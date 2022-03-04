Tshwane mayor Randall Williams | Collecting revenue was no publicity stunt - we mean business

Tshwane's debt collection campaign is not designed to embarrass our clients, nor is it politically motivated, as some have suggested. It is born out of necessity to restore the City’s financial health, writes Tshwane mayor Randall Willliams.

Last month, the City of Tshwane made news headlines for a sustained period. We were trending on social media, with almost everyone talking about Tshwane. There was an unprecedented amount of news coverage and interest in our bold and aggressive #TshwaneYaTima revenue-collection campaign which sought to disconnect services to defaulting clients who run up high service bills and fail to pay the City.



The reality is that our debtor’s book has increased to over R17 billion, and we simply could not continue to stand by and allow debt owed to the City to increase unabated while clients continue to consume services without paying.

As we have indicated, the R17 billion debt owed to the City includes R1.3 billion that is owed by government departments and embassies, R4 billion by businesses in Tshwane and R8 billion by residential customers.

Ratings downgrades

This amount of debt could not be sustained, particularly as the City is in a challenging financial position. The City faced several credit rating downgrades in September 2020, during the eight-month tenure (March to October 2020) of the illegal ANC administrators.

At the time, Moody’s credit agency downgraded the City as a long-term issuer by one notch from Ba1 to Ba2, with a sustained negative outlook for the City.

This initial downgrade had a negative ripple effect, leading to two more downgrades by Moody’s in April 2021 and again in July 2021, where the City was downgraded to the non-investment grade category of Caa2.



The downgrades meant that the City could not secure the required long-term loans to fund our capital projects. Alongside the downgrades we found that another contributing factor to the City’s liquidity problems was the low revenue collection rate. While the administrators were in office, revenue collection dropped significantly to 75%. This severely compromised the City’s financial position and demonstrates the significant failure of the administrators. After coming into office, we have sought to improve our revenue collection rate to over 90%.



Bold steps



Turning things around for the City required that we take bold steps, which included implementing cost-cutting measures, reducing the appointment of consultants, and limiting recruitment to only critical vacancies.

We then took things further by reinitiating our credit control policy, and this gave birth to our #TshwaneYaTima campaign. The campaign has proved to be a step in the right direction to reinstitute a culture of paying for services rendered.

So far, we have collected more than R700 million above our projections. This comes after we have disconnected more than 1 000 accounts, including government departments and businesses. We are pushing ahead with the campaign and have already disconnected some residential customers.

The message we are driving here is clear: Pay for services rendered. As a municipality, we purchase electricity and water in bulk, meaning that by the time we distribute these services, we have already paid on our side. If we then fail to receive revenue back for services rendered, it leaves us with shortfalls in our finances. This is detrimental to municipalities, which need revenue to operate optimally and deliver services to residents.

Campaign not designed to embarass

In addition to delivering services, the City must honour its commitments to creditors such as Eskom, Rand Water, our employees and other existing contractual obligations.

We are firm in our stance that the financial sustainability of the City is non-negotiable and that every effort must be made to restore the City of Tshwane to a financially healthy position as quickly as possible.

The current campaign is not designed to embarrass our clients, nor is it politically motivated, as some have suggested. The #TshwaneYaTima campaign is born out of necessity to restore the City’s financial health. The culture of non-payment for services had to be tackled head-on.

For this collection campaign to succeed, we had to be unapologetic in our efforts to recoup what is due to the City. I would like to thank the clients that have cooperated, and I hope that they will ensure that their accounts are in good standing going forward.

Of course we have experienced some resistance, with a few companies taking us to court, but they found us prepared. Our legal teams stand ready to defend this revenue-collection campaign.



We did not wake up one morning and decide to disconnect services to defaulting clients, even though disconnecting services is one of the remedies available to municipalities.



We followed due process, issued notices and distributed final demands to give forewarning. The fact that some clients were able to pay us immediately following disconnection indicates that our strategy of combatting the culture of non-payment is working.



- Randall Williams is the Executive Mayor of Tshwane.



