TRIBUTE | Professor Zwelibanzi Mpehle: A gentle soul whose untimely death leaves an irreparable void

Mashupye H. Maserumule pays tribute to Professor Zwelibanzi Mpehle who died last year, whom he regarded as an outstanding academic and colleague.

We are told that life precedes death; there is no death without life; death is part of life; or perhaps, conversely, life is part of death. All that this means is that death is an inevitable certainty of life. However, what is uncertain is the time of death.



It is because of this that when it strikes, no matter at what age the deceased was, it inflicts excruciating pain, so much so that a deathless life becomes our wish. Science explains reasons for mortality, but not to the extent of how to come to terms with death, especially the death of those whose impact on society is invaluable.

This was my pickle at the funeral of Professor Zwelibanzi Mpehle on 31 December 2020.

For, Mpehle was the head of the Department of Public Management at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and the President of the South African Association of Public Administration and Management (SAAPAM) – a professional association of academics and practitioners in the field of public administration in South Africa established to promote public service excellence through scholarship and research.

Hypertension issues

He took his last breath on the morning of 27 December 2020. Complications related to hypertension, not Covid-19 as rumour-mongering doing the rounds largely on social media has peddling this falsehood, was the cause of his untimely death.

An outpouring of messages of condolence across the country described him as a gentle soul, a generous human being, and a quintessential servant of humanity. It is because of this that, as I was just about to take the podium at his funeral to talk about him in my capacity as a leader of the faculty which the department he headed is part of, and a former president of SAAPAM myself, I wondered how I could even begin to say farewell to this outstanding academic and a colleague who still had so much to offer.

For, his academic achievements had given us hope that we are changing the existing reality about the paucity of the black professoriate in this country, not only for reasons of equity, but for epistemic justice as the core of the decoloniality project. That he was sharp witted with extraordinary intellectual consciousness was writ large in his enthusiastic embrace of efforts I had initiated when I was the head of the department, which he took over, to change the public management programme.

This is because I had found, in my various research endeavours that in many ways public administration and public management as fields of study in South Africa continue to show vestiges of colonialism and the absurdity of neo-liberalism at the level of their epistemological dispositions. This had to be changed. Mpehle became a dependable ally in this pursuit, which resulted in the Council of Higher Education’s (CHE) approval and South African Qualification Authority’s (SAQA) registration of TUT’s public affairs programme to replace public management.

An important proposition, which undergirded this paradigm shift in our curriculum development endeavours, especially as it pertains to the teaching of students for employment in the administration of the state is that, in the words of Janet Denhardt and Robert Denhardt, “... government shouldn’t be run like a business; it should be run like a democracy”.

Various pursuits

Of critical importance, among all his achievements, was his managing of the New Generation of Academics Programme (nGAP), which was one of the best in the faculty of humanities, as in less than five years the candidate he was mentoring – Daniel Mlambo - got his Phd degree. nGAP is a prestigious programme of the Department of Higher Education, Science and Innovation designed to replenish the aging professoriate in South Africa.

Mpehle’s life straddled various pursuits of human endeavours. He shaped lives and corrected many who were in conflict with social norms, with his calm demeanour which many mistook, to their folly, as being meek. Mpehle had this selfless posture - a rare trait in this rapacious world where selfishness has contaminated the moral fibre of society, and has hollowed out our humanity. Many come to work, not to necessarily work, but to manipulate any opportunity that work environments create to satisfy their greed. Mpehle detested this. He understood the virtue of being a teacher, a professor, and an academic leader as being about what is in the interest of students.

For a while, Mpehle was indisposed, but continued to do his work at home. He marked students’ scripts to generate their marks, which were submitted on time. I got overwhelmed by emotions when a colleague who works in his office shared his last text message to her, which he had sent on 14 December 2020. I want to share with you the contents of that message, just to show you his selfless concern for others:

Hi Josephine. I am at home and not feeling ok at all. I will send my wife now to bring the moderation papers for VCA (this is a code of a subject he was teaching). Please print the mark sheets for both VCA117V B5 and B7 so that she can take them to exams today.

This is what he did, when he was bedridden at home, just to ensure that his students got their feedback on their assessments on time. People like Mpehle are a rarity in humanity, and we can only wish to have them in abundance in our universities, and the public service because they are the incarnation of altruism.



Beyond TUT, Mpehle was the President of the South African Association of Public Administration and Management (SAAPAM). That he could lead this association is because he epitomised what it represents, in terms of its commitment to contribute towards creating a just society. I picked up his extraordinary acumen in 2012, when the residues of the era that had been outpaced by the context of the epoch which had tried to re-inscribe themselves to disrupt the transformation agenda, and therefore hold progress at ransom.

Mpehle is one of those who fought ferociously against this revisionism. He remained true to the principle, and defended the course when some auctioned their intellectual souls for a place in the hegemony that defined them as the ‘other’. He refused to be defined as the ‘other’, because he had never been the ‘other’.

That today in the fraternity we have a premier scholarly publication – Journal of Public Administration, which the Association he led owns, and is edited by black intellectuals, vindicates the tenacity of his leadership to cognitive justice. He joined the pantheon of our course with an impeccable inscription of his name in the history of the fraternity, which include professors Yogi Pinceliah of the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), Pholoso Disoloane of the University of South Africa (UNISA), and Dr Peter Veeran of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT). All these are soldiers who died with their boots on, fighting for cognitive justice in the fraternity. Their lives did not cease at the time when they took their last breaths. They continue to live on in their legacies.

Farewell my friend; may your soul rest in eternal peace; you fought the good fight, you finished the race, and you kept the faith. You are the martyr of justice in the knowledge economy.

- Mashupye H. Maserumule is professor of public affairs at the Tshwane University of Technology.