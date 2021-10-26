Tebogo Khaas | The ANC is at its weakest, but opposition is failing too

In an election year in which the ANC is at its political weakest and financially embarrassed, it is incredulous that the DA has elected to become completely off-key with its racist and fear-mongering messaging while the EFF, for its part, has tethered its campaign on political sophistry and hyperbol, writes Tebogo Khaas.

With a week to go to the municipal elections, exasperated South Africans are trying to get inside political parties' heads while the embattled ANC is trying hard to be given yet another chance to find its soul and redemption. The ANC wants to make amends for the devastation it has wreaked on the body politic over the decades. It seems, however, that neither the ANC, its opposition, nor potential voters succeed in figuring each other out. Let me explain.



The world will be forgiven for thinking that we are in the throes of a national election, what with national leaders of political parties headlining local government election campaigns.



No doubt his party's campaign bellwether, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa summonsed clear-eyed pragmatism as he trudged the nooks and crevices of the country to stare weary voters in the eye. Armed with palpable humility, Ramaphosa empathised with the plight of communities while he acknowledged the corruption, maladministration and poor service delivery in almost all ANC-led municipalities. While promising atonement, Ramaphosa begged for his party to be given a fresh mandate.

In 2016, having lost critical battlegrounds of Nelson Mandela Bay, Tshwane and Joburg to the opposition, the ANC snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in the Ekurhuleni municipality, where it continues to govern in coalition with others. Many pundits argue that the party's poor performance was more a repudiation of the ANC under Jacob Zuma than it was about the party itself. In fact, most of its disgruntled supporters elected not to show up at the polls rather than vote for alternatives.

The party has fortuitously since regained control of the Joburg metro through a coalition and seems likely to retain the city after this election cycle. This would be regardless of the moral and service delivery equation the ANC is treading on. The DA, the only real threat to beating the ANC to the mayoral chain, seems to be doing everything in its power not to be "found" by prospective voters, especially those disaffected with the ANC.

In an election year in which the ANC is at its political weakest and financially embarrassed, it is incredulous that the DA has elected to become completely off-key with its racist and fear-mongering messaging while the EFF, for its part, has tethered its campaign on political sophistry and hyperbole. While many voters may be disenchanted with an ailing ANC, the DA and EFF seem only to be catching the noise and not the signal. This could, fortuitously, work in the ANC and independent candidates' favour at the polls.

Although the EFF could do better than the DA, independent candidates and Herman Mashaba's Action SA are slated to make their mark. With the DA at sixes and sevens, and the UDM speaking with both sides of its mouth, both parties could haemorrhage support to other parties.

The ANC is in turmoil. However, only the foolhardy will write off an ailing but clearly determined ANC.

Interestingly, the ANC has the least election posters on lampposts across municipalities of the top three parties. In fact, in some Joburg wards, one could drive around for miles without spotting an ANC poster. And if one did spot an ANC poster, Ramaphosa's face would likely be on it. Should the ANC do better than is widely expected, surely it'll ponder the utility of costly election posters and attendant collateral for future elections, particularly considering the more than R102m outstanding amount the party has been ordered to pay a KwaZulu-Natal based firm by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg in relation to its 2019 national election posters.

Neutralise the threat

As part of improvements in how the party nominates its candidates, the ANC has appointed conveners to chair panels to interview its mayoral candidates countrywide as well as involve communities in helping choose candidate councillors. It has also mandated its candidates to sign pledges of good governance while also committing to recall any wayward councillor despite the attendant risk of this triggering a byelection. This is a clear departure from past practices and signals that the party intends to take service delivery seriously. This strategy could help neutralise the threat posed by independent candidates and the DA. However, the jury is still out as to how far these commitments would be heeded post the elections.

What the ANC clearly needs to do is to constantly monitor the performances of its councils to ensure that they conduct themselves in accordance to the letter and spirit of the prescripts of applicable laws and processes lest maladministration becomes a permanent hallmark of its governance regime. Implementing early warning systems to monitor compliances with budgetary and supply chain management strictures could help the ANC run municipalities efficiently and deliver services effectively.

The DA trumpets a good service delivery record where it leads as its key selling point. However, the party is not only seen as a poster child for race-baiting and remains tone-deaf to constructive criticism. More importantly, the DA has failed to address service delivery issues, especially in Tshwane. In the Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) metro, the DA failed to confront its then coalition partner in the UDM, when corruption allegations against the late UDM councillor Mongameli Bobani – who was deputy mayor at the time - arose. It has also lost its voice on recent corruption allegations against its current NMB mayor Nqaba Bhanga. Clearly the DA wants to be a bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral. This is utterly insufferable!

A News24 survey conducted recently suggests that coalitions will need to be formed to run all metros save for the Durban municipality. Although the jury is still out as to the efficacy of councils run by coalition governments, experiences in Joburg, Tshwane and NMB have demonstrated the instability of coalition governments. For instance, immediately post the 2016 elections, the EFF leveraged its support of the DA in the Joburg metro to extract massive concessions and alleged corruption that ultimately contributed to tensions and destabilisation of the DA. Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane and then Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba were casualties of a coalition that went awry.

Considering the apparent voter excitement, the survey prediction could be upended by a higher voter turnout than is seemingly anticipated. In which case, the ANC could win outright majorities in more metros bar Cape Town where the DA is expected to win, albeit with a reduced majority. With the abovementioned survey finding that although "most ANC voters associate the party with corruption, they also say the party can be trusted", it is apparent that the Stockholm syndrome could, once again, benefit the ANC.

In 2003, then US President George W. Bush famously claimed to have looked Russian President Vladimir Putin in the eye and peered into his soul. After meeting with Putin at Camp David, Bush remarked thus: "I looked the man [Putin] in the eye. I was able to get a sense of his soul. I found him to be very straightforward and trustworthy." Bush would regret these remarks in the ensuing years as the frosty relationship between his political nemesis remained unchanged despite what he had "found" in his newfound "friend" Putin.

Focused campaign

Many voters seem the least bit worried about Ramaphosa's soul. Unlike his corruption-infested predecessor, he may be projecting onto voters a set of attributes they aspire to in the ANC. Ramaphosa is nothing if not rational, constantly weighing interests and calculating odds while deeply mindful of voter experiences and ANC innumerable governance misdeeds.



While the bad things voters experienced from the ANC are disproportionately destabilising, the good things it promises seem to be insufficiently fortifying.

In an election year where the incumbent, hobbled by financial embarrassment and a massive trust deficit, will the multitude of voters who looked Ramaphosa in the eye be "able to get a sense of his soul" and "found him [and the ANC] to be very straightforward and trustworthy", AGAIN?

Whatever one thinks of the embattled ANC and its prospects in the upcoming contest, one must concede that under Ramaphosa and the effervescent Fikile Mbalula, the ANC have run one of its most focused and energised election campaign under the circumstances. However, its efficacy will only be known once the polls closed.

- Tebogo Khaas is an independent political analyst. Follow him on Twitter @tebogokhaas.

