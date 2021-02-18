TRIBUTE | Thank you, former UCT vice-chancellor Dr Stuart Saunders for who I am today

Rain co-founder Phumlani Moholi has paid tribute to former UCT vice-chancellor, Professor Stuart Saunders, who died in his sleep last Friday. He was 89.

“What counts is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.” - Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela

President Nelson Mandela’s inspirational words have constantly forced me to look inward from outward to reflect on my life and surroundings.

This week I did not realise that it would take the death of Dr Stuart Saunders, Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Town from 1981 to 1996, to appreciate truly and be thankful for who I am and what I have because of him.

Reflection is very important in life if one wants to understand who he or she is, where one has been, and where one is now.

Reflecting on the guidance from President Mandela’s wise words, I had feelings of gratitude and appreciation and acceptance of the role Dr Saunders played in my life and hundreds of other black students during the dark days of apartheid.

He took over in very difficult and troubled times in our country - these were the darkest days of apartheid.

Dr Saunders was a humble fearless man. I can attest to this man’s humility and how benefitted from his fearless attitude towards the then-government.

To give context to what he managed to achieve those days, let me outline how things worked then.

Separate white and black institutions

In those days there were separate white and black academic institutions, but the black institutions were strategically designed to offer limited courses that were relevant for economic development. For example, they were designed by intention not to offer, medicine, engineering, architecture.

This then meant that if you were black and wanted to study these disciplines, you had to apply and be granted a special permit by the department of "White Education".

If granted, this permit had a condition, "permit granted subject to the university not accommodating the recipient at the university’s whites only residences".

It was under these conditions that I started my engineering studies at UCT in 1981 under the leadership of Dr Saunders.

The permit system

Getting this permit was a "chicken and an egg" situation, white universities insisted on this permit before admission and the ministry insisted on proof of admission by the institution before issuing a permit, though admission did not guarantee a permit.

The Minister of Native Affairs, Chris Heunis, issued permits in May, which was not in synch with the academic year. So institutions registered black students conditionally, subject to the issuing of the study permit by the ministry.

Some applicants would not be granted permits, institutions would then be in a fix about what to do with these students, as they would be breaking the law if they allowed them to continue with their studies.

Dr Saunders broke apartheid laws

How do you tell someone to go home because of they are black, the system has rejected them and does not want them to proceed with their studies. This situation appealed to Dr Saunders’ conscience to take the fight to the apartheid authorities. He virtually broke apartheid laws and allowed black students to continue with their studies.

Dr Saunders also had a sense of fairness and justice. One of the things that he recognised very well were the disparities from which most black students came, financially and academically.

The year I arrived at UCT, he started the academic support programme to assist disadvantaged students to close the gap in order to succeed with their studies.

Organising scholarships and accomodation

His contribution to the financial wellbeing and support of many black students during those trying times was unparalleled.

I remember, one day out of the blue about 60 of us were summoned meet with Dr Saunders and we were very nervous. In that meeting, he announced that he had organised scholarships from the Karl Popper Foundation for those of us who were struggling financially. The awards were guaranteed as long as we performed in our studies, and that took a load off my shoulders and helped me to concentrate on my studies.

Beyond this, Dr Saunders also organised temporary accommodation in an unused ward at Somerset Hospital in Greenpoint. The ward was partitioned into small cubicles with a bed and desk. We were also provided with canteen facilities within the hospital grounds.

This move to Greenpoint made it easier to get to campus, rather than travelling from the Cape Flats and having to wake in the wee hours to get to campus. In the meantime, whilst we stayed in Greenpoint, he started to build a residence for black students in Gugulethu.

In the later years, Dr Saunders, would open residences to all students

Dr Saunders looked at problems holistically and did whatever was possible to be able deal with our circumstances that were created by apartheid policies.

Ability to accept diversity

I totally agree with Professor Thandabantu Nhlapo when he says: "Dr Stuart Saunders, among his many talents of engagement and relationship building, genuinely did not believe in tokenism."

Dr Saunders lived by the credo that the fundamental things that people need are love of others, love of one's self, respect of others and the ability to accept diversity.

He understood that reflecting on diversity is not a matter of race, religion or colour, but the deep and abiding appreciation of our rich and unique differences.

I and many UCT alumni thank Dr Saunders for where we have been and who we are today. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

- Phumlani Moholi, graduated with a B.Sc. Eng (Electrical) from UCT in 1985. He is the co-founder Rain, South Africa’s mobile only data network, former Chief Technology Officer at MTN South Africa and former Chief Information Technology and Telecoms Officer of the 2010 World Cup Organising Committee.

