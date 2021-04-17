LANDISA | How I battled breast cancer in a South African public hospital

I don’t know where my journey with cancer will take me. But I believe that accompanied by the staff of this stellar hospital the path will be the best possible one, writes Sophia Petersen in Cape Town.

The walls may need a paint and the windows need a clean, but the staff who walk the halls of Tygerberg Hospital are as good as those who work at the private facilities.

My husband and I have never had medical aid. We raised our children in the public health system and I have always considered the service we received as perfectly professional and the staff who helped us highly competent.

Our offspring are now all professionals on medical aid. Despite their nagging, their dad and I continue to attend the provincial facilities – they were good enough then, and they are even better now, albeit a longer wait surrounded by sick people who at times can be anything but patient.

I was diagnosed with breast cancer in January. Just two years ago, I saw the crippling effect of this disease when my older sister fought this battle.

The first round, she won. The second, I watched her deteriorate and ultimately succumb within three months. It broke my heart – she was one of the healthiest and strongest people I knew.

When I received that heart-breaking diagnosis on the 5th floor of Tygerberg Hospital with my youngest daughter by my side, all I heard was that my biggest fears had been confirmed. I couldn’t take in or digest the positives that Dr de Villiers shared with me – in the most sensitive and encouraging way – because all I paired with cancer was death.

I lost my own mother to this disease. In my mind, holding my child’s hand as I tried to make sense of what was happening, I would be next.

In the weeks that followed, I underwent numerous tests where I was poked, prodded and thoroughly examined by the professional and competent staff of Tygerberg Hospital. Another abnormality was discovered during one of my many scans – an anomaly in what I thought was my healthy breast.

Up until then, I had never set foot in this sprawling place before.

Slowly, and with endless positive words from my family and loved ones, I started to realise that maybe death hadn’t come knocking. I learnt about lymph nodes, tumours and the various stages of cancer during my hospital visits, with the staff becoming like science teachers as I came to understand some of the ins and outs of this disease.

I never left the hospital without an encouraging word or well wish from the amazing staff who work on the 5th floor. Although I don’t know most of them by name, I know their faces. These are the people I will remember as giving so much encouragement during what I think is the darkest time of my life. They aren’t just hospital staff; they are cheerleaders, motivational speakers, teachers, counsellors.

And they are remarkable.

I underwent elective surgery last Monday. The day before, I had arrived anxious, doubtful and very afraid for my first night in hospital. In my 66 years, I have never been admitted. It was daunting.

It started fading away from when I set foot in that facility. The friendly security guard at the door sprayed my hands and welcomed me with a warm smile and chat.

At my first stop at the department of nuclear medicine, the doctor (I am so sorry I didn’t get your name) gave me my four injections, explaining its function to me in layman’s terms so that I could understand what was happening. It’s a bit like watching one of these medical shows, but you are the one on the table.

After a video chat with my beautiful granddaughters, a porter walked me to where I would get my folder, giving me a tour of the facility like an experienced tour guide.

I arrived at Ward D3 feeling better than I felt when we had driven through the hospital gates.

I was met by Staff Nurse Philander, a boisterous, friendly yet firm woman who would become one of my favourite faces in the three days I was there.

In the five other beds were people like me, whom I had met a week before when we were all scheduled to have surgery that Monday, the first patient being prepared for her op at 04:30.

We chatted like old friends, linked by the unfortunate fate of all developing this deadly disease.

The day of my surgery, my blood pressure was sky-high. My anxiety levels were through the roof, but I had faith that I was in the capable and experienced hands of a team who knew exactly what to do.



And they did.

I had asked the surgeon, the formidable Dr Jenny Edge, to do what she felt was best when she asked me how I had wanted to proceed. The possibility of a mastectomy was real – I told her to do what she felt needed to be done.

Through all of this, I felt informed - every procedure was discussed and explained. I still felt in charge of my body – the fear subsided the more I understood what was happening.

I woke up on Monday afternoon groggy, hungry – with both breasts.

The lump had been successfully removed and a lymph node and auxiliary gland had been cut out to be sent for testing.

I spent the rest of the day chatting to my children and letting them know I would be okay. Thank you to the staff who fielded their panicked calls earlier – they were incredibly worried about their mom.

No visitors are allowed during the pandemic and I assured my children that I was fine and eating properly. The latter wasn’t difficult at all – the meals were really good, surprisingly, after all I had heard about hospital food.

I slept better that night and was discharged on Tuesday.

I don’t have the words to express my gratitude to the staff of Tygerberg Hospital for the wonderful care they have given me since my life changed that day in January.

Being a nurse or medical professional in a public hospital is probably a thankless job. But today I want to say thank you, because you have been nothing but wonderful to me.

I don’t know where my journey with cancer will take me. But I believe that accompanied by the staff of this stellar hospital the path will be the best possible one.

- Sophia Petersen is a retired factory worker, proud mother, and grandmother of three from Cape Town.

