Mpumelelo Mkhabela | Be worried: The capacity of the SA state is collapsing fast

From Prasa to Covid-19 vaccine "glitches", state officials display astonishing incompetence, writes Mpumelelo Mkhabela.

In a public relations stunt, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula "unveiled" Zolani Matthews, a 60-something-year-old, as permanent chief executive officer (CEO) of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).



The announcement was presumably preceded by a careful interrogation of his qualifications because of the herculean work required to rescue a company long consigned to dysfunctionality. It was all good for the publicity-hungry Mbalula.

Until GroundUp, a news agency revealed an inconvenient truth about Matthews: that he may not be qualified to take up the job because he has surpassed Prasa's retirement age. How possible was that, in the detailed processes that ordinarily precede the approval of a CEO's appointment, something so basic was not checked?

If properly followed, the process leading to an appointment involves layers of approvals from company to Cabinet.

First, the board subcommittee of the state-owned company would shortlist candidates, following a recruitment process that involved an advertisement and/or headhunting of candidates.

Second, the subcommittee would conduct interviews and make a recommendation to the board, based on criteria that take into account company policies.

Third, the board would interrogate the submission and make a recommendation to the minister.

Fourth, the minister would apply his mind to the recommendation, seek clarity where necessary from the board.

Fifth, he would submit a memorandum containing his recommendation to Cabinet. Attached to the memorandum would be a full report of the board, indicating its preference.

Sixth, the memorandum to Cabinet would be read by all ministers, who would subsequently engage in a robust debate about the state of the company and the desirability of the preferred candidate.

Age requirement

Lastly, Cabinet, chaired by Cyril Ramphosa, a former businessman who should know these things, would make an informed decision to either support or reject the minister's recommendation.

How did it happen that in this entire procedural value chain, state functionaries – from technocrats to Cabinet and the president's advisors – none could pick up a simple thing, like the age requirement for employment at Prasa?

Now, the rules would have to be amended either directly or by over-stretching its interpretation after the fact to accommodate Matthews.

This is a wrong start for a CEO, who should be expected to enforce governance rules, which are broken in almost all aspects at Prasa.

He will be the person whose tenure as CEO is predicated on profiteering from bending of company rules or conveniently generous interpretation.

There is no way that someone employed by way of amending company rules would have the moral authority to enforce rules while at the helm.

READ | Mpumelelo Mkhabela: Stubborn party politics are destroying SOEs

The Prasa debacle shows that the idea of building a capable state is, at this stage, a pipe dream.

To build a capable state, you need capable people in the entire value chain of decision-making within state organs: from a personal assistant right up to the president of the Republic.

A value chain staffed with capable people is likely to produce competent outcomes.

State capacity is not some abstract thing. It's as basic as the ability of state officials to understand and enforce rules in a rules-based society envisaged in our Constitution.

The Prasa CEO recruitment fiasco is a metaphor for the continuous decaying of state capacity. While some of our current problems could correctly be blamed on the state capture of the Zuma years, it is slowly receding as a convenient excuse. There is no evidence, for instance, that the dodgy recruitment process at Prasa has anything to do with the state capture of the Zuma era.

Some might make light of the recruitment of an over-age CEO at Prasa, but the reality of the collapsing state capacity does not end with the failure to observe the mundane.



Funding from Steinhoff

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has accepted funding from Steinhoff, a multinational company with a reputation for being managed by swindlers, to investigate crimes committed at the company.

The NPA has defended the payment on the basis that Steinhoff is a complainant and the matter is complex. Both explanations show a depth of degeneration of state capacity.

From an ethical perspective, private funding of a state organ by a complainant inevitably raises credibility questions to the investigation and its outcomes. Secondly, the admission the state needs assistance on a complex issue, like Steinhoff fraud, suggests a decline in the capacity of the state to perform its constitutional duties.

There is, of course, nothing wrong with the state procuring, with its own money, skills and other resources from the private sector to bolster its own capacity. But it's another matter when the private sector player, with a vested interest in a particular investigation, funds the state to conduct it.

READ | National Prosecuting Authority hits back at criticism of Steinhoff funding for PWC probe

Another worrying instance of collapsing state capacity is the delay in the payment of salaries of Zondo commission staff members. These are officials tasked with unearthing the causes and the consequences of state capture. How did it happen that, for months, they were not paid?



Surely the Presidency, National Treasury, the Department of Justice and Correctional Services should not have allowed this to happen.

Regulations that govern the commission's operations clearly state that no one, not least organs of state, should impede its work. Delay in salaries could be seen as a violation of the regulations by the very state organs, who helped to establish it, and who stand to benefit from the outcome.

Had it been the first time that the state failed to honour its critical obligations, we could say the delays were simply an oversight or a glitch. But then, how many glitches on critical issues are tolerable?

Not long ago, there was a "glitch" between National Treasury and the Department of Health that caused the delay in payment for the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines. And, in a separate vaccine incident related to the purchase of AstraZeneca doses, the Department of Health somehow did not check the expiry date.

If the state is unable to verify the age of an employee, unable to check the expiry date of a vaccine meant to control a pandemic, and unable to pay salaries on time, what kind of state is this?

Whatever the name, it certainly is anything but the capable state envisaged in the National Development Plan.



- Mpumelelo Mkhabela is a former parliamentary correspondent, editor of The Sowetan and a political analyst.

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.