OPINION | Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Lindiwe Sisulu and Nomkhosi Mary Mini: Women who the ANC suppressed

Systemic suppression of women in the ANC undermines Thomas Sankara's revolutionary ideals on women's emancipation, writes Lusanda Mahashe.

Firstly, I would like to situate my views within the political context of popular episodes that continued to take place around South African women's struggle as people organised against neoliberal policies of advanced capitalism and their resultant gross anecdotal inequalities in health, wealth, education and politics.

In this, I am emphasising the fact that women represent the most casualties and losers on these dispositions.

Secondly, I would like to argue my point using three illustrious women of the ANC as examples – Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela, Lindiwe Nonceba Sisulu and Nomkhosi Mary Mini.

Madikizela-Mandela hailed from Mbizana in the Alfred Nzo region, Sisulu from a village called Qutubeni in Ngcobo and Mini from a village called Mdeni in Tsomo. It is significant to note that the latter two villages are in the Chris Hani region and not far apart.

These three women will be used as a case study to argue what I call systematic suppression in death and systematic suppression in life, all operationalised and orchestrated by insecure male leaders of the African National Congress. I am of the view that Sisulu will be politically managed, just like Madikizela-Mandela was.

Manipulated and coerced

Everybody knows Madikizela-Mandela would have broken the backbone of patriarchy had she not been manipulated and coerced into declining nomination at the ANC elective conference in North West. This was after she mobilised to sustain the appetite of the masses to warm up to her and moved towards the presidency at the time.

Similarly, Sisulu sustained the momentum of a particular faction in the ANC towards the Nasrec conference, despite not giving permission to those who used her face and name to achieve what they ultimately wanted. At both the North West and Nasrec ANC conferences, the decision-makers were men. Incidentally, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was also a victim of the night of the long knives in Nasrec, orchestrated by powermongers who accorded themselves a false power to decide the future of women in this country.

One certainty about Madikizela-Mandela and Sisulu was that they had solid and superior political credentials in the liberation struggle, far above some of the male manipulators and powermongers. This despite their politically dynastic surnames.

Men in the party prevail because at times women are vilified through the utilisation of the media as a strategic weapon of suppression to the point of undue curiosity even in their personal lives. Julius Malema once warned in Parliament that Sisulu would be the next target. She must just brace herself because everything negative we have ever seen will be associated with her, which was the same pain endured by Madikizela-Mandela.

Black women have to contend with a triple burden of patriarchy, sexism and racism. A traditional strong patriarchal value system favours sexually segregated roles and cultural values militate against advancement, progress and the participation of women in political processes. A woman leader is expected to be polite, feminine in her political speeches and have manners to please male leaders. The more confident, articulate, authoritative, assertive and powerful a woman is, the more she is easily labelled arrogant or entitled by weak and insecure men. Madikizela-Mandela and Sisulu are a case in point.

What distinguished former president Thomas Sankara of Burkina Faso from other "male revolutionaries" was his confidence in the revolutionary capabilities of ordinary human beings. His only aspiration was to speak on behalf of his people, on behalf of the "great disinherited people of the world".

Unlike those who use women for their narrow political ends, Sankara placed women's resistance agency at the centre of the revolution and he respected women. He saw women's struggle for equal rights as a focal point of a more egalitarian politics on the continent. Meaningful social transformation cannot endure without the active support and participation of women.

While it is true that women have been deeply involved in all the great social and international revolutions of human history, their support and participation have historically often gone relatively unacknowledged. A case in point – why were we not told that it was during Sisulu's tenure at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) that she secured the current AU chairmanship for South Africa? Why were we not told that it was during her stint at Dirco that South Africa managed to secure the chairmanship of the United Nations Security Council? Which country has every occupied those two geo-strategic political seats simultaneously? Why is both the ANC and the media silent on the anatomy of these achievements?

Second class citizens

Despite significant contributions to revolutionary movements, women remain second class citizens even within their own political parties, often chastised by formalised male-led small groups in the organisations.

Nomkhosi Mini died in the second Maseru Massacre in 1985. Born into a politically active family, a solid member of the ANC, and an MK operative, Mini was a founding member of Amandla, the cultural ensemble of the ANC.

She survived a March 1979 South African Defence Force attack on the Novo Catengue camp in Angola. She suffered at the hands of the notorious Vlakplaas hit squad after it raided two houses in Maseru. However, there has not been a single tribute for her – be it at a branch level within the ANC or on a regional or provincial level. She has also not been acknowledged nationally.

Mini's story is like that of Madikizela-Mandela – a systemic suppression, even in death.

Sankara taught us that the revolution and women's liberation go together. We do not talk of women's emancipation as an act of charity or out of a surge in human compassion. It is a basic necessity for the revolution to triumph.

He said:

Nothing definitive or lasting can be accomplished as long as a crucial part of ourselves is kept in this condition of subjugation, a condition imposed by various systems of exploitation.

Men in the ANC would do well to heed Sankara's advice if they want the party to function properly.

- Lusanda Mahashe is a secretary of the Siphiwo Sishuba ANC branch in the Chris Hani region. He writes in his personal capacity.

