OPINION | Zwe Nxumalo: Remove bondage of despair from youth to avoid betraying the '76 protesters

Activist Zwe Nxumalo argues that 46 years on not much has changed for the youth of today since the 1976 riots. He asks: what can be done?



The toyi-toyi and the blood spills of the 1976 youth remain in the veins of today's youth who continue to live in such appalling conditions.

Forty-six years ago, a throng of students snaked down a dusty street like a group of ants. Some punched the winter air with clenched fists calling "Amandla", dancing the toyi-toyi. Others held placards above their heads, stating, "to hell with Afrikaans" as the African sun poured down warmly on their brown faces.

The students displayed a rare calm as the blue eyes of the police fixed a curious gaze on their dark skins. As the The sound of guns goes off repeatedly like the rolling of thunder, the smoke and the dust dances gently in the morning air as students run for dear life to get away from harm. Some tumble down, their blood spattering on the dusty road. There is loud weeping in the background. Anguish and despair fills the air.

That was Soweto on that fateful day which changed the course of the country's history. It seems, though, that not much has changed since that moment. Despite its many glories and horrors, cultural diversity, and transitions, South Africa lacks a particular imagination necessary to properly incorporate the youth into this new society (whatever we choose to call it).

'Rise, unite and take their power back'

As the country commemorates the courage and bravery of the youth of '76, one thinks of South African Afro Soul artist, Mandisi Dyantyis. In his latest album, Cwaka, Mandisi has a song titled "Ziyafana zonke". And in the song, he makes what one could call a prophecy of the future political life of South Africa. He predicts an imminent revolutionary moment through the words "Ngenye emini, bayovuka abantu, bamanyane, bathathel' amandla kubo" which is loosely translated as "One day, the people shall rise, unite, and take their power back".

Of course, in the context of the song, "abantu" are understood to be people in general. But for the purpose of the article "abantu" will be confined to just the youth. After all, it is the youth that constitutes a huge chunk of the country's population. Moreover, It is a historical fact that there has been no revolution or uprising, anywhere across the globe, that has ever been engineered without the active participation of young people.

Young people? The phrase itself begins to carry something of a despairing sound to it, to the extent that it becomes unnecessarily interwoven with some kind of a lack. Much like the words black, woman, gay. In essence, the true story of young people, as a historical entity and as a group, is cruelly suppressed under the same mantra of lacking in "experience and maturity". The word "young" carries in it a strong connotation that suggests infancy. Or sometimes even cluelessness. For anyone who is an infant is most likely to be clueless.

READ | Tawana Kupe: Just like in 1976, our collective future lies in the hands of the youth

But one very much doubts that to be the accurate sentiment as it regards the story of the category called "youth". In other words, infancy and cluelessness are baseless and can not be applicable in respect of the youth. For a very long time, the youth have defined their own path and become the masters of their own destiny. For instance, in the South African struggle against colonialism and apartheid, it was the youth that were mostly playing a leading role. Steve Bantu Biko, Solomon Mahlangu, Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe, Anton Muziwakhe Lembede, Oliver Reginald Tambo, AP Mda, Walter Sisulu, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela and Tsietsi Mashinini, were among those to take up the leadership role.

Furthermore, many other culturally influential figures in the world gained their prominence while falling neatly into the generally acceptable category of youth. For example, Mark Zuckerberg created one of the most successful social media platforms, Facebook, when he was only 19 years of age. Malala Yousafzai became a Nobel Peace Price Laureate for her activism in Pakistan at the age of 17. Bobby Fischer became the US chess champion at the age of 14. And indeed, William Shakespeare, Mike Tyson, Andy Warhol, Tupac Shakur, who all became trailblazers of their respective fields during their youth years.

Who, then, can claim with a great deal of authority that the youth are lacking in experience, capacity and maturity? Why, then, has there been no sufficient justifications for the prominence of the above names? How, then, are young people of South Africa and the world still denied ample opportunities to express their talents precisely on account that they are young?

The children of any nation are its future. A country, a movement, a person that does not value its youth and children does not deserve its future.

The above observation was brilliantly made some years ago by one of the aforementioned leaders, OR Tambo.



Although Tambo was correct in his characterisation of the youth as a symbol of the future, his niche assessment does not count for much unless the youth overcomes the dilapidated state in which it finds itself today.

Contrary to Tambo's vision, on the other end of the scale, are present-day leaders such as the current Minister of Higher education, science and innovation, Blade Nzimande who, at the height of the Fees Must Fall (FMF) protest of 2016, brazenly made a joke that "students must fall", laughing raucously in the face of media cameras.

Now, there can be no doubt that this was a distasteful joke. It also does not help that many of those protesting students, just like the youth of '76, were shot at by the police, criminally charged, and suffered mental health problems as a result. Which is to say they fell.

Moreover, the joke itself would have been better received had it come from a different source.

Indifference to the plight of the youth

The bigger picture, however, is that there are many leaders, along with Nzimande, who share such indifference in respect of the plight of the youth. Just like Nzimande, many are tasked with responsibilities in government and elsewhere.

During the State Of The Nation Address (SONA) on the 10 February 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa waxed lyrical to the nation about a young man who supposedly started an ice cream business using his savings from the R350 social relief grant.

Of course, in whatever language this is a bizarre thing to boast about. In addition to that, the President failed to tell the nation how his government was hoping to help this young entrepreneur's business grow any further.

Let's face it, in a Covid-struck economy, no business has any real prospect of success with such low levels of investment. If anything, one is tempted to conclude that the man's plight was merely used as what American hip hop group Dilated Peoples would term "proper propaganda". And when his business fails due to lack of funds, it would be said that the youth lacks "experience and maturity".

READ | Tinyiko Maluleke: Let's talk about jobs, Comrade Minister

It is absolutely clear that this is the attitude and philosophy of the people we elect to lead us. And despite all of this, the youth continues to look to them with a sense of hopeless hope. Which is to say they know better than to trust them fully but they sit and hope that some kind of a change may soon emerge.

Whether it is rising unemployment, drug abuse, crime, sex work; it seems that pinning all the hopes on politicians has spectacularly failed to yield any practical solutions for the problems of society.

Alas, the leaders have done very little else except to make a lot of speeches, a lot of extravagant promises. They can be expected to make more of them on Youth Day celebrations across the country. The rhetoric therein doesn't seem very new whenever one hears it. One has been subjected to variations of it since time immemorial.

As the title of Vladimir Lenin's 1901 article, which was taken from a 1863 novel of the same name by Nikolai Chernyshevsky, posed the question: What is to be done?

Unity across the divide

Among the many things that the Fees Must Fall (FMF) movement taught us, is that the unity of young people across the political divide was sacrosanct. It further taught us that the system of our country only understands the language of revolt and utter chaos. But before considering such an extreme line, perhaps one can advance a question of what lessons can be drawn from the FMF moment and the 1976 moment to inspire the same level of unity that is necessary to make young voices heard. What, if any, concerted efforts are necessary so we do not betray the blood spills and loud cries of 1976? How can we "rise, unite, and take our power back"? How can the youth vote be channelled so that it is favourable to "abantu"?

The answers to these questions may serve as a basis to propel the youth to a particular outlook that may undo the bondage that has kept them so severely bound to despair over the years. In this way, the answers can make meaningful the suffering of the 1976 generation.

- Zwe Nxumalo is a social activist, law student, and a writer working on publishing his first novel.

