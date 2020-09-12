Sello Hatang | 'Just call me George'

Speaking of which, let me tell you about Ntatemogolo's raised finger indicating his readiness to speak.

So, I will be programme directing when I spot, out of the corner of my eye, Ntatemogolo's hand slowly go up, usually to quickly add to or correct something that one of the speakers would have said.

I will try ignore the hand for as long as I can because once the mic was in his hands, you couldn't take it away from him, a trait he shared with Ntate Mangosuthu Buthelezi even though he hardly exercised this right.

Bizos always had great stories to tell, very rarely repeated. Seeing that he wouldn't get a chance to say his piece, he would then whisper in my ear that he needed two minutes.

"Only two minutes" he would say.

20 minutes later, he would still be speaking. Who am I to stop him when the audience is eating out of the palm of his hand!?