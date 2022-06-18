OPINION | Thandi Tobias: #PhalaPhala farm gate: Allegations concerning but also how it was revealed

The recent revelations from former spy boss Arthur Fraser at President Cyril Ramaphosa's private farm give us more reasons to be worried as a country, than there are to celebrate, argues Thandi Tobias.

So, there is certainly no doubt that the recently published reports of a robbery at the President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm have not only thrown the cat among the pigeons but has sharpened political contradictions and deepened the crisis in respect of the political factions within the liberation movement, especially ahead of the elective conference in December 2022.



While the scandal is in itself deeply concerning and embarrassing for a sitting President, especially one who has postured himself as a corruption buster, committed to renewal and cleaning of the organisation, there is more to the story that is troubling and concerning.



It is the mechanism and modus in the revelation that is even more concerning.



The source, reasons, and timing of the exposé leave much to be desired



Unless one is firmly entrenched deep in the factions within the movement, and unless one is unrelenting in their belief that the president is guilty of corruption and money laundering, one would not be able to see beyond this matter. That there is more to it than what meets the eye here. That there is something fishy, dishonourable and disingenuous with the source and motives for the revelations.



That, however, does not necessarily make the allegations less concerning.



It is, however, critical to understand and look at former spy boss, Arthur Fraser's actions specifically within the context of such divisions in the ANC. That is why, the internal faction and machinery of the organisation who is aligned with the forces of former President Jacob Zuma and suspended ANC Secretary General, Ace Magashule, was the first to shower praises of excellence on this spy once the scandal broke. Suddenly assuming some moral high ground despite the plethora of criminal charges facing the suspended SG and his cohorts.

They also called upon the Public Protector to initiate an investigation of the circumstances surrounding the money. The biggest concern, however, is that the spy is not just an ordinary South African like me and you. He is the former Head of the Security Services Agency and is, for all intent and purposes, bound by the oath of secrecy that comes with the responsibility to head such an institution.



What this means is that notwithstanding the intentions (no matter how noble) - which we know by now are not, Fraser used his access and proximity to secret services of the country to conduct surveillance and embarrass and expose a sitting President. It is so glaring that amid recent findings by the state capture commission in which he is accused of looting while at the SSA that these revelations are made. If for a moment we were to give the spy the benefit of the doubt, and assume that he acted as a member of our beloved movement, one wonders why he didn't use the party’s internal structures, such as the integrity commission to ventilate his grievance.



Or is he one of those, whom we are told will destroy the organisation from within?



The presidency of the country is not only the highest office in the land, but it is also at all relevant and material times, the biggest client of the secret security services and the men and women appointed there serve at the pleasure of the number one citizen. Contravention of such an oath of office is tantamount to espionage and treason.

Vendetta?

While applauding the accountability that will ensure consequent to the revelation of this scandal - the public deserves answers and information about the existence of such sums of cash by their number one public representative - we should, however, be extremely worried that privileged and classified information held in secret can easily be used to pursue and further political factional differences within the governing party.



Some have gone on to suggest that in acting in a manner that he has, Fraser has vendetta with the current administration given how he may feel he was treated when the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development did not renew/extend his contract as the head of the Correctional Services.

That notwithstanding, the use of access to state secrets and information for the pursuance of political ends is no ground for justifications. The likes of Moe Shaik, Billy Masethla, Gibson Njenje and others who came before Fraser were also unhappy with how new political principals and heads of state handled their contractual matters. But none made use of their access and proximity to state secrets to sharpen factional and political contradictions.



This is because the oath of secrecy that comes with that office binds current and resigned intelligence officers who come across public and private confidential information arising from the course of their employment. That is why Fraser's actions are, by any stretch of imagination, extremely unfortunate and unforgivable.



But, who is this spy?



A brief review of Fraser reveals that, other than that the fact that he was the former Head of the SSA between 2015 and 2018, there is nothing much, positive and otherwise that is known of Fraser except that, while at the helm of the Secret Security Services, the Zondo Commission heard that he controversially approved over R303 million in 2016/17 and over R225 million in 2017/18. This constituted over of 74% of the annual budget in secret operatives. This was done in circumstances that were legally impermissible and unauthorised by intelligence legal prescripts.



Until the contrary is demonstrated in his defence, it is clear that this "Mr holier than though" is not so clean himself.



By the way, this is the same spy who was previously appointed by the then Intelligence Director-General as the Head of the Western Cape's SSA from where he rose to the top echelons of the national office. Even there he left a controversial legacy.

His former colleagues report that some of the high-tech tracking equipment and surveillance machinery unlawfully procured under Fraser's tenure disappeared without a trace and remains unaccounted for, to date.



It is not surprising that - as Head of the Correctional Service Department last year - Fraser was at the centre of a controversial decision involving his approval of a parole application of Zuma, in the absence of a medical report to that extent.



This administrative decision is currently being challenged for review in the Supreme Court of Appeal by the Helen Suzman Foundation.



Having regard to the above, it is clear that this comrade’s motivation in reporting the so-called criminal activity at Phala Phala farm is aligned to the factional battles in the organisation and is it intended to embarrass the prospects of Ramaphosa's re-election in the ANC elective conference.

Rough ride to Nasrec

Importantly, the spy took for granted the significant impact of his utterances and actions on South Africa’s constitutional democracy, which was hard earned through sweat and blood. Internationally, he has placed the country’s reputation and image at a significant risk which global media houses covering the story and generating negative sentiment for investors who continue to entrust South Africa with their business and investments. Having raised over R1.2 trillion worth of investments through the South African Investment Conference over the past five years, our country cannot afford to compromise those gains at the hands of factional opportunists who will do everything in their power to divide the organisation and advance their political ambitions.



All the body of evidence so far points to this eventuality. It is indeed going to be a hectic next six months towards Nasrec. We cannot afford to allow factionalists and constitutional delinquents to determine our future and thereby compromise our hard-earned gains.



- Thandi Tobias is the former NEC member of the ANC and former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry from 2009 – 2014. She is currently the Chairperson of Brand South Africa. She writes in her personal capacity.

