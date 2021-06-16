2h ago

add bookmark

OPINION | Youth Day, 45 years on: Reflections on the meaning of 16 June for today's world

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Students in Cape Town march for the release of their fellow students during the uprisings after 16 June 1976. The photograph is part of the exhibition, 1976/360 at the Centre for African Studies Gallery, University of Cape Town. (Peter Magubane, via GroundUp)
Students in Cape Town march for the release of their fellow students during the uprisings after 16 June 1976. The photograph is part of the exhibition, 1976/360 at the Centre for African Studies Gallery, University of Cape Town. (Peter Magubane, via GroundUp)

To mark Youth Day, several contributors have written on their reflections on 16 June 1976, and what the day means to them.

Wednesday marks 45 years since Soweto's students took to the streets to protest against the use of Afrikaans as the medium of instruction.

More than 200 people were killed when 10 000 people took part in the protest action. 

The protests were inspired by a 1974 policy to force black South Africans to study Afrikaans, but deteriorating school infrastructure and overcrowded classrooms also contributed to the frustration. 

The demonstrations would lead to countrywide protests against the apartheid government. 

To mark the day, we have several contributions from various quarters. 

The domestic head of the State Security Agency, advocate Mahlodi Muofhe, was among the students who protested in Soweto in 1976. He looks back at what that day means to him now and his frustration that not much seems to have changed for pupils. 

We also have contributions from the youth themselves - seven contributors sent us their reflections on the challenges and frustrations they are dealing with. 

Former UCT vice-chancellor and co-founder of ReimagineSA Mamphela Ramphele writes about the transformation she would like to see in order to give the youth a better chance. One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane calls on all South Africans to reflect on the day and to figure out where the country is going. University of Pretoria Vice-Chancellor Tawana Kupe has a similar sentiment, saying the youth of today need to take a stand so that they achieve the future they want.

You can read the submissions below.

The learners of 1976 want challenges in education system to be resolved

Mahlodi Muofhe argues that the meaning of 16 June has been lost by the renaming of it to Youth Day. He writes that we haven't seen much change at learning facilities over the years as a result, despite the battle that was fought for quality education in 1976.

Reflections by the youth on Youth Day: The future I dream of

Seven contributors write about their hopes, fears and challenges as they reflect on Youth Day

We need to reimagine our country for the sake of our youth

We need to reimagine our country into the just inclusive society so many fought and died for, writes Mamphela Ramphele. She is of the view that the high levels of inequity and exclusion cannot the tackled by the same socio-economic system that created the challenges we face today. 

We need to address our current challenges to honour the youth of 1976

We should use Youth Day to reflect as a country on where we are, where we should be and how we should get there, writes Mmusi Maimane.

Just like in 1976, our collective future lies in the hands of the youth

The context of our lives today might be different to 1976, but in no way does it diminish the contribution of young people in creating a new society, writes Tawana Kupe.

To receive Opinions Weekly, sign up for the newsletter hereNow available to all News24 readers.

*Want to respond to the columnists? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south africayouth day1976 riots
Lottery
R213k for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When and why would you have your or your partner's sperm count checked?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's an unnecessary procedure
17% - 676 votes
As soon as we decide to start a family
7% - 291 votes
Only if we're struggling to conceive
76% - 3090 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
view
Rand - Dollar
13.77
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.40
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.70
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.59
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,860.48
+0.1%
Silver
27.75
+0.3%
Palladium
2,761.50
+0.1%
Platinum
1,153.75
-0.2%
Brent Crude
73.99
+1.6%
Top 40
61,062
0.0%
All Share
67,311
0.0%
Resource 10
64,119
0.0%
Industrial 25
88,248
0.0%
Financial 15
13,596
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and...

08 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and the Cape Flats
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun 2021

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May 2021

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo