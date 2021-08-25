1h ago

add bookmark

OPINION | Wayne Duvenage: Driver's licence debacle - just another symptom of a broken transport ministry

accreditation
Wayne Duvenage
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A driver getting his driver's licence scanned
A driver getting his driver's licence scanned
Safely Home by Western Cape Government

It is indeed a very sad reality that the once law-abiding citizen now resorts to pay "corruption fees" to book a driver's licence test slot without thinking twice, a process that once was very easy and free to carry out, writes Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage. 

Citizens appreciate living in a country where the government hears their frustrations and works with society to resolve its issues, especially when it has an impact on their ability to comply with the laws of the land.

The corollary thereof is that, when the state makes it difficult for thousands of its citizens to comply with the law, they become frustrated, desperate and accepting of bribery avenues or non-compliance to placate their angst.

Of greater concern is the behaviour of authorities, who blame the collapse of their administration and systems on the public. Such is the case for hundreds of thousands of citizens unable to apply for new driver's licence testing or to renew their expired licences in Gauteng and other regions.

What matters, first and foremost, is that the authorities conduct a thorough introspective approach to their own administrative deficiencies and engage meaningfully with civil society to find the solutions, before they lay blame on their citizens. Believe it or not (Minister Mbalula and MEC Mamabolo), the overwhelmingly vast majority of people want to do the right thing and comply with the country's laws.

A classic example of the collapse of administratively cumbersome and unworkable systems is that of the e-Toll debacle. Despite the fact that the e-Toll scheme was grossly irrational and failed to obtain the necessary public support, it was doomed to fail as a result of its flawed design and complex applications that made it inefficient, unworkable and, in time, unenforceable.

In a similar vein, the inability of citizens to renew their driver's licences will force society to test the enforceability of these laws.

'Why-bother-as-nothing-will-happen' road

This is (or at least should be) the government's biggest concern, as the inability to curb or enforce compliance on any matter has the tendency to send the public down a "why-bother-as-nothing-will-happen" road. This, in turn, renders the law-enforcement process untenable, no matter how efficient the future administration thereof may become.

This demise of system administration and gross inefficiencies within the transport ministry is not new to the driver's licence issue. For many years, a cancer of system breakdown has been allowed to spread throughout a number of its processes, some of which are witnessed in:

  • The eNaTIS (the Electronic National Traffic Information System), the country's vehicle and licence registry system managed by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), who have recognised the system's unreliability when it comes to vehicle owners details.
  • The Department of Transport's recent inability to formally launch the AARTO driver's licence Demerit Point system, following years of preparation and months of warning motorists that it would launch the scheme on 1 July this year.  
  • The collapse of the Road Accident Fund is another administrative fiasco within the realm of the Department of Transport.
  • Uncontrollable and ongoing corruption within vehicle licensing and testing centres.
  • The ongoing inability to reduce road fatalities, despite an expensive campaign that saw the launch of the 'Decade of Action' to improve road safety in 2010.
  • Ongoing untaxable taxi industry accreditation and route allocation fiasco.

The biggest concern is the growing rift between the state and its citizens. A "them and us" attitude displayed regularly by the state paints the picture of citizenry as the cause of its inefficiencies and woes, never taking the blame or an introspective look at themselves. The Department of Transport is a big culprit in this arena, habitually blaming their problems on an "errant" society, as opposed to their contribution to their systemic demise.

Inability to enforce the law 

The mere fact that the public are able to run circles around the authorities is an indication of the state's inability to enforce the law or administer their processes. This is indeed a matter that the government (and citizens) should be worried about, the seriousness of which is borne out in the following statement: How easy is it for citizens to drive: (a) an unroadworthy vehicle; (b) which is not registered in the national vehicle registry system; (c) doing so without the driver passing a driver's licence test; (d) being able to do so for years on end and; (e) in the unlikely event of being apprehended is able to bribe their way out of a sticky situation? The answer is… very easy.

ALSO READ: OPINION | Keeping citizens moving in a pandemic: We need more reliable transport and infrastructure

The above reality gives rise to many deaths on our roads and this dire situation sits squarely in the lap of the Department of Transport. Unfortunately, the minister of transport will find it difficult not to extend the already-extended licence renewal deadline of 31 August 2021. It is indeed a very sad reality that the once law-abiding citizen now resorts to paying "corruption fees" to book a driver's licence test slot without thinking twice, a process that once was very easy and free to carry out.   

Hopefully, someday very soon, the department will deal with the underlying issues and corruption that give rise to these headaches for both the state and its citizens. Unfortunately, history and the current lacklustre leadership in this space will remind us not to hold our breath.

- Wayne Duvenage is the CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

To receive Opinions Weekly, sign up for the newsletter here

 

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.comwith your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
transportlicence renewallicence extensionlicenceoutatransport departmentdriver licencegauteng
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for one Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
34% - 2907 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
54% - 4696 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
12% - 1065 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
view
Rand - Dollar
15.04
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.63
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.66
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Gold
1,792.88
-0.6%
Silver
23.68
-0.8%
Palladium
2,446.76
-1.1%
Platinum
1,002.01
-1.3%
Brent Crude
71.05
+3.4%
Top 40
61,180
0.0%
All Share
67,452
0.0%
Resource 10
67,130
0.0%
Industrial 25
83,927
0.0%
Financial 15
14,198
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Medal prospects Charl du Toit, Kgothatso Montjane named SA's flag bearers for...

23 Aug

Medal prospects Charl du Toit, Kgothatso Montjane named SA's flag bearers for Tokyo Paralympics
BIG PREVIEW | Everything you need to know about Team SA's Tokyo Paralympics squad

24 Aug

BIG PREVIEW | Everything you need to know about Team SA's Tokyo Paralympics squad
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Paralympics are officially open as Charl du Toit, Kgothatso Montjane...

24 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Paralympics are officially open as Charl du Toit, Kgothatso Montjane carry SA flag
First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village

19 Aug

First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus

16 Aug

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo