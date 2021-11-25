Pieter du Toit | The ANC might be big, but it most definitely is failing, Mr Mbeki

Nine days before the recent municipal elections, former president Thabo Mbeki told a gathering of businessmen in Johannesburg that the ANC "is too big to fail" and that if the party collapses, so will the country. He might be right about the ANC's size, but he's wrong about the rest, writes Pieter du Toit.

"The ANC, with its weight and its size, it's the governing party. If this governing party misbehaves, it has a bad impact on the country. The ANC is too big to fail because when it fails, the country will fail," News24 reported Mbeki as saying.

A month hence, and it is now clear – for those that have not joined the dots – that the ANC is a failing party. Governing with very little impediment in most of South Africa at all levels of government for almost three decades, support has surged away from the party in recent years. It has registered its lowest levels of support during the municipal levels, only managing to secure 47% of votes cast in the country's municipalities.

But even more disastrous, it has ceded control of the country's economic and political heartland in Gauteng to the opposition, with the loss of the metropolitan municipalities of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. Political gossip might be dominated by the clashing personalities of Helen Zille and Herman Mashaba or the apparent shrewdness of Julius Malema. Make no mistake, however, the diminishing of the ANC – and the party's clear inability to arrest its accelerated decline – is the most significant political development of recent times.

Soweto rejection

The symbolic loss of the Gauteng metros, with the patronage networks adjacent to political power, cannot be understated. Johannesburg was the central site of struggle before 1994. It was there that labour was indentured to support the mining industry, where the ANC's most formidable leaders challenged apartheid, and where the party returned to after it was unbanned. The rejection the party suffered in Soweto will be particularly painful for the party: support there has collapsed by an eye-watering 34 percentage points in a decade, dropping from 87% of support in 2011 to 53% this year.

That means Soweto, where youths rose against apartheid in 1976, where Nelson Mandela made his home and where President Cyril Ramaphosa comes from, is now actively choosing against the ANC.

Returning to Mbeki's comments: they reveal a particular brand of ANC hubris which even the former president falls prey to. Mbeki was clear in his belief that the election of Jacob Zuma as party leader would be disastrous for the country, and he has expressed those sentiments over the years, having primarily exiled himself from the movement during the Zuma period. But even Mbeki, who foresaw the corruption and mismanagement under Zuma, and has commented extensively on the degradation inside the party, still believes that South Africa cannot survive without the ANC in power.

Clearly, voters disagree, having reduced the party to under 40% in several municipalities, including Gauteng's big three metros. This is nothing short of an epic failure by the ANC's leadership, municipal governments, and campaign machinery. In fact, it has been a failure of the entire organisation over many years.

Structural degeneration

These calamitous results were not produced in a vacuum, and they're not from left field. It is the product of more than a decade of structural degeneration, set in motion by the "coalition of the wounded" at Polokwane and allowed to advance by Zuma's supporters and enablers. The ANC and its cadres, secure in their comfort, repurposed the state as an extraction vehicle, subdued the Constitution and the rule of law, and gorged on public resources. It broke the party. The recently concluded judicial commission of inquiry into state capture was purely an investigation into ANC overreach and criminality, despite what party apparatchiks say.

Zuma's delinquency, the Guptas' network, entrenched corruption, crass resource extraction, poor governance and collapsed services was the product of ANC policy and culture. Voters saw it, are now suffering because of it, and have punished the governing party for it. Mbeki is wrong: the ANC might be big, but it is most definitely failing.

Earlier this week, Nomvula Mokonyane, quite possibly one of the worst ministers since 1994, and also one of the most entitled ANC leaders, said smaller parties were "ganging up" on the ANC.

Smell the coffee

"We have taken note of what has transpired today, and the ANC needs to wake up and smell the coffee. It's a strong warning heading towards the 2024 elections," she said.

Only now, Ms. Mokonyane? Perhaps more thought should have gone into the results of the 2016 elections when the ANC lost control of three large metros. Or during the height of capture, or even after the 2019 general elections, where it mustered 57% of support.

The "strong warnings" have been flashing bright red for more than a decade now.

- Pieter du Toit is assistant editor: in-depth news and a former parliamentary correspondent.

