58m ago

add bookmark

OPINION | World Food Day: Child nutrition is everyone's responsibility

Heather Sedibe-Legodi
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The future of the African child is at stake with the current increasing rates of malnutrition, infant mortality, poverty, hunger and food insecurity. (iStock/ Kuarmungadd)
The future of the African child is at stake with the current increasing rates of malnutrition, infant mortality, poverty, hunger and food insecurity. (iStock/ Kuarmungadd)

Government as well as community organisations need to ensure child nutrition takes centre stage if we are going to make sure the future of the African child is a successful one, writes Heather Sedibe-Legodi.

With the current increasing rates of malnutrition, infant mortality, poverty, hunger and food insecurity, the future of the African child is at stake. These are children who need to contribute to the economic "rescuing" and growth of the continent and the world at large. The cost of child undernutrition in Africa is estimated at an annual loss of gross domestic product of between 1.6% and 16.5%.

Good nutrition is essential for the healthy growth and development of children. The first 2 000 days – from conception to age five – are the most critical in addressing child malnutrition. Malnutrition can cause diminished cognitive abilities, resulting in lower IQs and rates of education attainment. It can also increase the risk of infection and contribute to a compromised immune system, and high child mortality.

Consequently, poor childhood nutrition can slow growth and development, leading to low productivity in the work environment as children transition into adulthood. Studies suggest that in low-income countries up to 10% of lifetime earnings are lost due to childhood malnutrition. The implications of child malnutrition are irreversible.

Everyone has a role to play in children's nutrition

Often, mothers are left to fend for their growing children and families. However, they too are often limited in their capacity to do so. Women face multiple constraints in meeting the needs of their children, particularly the recommendation to practice exclusive breastfeeding. Exclusive breastfeeding is when no other food or drink, not even water, is offered to a baby for the first six months of life. Infants may only receive oral rehydrating solutions (ORS) and drops and syrups (vitamins, minerals and medicines). However, few women have the time or capacity to breastfeed for this lengthy period.

For most working mothers, legislation does not make room for them to earn a full living while making themselves available to appropriately nurse their infants. Their job security is compromised while they need to also prioritise their new infant's health and nutritional well-being. Mothers need to be encouraged, enabled and empowered at all times to practice breastfeeding. Breast milk provides the most optimal nutrition for better education and health outcomes later in life.

READ | Mandy Wiener: The desperate hunger of children should be the barometer of a failing government

When children are not breastfed exclusively from birth to six months, with breastfeeding continuing until two years, they are off to a bad start in life. It is unfair for women to be expected to take sole responsible for ensuring the nutritional well-being of children, especially in the first six months of life. It is time for fathers, families, politicians and communities to join the fight for better nutrition for children. Child nutrition should take centre stage in family and societal discussions.

If we really embrace the ubuntu principle – remembering that "I am because you are" – we will make it our role to ensure the nutritional well-being of our children. It is the role of taxi drivers, street vendors, security guards, employers at different levels to encourage, empower and enable mothers to breastfeed successfully. Some companies are making efforts to create baby-friendly environments for nursing mothers. For example, mothers are given breastfeeding breaks and facilities for proper expression and storage of their breast milk in the work environment. This is a step in the right direction. But it needs international and legislative support.

The role of school feeding in supporting child growth and development

The African child should not be held back by lack of enough, nutrient-dense, affordable food when they should be pre-occupied with reaching for better opportunities, focussing on education and realising their full potential to match their counterparts. Another opportunity to address child malnutrition is through school feeding programmes. These programmes need to prioritise food that is safe, nutritious, culturally acceptable and nutrient dense.

The Covid-19 pandemic lockdown had significant implications for child nutrition. School closures meant that many children lost the opportunity to have even just one healthy meal a day. At the same time, many farmers lost considerable amounts of produce because of the inability to move food from the farm to the market. Covid-19 has revealed opportunities to improve the links in the food system. Local food producers within close proximity to schools need to be roped in as key role players in the provision of affordable, culturally acceptable food to schools to ensure sustainable food supply.

READ | Opinion: Covid-19 has increased hunger in SA: So what works best to improve access to food?

Ministries such as education, health, water and forestry, sports and recreation, environmental affairs, need to stand together in improving child nutrition in an environmentally, socially and economically friendly manner. There is no way to do this without channelling all energies towards the promotion, protection and support of breastfeeding and school feeding. Various community stakeholders need to recognise the importance of and engage around the health of children. Once this is achieved, they will realise that the solutions to the challenges are actually where the problem lies – within the communities.

- Dr Heather Sedibe-Legodi is the Head of Department of Human Nutrition at the University of Pretoria

This opinion piece is published as part of a joint campaign for World Food Day, 16 October, led by the ARUA-UKRI GCRF Food Systems Research Network for Africa (FSNet-Africa) in partnership with the Food, Agriculture, and Natural Resources Policy Analysis Network (FANRPAN), the University of Leeds’ Global Food and Environment Institute (GFEI), and the GCRF-AFRICAP Project. You can follow our campaign on Twitter @FSNetAFrica or visit our partners’ websites – FANRPANGFEI, and GCRF-AFRICAP.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
OPINION | Food waste and packaging: Some considerations
Furious MPs grill Lindiwe Zulu over food parcels, social grants
Food relief parcels distributed to rural communities
Read more on:
world food daychild rightsnutrition
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 1836 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 2125 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

5h ago

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.68
(-0.93)
ZAR/GBP
21.54
(-0.18)
ZAR/EUR
19.50
(-0.50)
ZAR/AUD
11.78
(+0.21)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.83)
Gold
1895.65
(-0.08)
Silver
23.72
(-1.70)
Platinum
840.57
(-1.19)
Brent Crude
43.43
(+2.05)
Palladium
2313.11
(-0.31)
All Share
54465.64
(-1.68)
Top 40
50147.20
(-1.75)
Financial 15
9665.08
(-0.70)
Industrial 25
74024.73
(-1.97)
Resource 10
53770.84
(-1.85)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo