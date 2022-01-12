OPINION | Tebogo Khaas: Parliamentary fire - a mystery, wrapped in an enigma hidden by a riddle

Despite the calamity and cost of numerous fires on public infrastructure, our government doesn't seem to learn any lessons, writes Tebogo Khaas, following the recent fire at Parliament.

There is a facetious saying in US legal circles about the ease with which prosecutors could secure grand jury indictments: You can get a grand jury to "indict a ham sandwich."



This legal aphorism, popularised by Sol Wachtler, a former chief judge of New York's Court of Appeals, is back in local South African news thanks to the Hawks' probe and indictment of Zandile Mafe, the alleged arsonist of this nation's apex legislative precinct in the early hours of Sunday last week.

The cause of the fire, real or imagined motive, and criminal proceedings that ensued have morphed into a mystery wrapped in an enigma hidden behind a riddle.

Let me explain.

An easy mistake to make when analysing the ramifications of events as viscerally disorienting and debilitating such as when an iconic structure is torched, is to focus too much on the details of the incident itself, start finger-pointing or delve into the realm of conspiracy theories, rather than pay attention to the broader insights and lessons to be drawn therefrom.

Fire extinguished in three hours

By the time the fire that broke out beneath the roof of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral in Paris was extinguished, the building's spire had collapsed, most of its roof destroyed, and its upper walls severely damaged. A significant number of invaluable works of art and religious relics were rescued and moved to safety early in the emergency, while other items suffered smoke damage.

The fire at the Notre-Dame de Paris, part of the "Paris Banks of the Seine" UNESCO World Heritage Site, was extinguished within three hours after the alarm was raised.

The tactical approach to extinguishing the Notre-Dame fire offered, if not reinforced, lessons on how to quell a blaze in an institution housing prized artefacts, fixtures and fittings. Notably, the fire was primarily fought from inside the structure, which was more dangerous for personnel but reduced potential damage to the cathedral and its treasures.

Like all religious and government buildings erected before 1905, the state of France owns the Notre Dame building and acts as its own insurer. In effect, the Notre Dame is not insured. However, its contents, such as the art, artefacts, and relics, are insured under each owner's policy or are the responsibility of the archdioceses of Paris.

READ | Ralph Mathekga: Parliament was going to be 'lit' in 2022 anyway

Contrast the above with what happened earlier this month in Cape Town.

By the time it became known that the National Assembly – a national heritage site designed and built in a neoclassical style more than three centuries ago - was on fire on that fateful Sunday morning, the flames had already spread to a large area of the building roof which later collapsed.

Interestingly, while firefighters who battled the blazing Notre-Dame avoided aerial firefighting, heroic Cape Town firefighters applied water from an elevated crane outside and thus risked deflecting flames and hot gases that could have worsened the structural damage to the building and its contents.

Modern firefighting tools and techniques include the use of drones for visual and thermal imaging and robots for visual imaging and directing water streams. Cape Town firefighters deployed drones.

Building fires are an inescapable reality of modern life.

Lack of resources

From the devastating UK Parliament fire in 1884, which elicited the bemusement of onlookers, the fire that tore through parts of Charlotte Maxeke academic hospital last year, to the recent Parliament fire in Cape Town, there is a set of common denominators with respect to the causes of these fires. These range from arson, negligence to plain ineptitude.

What distinguishes great nations from weaker ones is the degree to which building fire systems maintenance is adhered to and enforced, including emergency services' preparedness and speed with which they can respond to fire call-outs. In the case of our local authorities, it is clear that lack of adequate resources and failure to conduct requisite maintenance hampers our ability to minimise damages and reduce resultant financial losses.

Lamenting "suboptimal maintenance of public buildings such as the Charlotte Maxeke", a medical doctor friend of mine wrote on his blog how "non-compliance to Occupational Health and Safety Act" led to the massive damage to one of the largest teaching hospitals in the country during a pandemic. The damage "significantly disrupted public health services delivery, and academic training programmes for both undergraduate and postgraduate professions," he continued.

Incidentally, my friend also happened to be holidaying in Cape Town with his family when the fire in Parliament occurred. And by his account, it took up to five hours before the fire was reportedly brought to the attention of the city's emergency management services.

This account raises questions as to why it would have taken so long for firefighters to attend to the fire site. This, coupled with the murky background of the accused and allegations of a plot to destabilise the government by "instigators", would make for a thrilling John Le Carre novel were it not treasonous.

With the matter now before court, it is hoped that the truth will emerge soon. Just don't hold your breath, though.

Following the Notre-Dame fire, French president Emmanuel Macron launched a public fundraising campaign that brought in over €1 billion pledges within a few weeks of his appeal. Although he promised that the cathedral would be restored by 2024, complete restoration is estimated to take two decades. It's anyone's guess as to how long it will take for our Parliament building to be fully restored.

READ | John Matisonn: Destruction of Parliament comes at a low point in our trust in govt

A blazing national heritage site may offer a great sight and cause for the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to indulge in merrymaking while ratcheting his call for its relocation to the administrative capital; serve as a platform to paint several canvases depicting ANC's ineptitude, or present another opportunity for others to mount righteous indignation at the failure of government.

But that Ndlozi didn't seem to know that in order to relocate the seat of the legislative arm of government from Cape Town, a constitutional amendment is required is telling. At a base level, it does not inspire public confidence in the legislative acumen of our elected leaders.

Bloodhounds

With the public increasingly willing to believe lies and politicians eager to tell them, it was revealing to see newshounds behave like bloodhounds during the ANC's action-packed gala dinner fundraiser when a power interruption incident occurred towards the tail end of president Ramaphosa's address.

Sensing blood and an opportunity to heap further embarrassment on the ANC, a seemingly innocuous power glitch was elevated to calamitous levels. Some animated journalists sought to link it to the abandoned Lilian Ngoyi memorial lecture, fire in Parliament, the July unrests, and the mystical journey towards the ANC elective conference later this year.

Like the very politicians they cover, reckless newshounds often leverage the distrust people have in political leaders as they seek to fuel conspiracy theories. Accosting confused ANC politicians to provide on-the-fly definitive commentary on an evolving situation is mischievous.

It didn't matter to them that Bheki Cele, an incorrigibly unreliable public official, may have rushed to pronounce on something that he knew very little about as long as this helped validate incurious newshound's conspiracy theories. After all, despite everything being suggestive of an overloaded circuit breaker in the hall, Cele had "confirmed that someone tampered with the light switch" without proffering evidence to support these mystical claims.

At a more fundamental level, such egregious conduct can only help spread disinformation, especially on social media, and shouldn't be countenanced.

Despite the calamity and cost of numerous fires on public infrastructure, our government doesn't seem to learn any lessons. And there's only one prophylactic against such grand ineptness: elections!

For better or worse, let us pray that the arrest and prosecution of Mafe does not turn into another ham-fisted attempt at humour by government.

And, like many people, I fear for our democracy.

- Tebogo Khaas is a political commentator and chair of Public Interest SA

To receive Opinions Weekly, sign up for the newsletter here.

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.



