conflicts are lasting longer and displacement figures continue to rise. We will continue to work with all refugee-hosting countries, including South Africa, to find durable solutions and help everyone towards securing a better quality of life.  

During the three years I have been in South Africa, the US government has funded projects to provide home health care for refugees in Johannesburg, teach English to refugees in Mitchells Plain, provide skills development and health services to refugees in Durban, and support LGBTI refugees in greater Cape Town.

We have been privileged to partner with dedicated and amazing local organisations, including PASSOP, JRS, the Denis Hurley Centre, Adonis Musati, the Scalabrini Centre, and Refugee Social Services.  

Amid the current Covid-19-induced anxiety I feel for my family, colleagues, and the world at large, this pandemic has at least allowed me time for greater reflection on the role I can play in bettering the community around me.

The emails and WhatsApp messages I receive from refugees and asylum seekers around the country are a reminder that the vulnerable will continue to suffer the most devastating effects of this pandemic. Here, as we work together to try to overcome this virus, I am hopeful we also will continue  to work together to help the most vulnerable among us - including those refugees who came here for a better life.  

-  JJ Harder is the human rights officer at the US Embassy in South Africa

Related Links
Study finds migration to be top worry among German public
OPINION | A day in the life of a Covid-19 clinic on the Cape Flats
OPINION | Africa is not just who we are; it is also our politics
Read more on:
coroanavirusrefugees
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
After two rounds of Super Rugby Aotearoa action, which team are you backing to lift the title?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Crusaders
58% - 909 votes
Blues
28% - 438 votes
Highlanders
4% - 64 votes
Chiefs
5% - 81 votes
Hurricanes
5% - 79 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.31
(-0.41)
ZAR/GBP
21.61
(-0.09)
ZAR/EUR
19.52
(-0.20)
ZAR/AUD
11.98
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.04)
Gold
1751.23
(-0.19)
Silver
17.72
(-0.36)
Platinum
814.98
(-0.98)
Brent Crude
42.86
(+2.21)
Palladium
1919.20
(-1.07)
All Share
54230.17
(+0.01)
Top 40
49877.86
(+0.13)
Financial 15
10268.04
(-2.70)
Industrial 25
75710.42
(+0.70)
Resource 10
49904.46
(+0.50)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo