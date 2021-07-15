1h ago

add bookmark

William Bird | Looting of community radio stations: just a remarkable coincidence?

accreditation
William Bird
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Westside FM that was established in 2007, was ransacked as well.
Westside FM that was established in 2007, was ransacked as well.
supplied

William Bird writes that while it is still unclear whether four community radio stations were looted as part of a strategy to destabilise our county, it is quite a happy coincidence.

On Friday last week, there was some reason for optimism; our country’s vaccination programme was steadily starting to increase to the numbers we needed to achieve to get the majority of our people vaccinated and help prevent another tragic wave. Any optimism has been brought crashing to the ground, not just because of the looting, destruction and tragic loss of life but also because among the targets were four community radio stations.  Alex FM, in Alexandra, Mams Radio, in Mamelodi, West Side FM, in Kagiso, and Intokozo FM, in Durban.

I’m not highlighting the trashing of the radio stations in some sort of perverse competition to say it is worse than the loss of a loved one or loss of business, but because the looting of community media is an act of destruction of the community itself. 

READ | #UnrestSA: Looters target community radio stations in KZN, Gauteng

One of the few positives to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic has been highlighting the critical role media play in a crisis. It highlighted not just the importance of access to accurate, credible and reliable information but also the vital importance of communication. 

Free media needed in a democracy

We all know our media has faults. They are under-resourced and make mistakes, pretty much like all of us, actually. Their role in a democracy, though cannot be underestimated. As a public good and as a means for the public to sift through the deluge of content they are bombarded by on social media, journalism helps us make sense and understand what’s going on.  Good journalism explains events and lets us know what is being done. Journalism, credible, accurate and fair media are an integral pillar of any democracy. There can be no democracy without a free, credible and accurate media.  But media matters not just on a principle and structural basis for democracy level, media matters on a personal, and people level too.

Journalism and media are also essential to our identities, the music we like, the talk shows and current affairs, the experts and issues that enable us to form strong opinions. Media helps build our sense of self and community.

There is a reason why whenever there are efforts to destabilise a country media is always targeted. Just look at eSwatini in the last few weeks where in an effort to control and shift the narrative they shut down the internet and tortured journalists, including some of our own. Seeking to control the narrative and shift what people know and believe is crucial to those who wish to destabilise.

READ | Lynsey Chutel: Want to silence young Africans and hold on to power? Shut off the internet

Media, and journalists in particular, are almost always calm in a crisis, often because journalists are exposed to life and death crises every day. They aren’t out there screaming and yelling and involved in the violence; they are there asking questions recording footage, speaking to looters, to the police, residents and vigilantes.  Journalists risk their lives to bring us the news. Every day.  So in a time of crisis, we turn to them to help us understand the government message, to see through some of the lies and deception, and ideally empower us to make up our own minds.

We don’t yet know if the looting of the four stations was targeted as a strategy to destabilise our country and incite further violence.  But it seems an extremely happy coincidence that for those who are inciting the violence that they would target a centre of the community, a structure that represents the antithesis of violence, that represents dialogue, discussion, debate, information, commonality, and community. It makes sense that those who would want to encourage more senseless violence that they would seek to silence those who would try to calm things down, for people to consider their actions. It seems also to be too joyous a coincidence that those odorous cretins seeking to incite, encourage and instigate violence had free reign to do so on social media, all in their efforts to deepen division, increase anger, fear, desperation and anxiety.  Also, shutting down the community media forces communities to turn elsewhere for information. Those alternative sources are not always other credible media - this takes away a reliable source, making it far easier for people to fall victim to disinformation. Again an exceptionally wonderful coincidence for those stoking violence.

A direct attack on a community

Many of those who looted are not different to any of us. Placed in their shoes, I suspect most of us would have acted in the same way, which is precisely why it’s so important to have those in the community who can see different options and paths to have a voice, to calm, and deescalate. Looting community media then isn’t just about the offensiveness of the act of destruction but of how it represents a direct attack on the community itself, on the communities identity and dignity.

In attacking  community media, those inciting the violence have sought to silence the community itself, they have sought to deny the community its voice and a forum to air views, to debate and to criticise. 

The attack is more than destruction of property and community and a clear and fundamental violation of the right to receive and impart information and freedom of expression.

The state recognises the importance of media, and its one reason why the SABC is a national key point. (Why are community media not national key points too? A good question but for another piece)

READ | Glenda Daniels: Exposing the fault lines in SA media

As we navigate the crisis, its essential we recognise the role of our media, that we support them and enable them to do their jobs, that we allow them to listen to report and share with us and to help us understand and to end the violence. 

For the communities impacted, it’s critical that one of the first structures they repair is their community stations, as they will go some way in rebuilding the community.  For the state, they need to find those responsible and get to the bottom of why the stations were looted and then they need to ensure those responsible are exposed and brought to justice.

- William Bird is the director at Media Monitoring Africa.

To receive Opinions Weekly, sign up for the newsletter here

 

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.comwith your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south africaunrestmedialootingcommunity radio stations
Lottery
Lucky Tuesday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pre-schools moving to Department of Education management is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Long overdue and much anticipated
19% - 1716 votes
A lot of empty promises
10% - 874 votes
A disaster waiting to happen
72% - 6559 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
view
Rand - Dollar
14.49
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.05
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.14
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.81
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,826.66
-0.0%
Silver
26.29
+0.1%
Palladium
2,813.00
-0.6%
Platinum
1,132.63
+0.0%
Brent Crude
74.76
-2.3%
Top 40
61,754
0.0%
All Share
67,898
0.0%
Resource 10
67,966
0.0%
Industrial 25
87,744
0.0%
Financial 15
12,880
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics

2h ago

Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing

14 Jul

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing
Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo

14 Jul

Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo
Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'

13 Jul

Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when...

13 Jul

SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when you wear green and gold'
SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

12 Jul

SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics
WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo

12 Jul

WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo
New African record the boost Simbine needed

11 Jul 2021

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul 2021

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo