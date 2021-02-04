OPINION | Zuma’s snub of Zondo commission a threat to our constitutional democracy

When former president Jacob Zuma chose not to appear at the Constitutional Court where his when the case that led to the order compelling him to appear in front of the Zondo Inquiry was being considered, he obliterated his “poor, special Zuma” defense, writes Bouwer van Niekerk.

Former President Jacob Zuma’s latest scarcely believable move in his seemingly everlasting chess game with the courts is not only both misguided and self-serving, but also terrifying.



To explain why I say this, it is necessary to look closely and critically at his much-publicised statement of 1 February 2021.

This statement – clearly intended to make him appear like some kind of martyr compelled to speak out against the tyranny of the 11 judges of the Constitutional Court who dare consider the importance of upholding the Rule of Law and the Constitutional values upon which our young democracy was founded – follows a by now predictable refrain.

It starts off with impressing upon the reader just how overwhelming his support is.

Criticism

It follows by criticising the former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela and the High Court in the establishment of the Commission of Inquiry in Allegations of State Capture (eponymously known as the Zondo Inquiry) and continues to list the great many injustices it and its chairperson has committed against him, while interjectively also questioning the Chief Justice’s integrity in appointing Deputy Chief Justice Zondo to take on this invidious task of leading this inquiry.

With the formalities out of the way, it begins to focus on Mr Zuma’s ratio decidendi – the point of his written tirade.

And that is (of course) that "the laws of this country are politicised even at the highest court in the land… It is also patently clear to me that I am being singled out for different and special treatment by the judiciary and the legal system as a whole. I therefore state in advance that the Commission into allegations of state capture can expect no further co-operation from me in any of their processes going forward. If this stance is considered to be a violation of their law, then let their law take its course".

At this juncture, it is important to emphasise that these statements are being made by a former president of the constitutional democracy that is the Republic of South Africa. This is a person who on more than one occasion swore allegiance to the Constitution, and one who has spent most of this century surrounded by lawyers. It is thus almost unthinkable that Mr Zuma can make these statements in justifying his decision to defy an order delivered by the highest court in the land.

Having been in the almost constant company of legal minds during his entire rise to and occupation of the highest office in the land, it is intellectually dishonest of him to now attempt to defend his (indefensible) action of ignoring a Constitutional Court order by playing the victim of someone who has been, and is being, singled out. For in doing so, he conveniently forgets to remind the reader that throughout his year-after-year-after-year legal battles pertaining to the serious allegations of fraud that were levelled against him, Mr Zuma has been steadfast in his resolve to ensure that he his day in court will never come.

Following his now legendary Stalingrad stalling tactic, he also chose not to take part in the proceedings in front of the Constitutional Court when the case that led to the order compelling him to appear in front of the Zondo Inquiry was being considered in Braamfontein.

The fact that he chose to do so is significant, as it obliterates his "poor, special Zuma" defence.

Audi alteram partem principle

For thousands of years, the Audi alteram partem principle has been key to the rules of natural justice between man and man. Translated from Latin, it means "let the other side be heard as well". Its importance is axiomatic: no person should be judged without a fair hearing in which each party is given the opportunity to respond to the evidence against them.

Alas, through his deliberate actions in which he chose not to partake in the proceedings at the Constitutional Court, Mr Zuma chose not to give the Constitutional Court judges the benefit of considering his version. It is a right that he had and was no doubt aware of and would have consulted countless hours with his advisors about. By choosing not to tell the court or the Zondo Inquiry what his versions of events are in respect of the very serious allegations that have been made against him, he has chosen to forego one of his fundamental rights that he can always rely on in a Constitutional democracy. To now try and assert that he is being “singled out” is legally offensive and morally reprehensible.

Legal considerations aside (although it should never be treated thusly), Mr Zuma has now through his actions also chose (and possibly even planned) to cause a situation that could seriously challenge our constitutional democracy. Imagine the potential social unrest that can spawn from attempts to arrest him for being in contempt of court.

Imagine the economic damage that can be caused by forcing the law to take its course due to him ignoring an order of court. And this in a time when South Africa, gripped by the hardships caused by the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, can least afford it. Imagine the reaction from the African continent and the rest of the world when it must behold how a former president of the Rainbow Nation is locked in a standoff against his own country. It is almost unimaginable.

Let us hope that the government as a whole will swiftly denounce this action and show its people that it is committed to upholding the rule of law and the Constitution that so many people spent (and in many instances gave) their lives fighting for, and that it will not be held to ransom, no matter the identity of the opponent.

- Van Niekerk is a Johannesburg-based attorney.

