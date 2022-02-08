TRIBUTE | Max Coleman: Another light has gone out bringing an end to an era

1h ago

Max Coleman: Another light has gone out bringing an end to an era

Daphney Mashile-Nkosi
Max Coleman (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / John Liebenberg)
Dr Max Coleman's life provides some valuable lessons about what we should all do to achieve a non-racial prosperous South Africa, writes Daphney Mashile-Nkosi.

In life, there are those who care little and those who care deeply about the plight of their fellow human beings. The former are wont to invest much in public relations and choreographed public appearances to project a made-up, albeit imprecise, sparling image of the self. Those who care deeply tend to eschew tailor-made images and messages. They consider such manoeuvres demeaning to themselves and the audiences the schemes are intended to lure. 

Businessman and anti-apartheid activist, Dr. Max Coleman, who died last month belonged to the latter group of people. Coleman rarely spoke, but whenever he did, his insights were illuminating. As for his deeds, they have been as impactful as they are enduring. His honesty, integrity and commitment to a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa were unmistakable.

I got to know him in the 1980s when I worked for the Detainees Parents Support Committee (DPSC), an initiative he co-founded in 1981 to support families of political detainees. His own son Keith had also been detained by the apartheid police. Coleman went on to mobilise financial and human resources, locally and abroad, to strengthen the DPSC's capacity to respond to the needs of detainees and their families.

Little funds 

The DPSC soon merged with the Detainees Aid Movement led by Amos Masondo and operated from the Ipelegeng Community Centre in Soweto with very little funds. This brought black and white activists and their families together and further strengthened the vision of a non-racial South Africa. Day and night, Coleman was in and out of the townships recording statements about police brutality, arbitrary detentions and kidnappings from witnesses, detainees and their families. 

We closely followed the activities of the Association of Mothers and Relatives of the Kidnapped and Disappeared of Nicaragua (AMFASEDEN) who fought the cause of those kidnapped by la contrarrevolución, the Nicaraguan counter-revolutionary outfit – commonly known as the 'contras' – which visited mayhem on the people of Nicaragua in the 1980s.  

We felt connected to the Nicaraguan women as parents and human beings fighting the same backward social and political forces in both countries. Some of us discovered and were greatly inspired by the song 'Solidarity forever' written by the late American singer and social activist, Peter Seeger.

The work of the DPSC grew exponentially after the declaration of the state of emergency in July 1985 as more and more people were detained by the security police, often without trial. Coleman was instrumental in sourcing financial and skilled human resources required in the struggle such as doctors to examine the wounded and the tortured, lawyers to represent the accused and to fight police harassment, psychologists to attend to the traumatised, among other skills sets.

Broader struggle against apartheid 

In the process, Coleman shaped the DPSC – and those around him – inasmuch as he was shaped by it and the experiences of other parents whose children were languishing in apartheid jails. There were people who became activists because Coleman assigned them tasks in the DPSC. Inevitably, he and the affected parents became immersed in the broader struggle for the liberation of South Africa because the suffering which the DPSC sought to address could only be ended with the defeat of apartheid.  

Race, gender and class are powerful social constructs around which many societies, our country most especially, are organised. But Coleman refused to see human beings in the discriminatory terms imposed upon society by colonialism and apartheid. For him, human beings were human beings. He was  a very fair-minded person, a genuine activist who was prepared to give up everything he had to realise an egalitarian non-racial democracy.  

For the Colemans, it was a question of 'once an activist, always an activist.' When Coleman and his beloved wife Audrey received the Order of Luthuli in Silver in November last year, they issued a statement that pricked our consciences by reminding us of high "unemployment, poverty, racism, inequality and violence" in post-apartheid South Africa.  "The freedoms Nelson Mandela and the ANC so bravely fought for, the vision of egalitarian, non-racial democracy, is today but a flickering glimmer of the light that shone brightly on 27 April 1994," they wrote.

They unapologetically asserted:

The ANC must rid itself of corrupt elements, the democratic state must be restored to its historic duty to put South Africans first. To awaken the spirit of 'ubuntu', to reimagine the Mandela-led movement for non-racialism, inclusion and democracy.

Coleman was humble to a fault. If you did not know about his educational accomplishments and success as a business person, you simply would not get an inkling from the way he carried himself. He was no "Mponeng," (Behold me) ever desirous of attention and recognition. He could have elected to live a comfortable life cocooned by his personal success and privileges offered by the system apartheid, but he chose the difficult route of the struggle. 

Difficult as the 1980s were for many an activist and the oppressed majority, they were ironically also the best years because we dreamt of a better and brighter tomorrow characterised, as the Colemans put it in November, by the spirit of Ubuntu, non-racialism, inclusion and democracy.

We have lost our way 

But there is no gainsaying the fact that we have lost our way. We must get back on course or risk being blown asunder by the force of the wave of the unfulfilled dreams of unemployed, the poor and the despised who are naturally expectant of the dividends of freedom. A non-racial and inclusive South Africa infused with Ubuntu is not an unattainable utopia. It can still be attained if we rekindle the dream and place all hands on deck to realise the vision.

It is up to especially the young people who will inherit the future to work for it and to achieve it because the stability of South Africa depends on a non-racial South Africa, truly inclusive in every sense of the word. Max Coleman's life provides some valuable lessons about what we should all do to achieve a non-racial prosperous South Africa. 

He would have objected to this descriptor, but Coleman was a colossus.  Alas, one by one, the giants who shone the light during the long night of apartheid are silently passing on. It is sadly the end of an era.  

Mashile-Nkosi is executive chairperson of Kalagadi Manganese, a mining company that has operations in the Northern Cape and is headquartered in Johannesburg.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.


