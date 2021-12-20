VIEWPOINT | Our greatest regret is that Susan Rohde felt she had to fight her battle in silence

The mother and father of Susan Rohde, Neville and Dianne Holmes have written of their heartache of the last five years following the arrest of their daughter's husband Jason Rohde for her murder. In a statement, the couple write of what it was like to feel as if their daughter was on trial, how they felt ambushed at every turn and how grateful they are to the police and prosecution for doing their work. Their statement comes after Jason Rohde reached the end of the road in his attempts at clearing his name over the murder of Susan. Last week the Constitutional Court dismissed his application for leave to appeal, saying there was no chance of success. Rohde is serving a reduced sentence of 15 years. You can read Neville and Diane Holmes' statement below.

In this epidemic of intimate partner violence Against women the death of our daughter, Susan Rodhe, is a statistic. But behind this statistic is an unimaginably painful ordeal that those of us left behind are struggling to come to terms with.



From the outset, we felt ambushed at every turn. First came the shock and disbelief that our daughter could have died of suicide; then the rumours and unnerving revelations began to surface. These were followed by the arrest, the prolonged trials, the distortions, the appeals and the bail applications – we began to wonder if there could ever be an end to it all.

The most hurtful part was the defence’s strategy of denigrating Susan and dragging her and our family into the mire. Sue was not on trial, but to us, it felt like she was. We had lost our daughter, and then to have her attacked like this was almost too much to bear.

We remember seeing pictures of the trial, and it looked like such a David and Goliath battle – the lonely prosecutor facing a phalanx of high-profile defence lawyers. The trial was agonising, but without it, we would never have known the torment Susan endured in the months leading up to her death, nor the duress she was under trying to keep her family whole. We would have had to accept that she had chosen to end her own life. We are grateful that the police and prosecution did their work, and that justice prevailed because at least now we know the truth - in all its ugliness - and we hope that knowing that truth may help us properly mourn our daughter in the difficult days ahead.

Sue’s fight to save her family failed, and she lost her life in the process, but our granddaughters will know that she left no stone unturned in her pursuit of what she believed was for their wellbeing and happiness. Our great regret is that she felt forced to fight her battle in silence. We hope there may be a lesson there for others.

We have always been immensely proud of Susan and will continue to be. We respect the person she was and the legacy she has left behind. She was so easy to love. We will now try to go forward with the same courage, care and love Sue showed us and others throughout her life.

- Neville and Diane Holmes are the parents of Susan Rohde.

News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.