1h ago

add bookmark

OPINION | US inauguration: Amid change, an enduring partnership

John Groarke
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Marine One as they depart the White House on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Marine One as they depart the White House on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

With the inauguration of Joe Biden as the US's 46th president, there was a change of transition of authority that played out in government offices across America and US embassies around the world. John Groarke explains.

As President Joe Biden took his historic oath of office at noon in Washington on Wednesday, the US diplomatic presence here in South Africa underwent a parallel transition.  

On Wednesday evening, at 19:00 local time, I assumed responsibility for leading the US mission in South Africa on a temporary basis.

There was no pomp and parades, no speeches or ceremonies, just a dry diplomatic note from the US Embassy to South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation. But these two events - President Biden's inauguration and my own new responsibilities - were linked by a common thread: the transition of authority in a democratic system that played out in government offices across America and in US embassies around the world.

Ongoing struggle

There has been unusual attention on the US transition this year. We had all become accustomed to a boring, bureaucratic process. Even as we have a spirited debate about so many issues, I think every American would agree: this year was not boring.

Thanks to vibrant free media in the United States and here in South Africa, I do not need to tell you about everything that has happened over the past 10 months. South Africans have followed with interest and commented with wisdom and intelligence on events in my own country. To this healthy discussion, let me offer some reflections on the US-South Africa relationship in the context of America's ongoing transition.

As I read articles, side-by-side in South African newspapers, about America's and South Africa's challenges, it occurs to me: Neither of us pretends our country or our society is perfect. To the contrary, we recognise that our strength lies in being open about our past and honest about our ongoing struggle to live up to our principles. We admit that democracy is messy, especially in the short term, but we would never sacrifice our rights for the illusion of stability that authoritarianism claims to offer.

That profound commitment to our shared values is the bedrock of our relationship. But in the last 25 years, across successive US administrations, we have built a partnership that benefits Americans and South Africans.  

READ | Biden facing competing crises as he takes office

Our health experts worked together to turn the tide against HIV, including to save lives and to ensure those affected by AIDS can live healthy and productive lives. And the US government donation of a thousand ventilators, PPE, a field hospital, and our partnership with South African health experts on development of a vaccine is saving South African lives. 

Our agricultural experts have teamed up with agricultural producers to open markets and share best practices to benefit farmers and consumers in both countries. Our educational institutions have partnered to expand access to quality education at all levels, and to advance scientific discovery, historic research, and our understanding of the challenges facing humankind. Our companies have partnered to create innovative products and jobs that improve life and increase prosperity. 

Our police and judicial authorities have teamed up to investigate, prosecute, and sentence transnational criminals, making our citizens safer. And our artists have collaborated to create new masterpieces, enriching our lives. Equally important, we remain committed to expanding dialogues across all sectors on  diversity, inclusion and racial injustice.

Rest assured, this important work to propel our bilateral relationship continues unabated, despite the transitions in Washington and here in Pretoria.  

Lana Marks

We will miss the tireless diplomacy of Lana Marks, who is a passionate champion of South Africa-US ties. But we will continue to build on her accomplishments and those of the illustrious ambassadors who preceded her.  

Someday soon, South Africa will welcome a new US ambassador, nominated by President Biden and confirmed by the US Senate.

Until then, the members of the US Mission to South Africa will continue delivering - with action, not promises - to improve the health, prosperity, and security of both our countries and to work together to help oppressed people around the world enjoy the same fundamental freedoms South Africans and Americans have fought for and cherish today.

John Groarke is Charge d'Affaires ad interim at the US Embassy. As a career foreign service officer with the United States Agency for International Development, he has served for more than 20 years in nine different countries under Republican and Democratic administrations. 

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
US inauguration: World leaders welcome America's transfer of power
Biden to be sworn in as 46th US president, ending Trump era
ANALYSIS | Biden can transform the US from a humanitarian laggard into a global leader – here's how
Read more on:
joe bidenunited statessouth africaus inauguration
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
53% - 8773 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
43% - 7192 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 670 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.87
(+0.06)
ZAR/GBP
20.35
(-0.06)
ZAR/EUR
18.04
(-0.07)
ZAR/AUD
11.55
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.02)
Gold
1871.36
(+0.09)
Silver
25.89
(+0.29)
Platinum
1103.50
(+0.23)
Brent Crude
55.55
(+0.23)
Palladium
2384.00
(+0.42)
All Share
64108.51
(+0.79)
Top 40
58857.76
(+0.85)
Financial 15
11997.84
(-0.16)
Industrial 25
85626.27
(+0.66)
Resource 10
63102.03
(+1.34)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo