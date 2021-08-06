Paul O' Sullivan | How the vaccine (probably) saved my life

After catching Covid-19 while travelling overseas, Paul O' Sullivan writes that he is grateful that he had completed his vaccine shots as believe he may have been worse off without it.

I always take a few weeks in July or August to spend time with my family in Ireland and England. This year, since South Africa became a ‘Red-List’ country to most of the world, I had to think out of the box, or I would not see my family at all.



Ireland and England are classed as a Common Travel Area for citizens and residents of both countries, so travel between the two is quite simple and does not require any tests or quarantine. However, arriving in the UK from South Africa means you have to go into what can best be described as hotel prison for 11 days, at the cost of R35,000, which has just gone up to R46,000. Having had both my vaccine shots, I knew that this would not change things if I arrived from South Africa. However, if I arrived from a so-called amber or green list country, I did not worry about quarantine.

Where to go?

The next decision was where would I go to wait out my ten days. It was pointless choosing an amber-list or green-list country where I would have to go into quarantine, as I might as well do that in the UK and then be free to get along with my business. As the EURO 2020 competition was on, I chose Russia, which meant that, provided I had a PCR test within 72 hours of departure from South Africa, I could enter and be free to go around. Additionally, you must fill in a passenger locator form and take a free Covid-19 PCR test upon arrival.

The entry process was straightforward; I booked a couple of matches, obtained a Fan ID Card, and headed off for a two-week stay in St Petersburg. Apart from being one of the most beautiful cities in the world, St Petersburg is populated by very friendly people and there are lots of things to see and do. The icing on the cake was the fabulous weather, which hovered around the thirty degrees mark most of the time there. Since it was mid-summer, the days were very long, with only two hours of darkness, so it really was a great choice to hole up for ten days, which I allowed to run into two weeks. Taking in a couple of international soccer matches at the fabulous new stadium in St Petersburg was a further incentive.

Having done the soccer, the touring and even gone on some out of city drives to see the likes of Peterhof and Schisselburg, the State Museum at Gatchina and the fabulous Catherine Palace at Pushkin, I was quite worn out when the time finally came to fly to the UK.

Upon arrival in the UK, PCR tests are mandatory on days two and eight, with a voluntary test on day five.

Positive Covid-19 test

On day three, I got the results back from my day two PCR test and, to my horror, I had tested positive for Covid-19. Although I had a bit of a sore throat when I arrived in the UK, I thought that this was just due to the dry air on the bullet train which went the 750km from St Peterburg to Moscow in three and half hours, or the air conditioning in the hotel at Sheremetyevo Airport, or possibly even the four hour flight from Moscow to London. However, I then tested myself using a lateral flow test and also got a positive result.

I expected the worst. I started checking on my will and life insurance policies to see that all was in order and did a lot of tidying up of loose ends, fearing that I would soon get very sick and possibly even die.

However, after two additional days, the tickle in my throat was gone, and I felt 100% okay. I tested negative when I did the test on day eight.

I shudder to think what would have happened if I had not had my two vaccine jabs. I could have been very sick, or even worse.

Having been vaccinated and then infected with Covid-19, with virtually no symptoms, I must now advise all South Africans to get the vaccine.

It could save your life, as it did mine.

I have lost some dear friends due to the Covid-19 pandemic, who might still be around if they had taken the vaccine.

- Paul O' Sullivan is a private forensic investigator.

