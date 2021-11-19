1h ago

add bookmark

OPINION | Sudhir Pillay, Gina Pocock, Jay Bhagwan: Your poop tells no lies - tracing Covid-19 spread

accreditation
Sudhir Pillay, Gina Pocock and Jay Bhagwan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Toilets in the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela informal settlement.
Toilets in the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela informal settlement.
Aljoscha Kohlstock

Wastewater monitoring is used in many countries as an early warning detection and outbreak strategy of Covid-19. However the issue is South Africa is that  around 30% of the citizens are not connected to a flush toilet connected to sewer, writes Sudhir Pillay, Gina Pocock and Jay Bhagwan.

Friday is the United Nations Observance Day, World Toilet Day, created to commemorate the importance of toilets in our lives, especially for 3.6 billion people who do not have access an appropriate one. Approximately half of the global population cannot use a toilet for one of human beings' most basic functions.

It has been scientifically shown that the lack of sanitation is directly linked to the transmission of illnesses, such as cholera and diarrhoea, with young children the most affected. This year's theme for World Toilet Day is Valuing Our Toilets. Not many people may know this, but the pee and poop you leave behind and flush down a toilet contains vital information of the health of a community.

Firstly, if you happen to look inside the toilet bowl and see your poop before flushing, the size and texture of your poop can tell you a lot about health. Developed in 1997, the Bristol Stool Chart is a diagnostic medical aid classifies poop into seven categories (see image below).

Type 1 to 2 which are hard poop and the harder to pass poop while at the other end of the scale, type 6 to 7, are watery and soft poop that is usually a sign of diarrhoea. Healthy individuals poop are type 3 to 4. Besides the Bristol Stool Chart, the colour and odour of your pee and poop can also indicate your health. 

Bristol Stool Chart
Bristol Stool Chart – a diagnostic aid using your poop (creative commons)

When your flushed human faecal waste ends up at a wastewater plant, this can be used as a diagnostic tool.

Scientists have figured out ways to collect samples at wastewater works to reveal diet choices if there is illicit drugs use in the community and detect the presence of pharmaceuticals and potentially pathogenic microorganisms. This approach, known as wastewater surveillance, can provide a wealth of health information from a community without ever having to collect samples from each individual that is served by a sewered network.

Within a sewered watershed, a specific signature of chemical and / or biological agents can be generated. Scientists have adapted the approach during the emergence of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) to extract, isolate and detect genetic pieces of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The benefits of this approach are numerous. First, it can be undertaken at the population level without the need to do individual clinical testing and indicate disease trends and outbreaks within a defined community.

Wastewater testing 

Wastewater testing can be undertaken routinely and will be more cost-effective than doing daily tests for a group of individuals. Second, it allows asymptomatic patients to be included in the disease dynamics at population level as all infected patients will excrete viral remnants.

Wastewater monitoring of viral remnants is currently being used in many countries as an early warning detection and outbreak strategy. In Italy, remnants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was detected in wastewater samples before the country's first positive clinical sample.

Lastly, and more recently, the population dynamics of different SARS-CoV-2 variants can be monitored over time. Wastewater samples can show variants of SARS-CoV-2 that have not been seen in patient data. This finding has also been seen in South Africa through a Water Research Commission (WRC) study with partners. Further, it can show which variant has become the wildtype – the one that prevails in a community and provides timeline of establishment of a variant of concern or interest. 

READ | Opinion: Monitoring Covid-19 using-poop - What about non-sewered settlements

It is clear that wastewater surveillance can be a valuable and helpful complementary surveillance tool to clinical testing and devising public health responses to disease management. However, in many developing countries, flushing toilets connected to sewers are not available to significant portion of the population.

In South Africa, around 30% of the citizens are not connected to a flush toilet connected to sewer. There are very few municipalities in South Africa that have only sewered systems. Alternative methods were required to bring the population that is not connected to sewers into the surveillance monitoring.

The WRC and Waterlab looked at developing techniques for understanding Covid-19 dynamics in areas that were not sewered. Using a process of elimination, the research team from Waterlab showed that passive sampling devices installed in the community run-off water and receiving rivers were the best method for wastewater surveillance to understand Covid-19 disease dynamics in unsewered communities.

Monitoring can help with response 

Passive samplers have the advantage of allowing for easier and cheaper transport of samples compared to grab samples that require the costly transport of large volumes of water maintenance of the cold chain out of rural areas. Sample processing is also much quicker compared to the concentration of water samples.

The study showed that inclusion of trend monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 prevalence in unsewered communities together with established wastewater surveillance from wastewater works can provide the public health sector with a city-wide disease response.

This has demonstrated how water and wastewater quality surveillance can organise a long-term opportunity to manage water quality and human diseases.

- Sudhir Pillay, Gina Pocock & Jay Bhagwan are part of the Covid 19 Wastewater surveillance monitoring team at the Water Research Commission. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sanitationworld toilet daycovid-19
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
40% - 2507 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 452 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
19% - 1209 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 2174 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.65
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.12
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.79
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.38
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Gold
1,863.45
+0.2%
Silver
24.93
+0.5%
Palladium
2,147.50
+0.5%
Platinum
1,062.10
+1.1%
Brent Crude
81.24
+1.2%
Top 40
64,289
0.0%
All Share
70,867
0.0%
Resource 10
64,665
0.0%
Industrial 25
95,390
0.0%
Financial 15
14,208
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo