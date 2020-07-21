35m ago

add bookmark

Mandy Wiener | The desperate hunger of children should be the barometer of a failing government

Mandy Wiener
Gift of the Givers handing out food parcels in Mooreesburg in the Western Cape.
Gift of the Givers handing out food parcels in Mooreesburg in the Western Cape.
Shavan Rahim

Government is failing its hungry children spectacularly, writes Mandy Wiener. 

I don't know what it feels like to be hungry - true, gnawing, hollow hunger.

But what I do know is that it is a feeling I would never want myself or my children to experience. In fact, it is an almost debilitating fear that that could ever happen.

But the stark truth for many of those who thought that awful possibility could never become a reality is now becoming their own lived experiences.

The data shows this to be the case. But more disturbingly, anecdotally we now know it is happening.

A report from Groundup last week left me reeling - that children are eating wild plants to survive as hunger explodes.

It quoted Gift of the Givers project manager Ali Sablay as saying that when the organisation's food truck arrived in Peddie in the Eastern Cape earlier this month, they learnt that some people were feeding their children wild plants to deal with their gnawing hunger pangs.

If any organisation has experience of absolute devastation it is Gift of the Givers. This NGO goes into disaster areas responding to tragedies as a matter of course. Now that trauma is happening right here in their own backyard.

Requests for food

The organisation says it has been overwhelmed with requests for food, people are crying on the phone, flooding their inboxes, desperate for food parcels.

The data paints an alarming picture of the economic impact of the lockdown and the crisis it has created. This is from various credible sources.

Take a read through the scary NIDS-CRAM survey, compiled by 30 social scientists from five different universities across the country.

It found that half of households (47%) ran out of money to buy food in April. One in two respondents indicated that their household had run out of money to buy food in the month of April. One in five (22%) said that someone in the household went hungry in the past week, and one in seven respondents said that a child went hungry in the past week. 7% of adults and 4% of children were perpetually hungry (hunger "every day" or almost every day).

Sacrificing food 

What these numbers also show is that in most of the households affected, parents are "shielding" their children from hunger. In other words, they are sacrificing their own food so that their kids can eat. As a mother, that scenario is utterly heartbreaking.

These figures are a confirmation of research done by Statistics South Africa, the Human Sciences Research Council and the University of Johannesburg in the past couple of months which all indicate that hunger is getting much, much worse.

There is only so much that civil society, NGOs like Gift of the Givers and the man in the street can do. Benevolent suburban South Africans are trying to help by creating soup packets, make sandwiches, establish feeding schemes and soup kitchens. It is encouraging and appreciated but it is nowhere near enough.

Government has to step in at this point, which is why the proposition of a Basic Income Grant (BIG) is now on the table. With that comes the risk of over dependency on the state that smacks of socialism which worries critics. The special Covid-19 grant of R350 doesn't appear to be touching sides while payouts for the Temporary Employer Relief Scheme (Ters) have now dried up. Government says it paid over R8 billion to around 150 000 employers on behalf of over two million employees.

But again as we have seen so often in South Africa's recent history, civil society has indeed stepped in to fill the leadership vacuum created by a failing government. Time and time again we have seen civic organisations turn to the courts to force elected leaders into leading.

This time, it was Equal Education. Together with School Governing Bodies from two Limpopo schools, they went to the High Court seeking to force the Minister of Basic Education and MECS of Education in eight provinces (excluding the Western Cape) seeking declaratory orders to ensure that the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) be implemented.

The programme ensures that almost half of the 20 million children in the country are fed. It supplements nutrition for nine million children. Judge Sulet Potterill, in a scathing judgment, ordered the Minister and the MECs had failed in their constitutional obligation by freezing the feeding scheme.

Hunger not an issue of charity

"A more undignified scenario than starvation of a child is unimaginable. The morality of a society is gauged by how it treats its children. Interpreting the Bill of Rights promoting human dignity, equality and freedom can never allow for the hunger of a child…" said Judge Potterill.

"Hunger is not an issue of charity, but one of justice," she went on.

The Director-General of Education himself described the enormous impact of the feeding scheme on children who benefitted saying that when they were provided with nutritious meals, there was improved punctuality, concentration, attendance and general well-being.

It is indisputable. Hungry children cannot learn, they cannot advance and the repercussions are ongoing and long term. We cannot be having a conversation around whether or not the schools will be shut because of the Covid-19 peak without discussing how children are being neglected at the same time and the associated knock-on effects.

Hungry children should be the ultimate barometer by which we measure our government and our leadership by. Looking at the numbers, the statistics, the surveys, the court judgments and the personal experiences of those who are feeding their children plants to sustain them, government has failed spectacularly. 

 - Mandy Wiener is a journalist, author and host of the Midday Report on 702.

** Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name, profile picture, contact details and location. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.

Related Links
Mandy Wiener | Do I or don't I? The fear of not knowing is driving me mad
Mandy Wiener | A return to lockdown? Damned if they do and damned if they don’t
Mandy Wiener | Remember their names – share stories of Covid instead of stigmatising people
Read more on:
gift of the givershungercovid-19coronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What was your take on Cricket South Africa’s 3TC Solidarity Cup. event over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I loved the innovation and finally getting to watch some local cricket!
13% - 348 votes
3 teams in one match? No thanks, I’m more of traditionalist!
7% - 205 votes
Didn’t bother to watch!
80% - 2192 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste...

18 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste reclaimers
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious...

17 Jul

WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious 'magic muffins'
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo