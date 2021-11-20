Karyn Maughan | Zondo, Maya, Madlanga and Mlambo: Meet the nominees for SA's next Chief Justice

Under attack, divided and unable to ensure proper accountability, South Africa's judiciary is in desperate need of a capable leader – and all four nominees for the Chief Justice position have shown that they are up for the job, writes Karyn Maughan.

In the coming weeks, President Cyril Ramaphosa will need to make one of the most important decisions of his term in office: by choosing the man or woman who will lead South Africa's judiciary.



Late on Wednesday night, the Presidency confirmed that Ramaphosa had selected four preferred candidates for the position: Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Supreme Court of Appeal President Mandisa Maya, Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo and Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

They will now need to be interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission, which will provide Ramaphosa with its assessment of their individual suitability for the judiciary's most powerful position.

Here is what we know about the President's Chief Justice nominees:

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo



SCA President Judge Mandisa Maya

Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga

