Qaanitah Hunter | Will Ramaphosa be a one-term president?

President Cyril Ramaphosa is going to need to stop sitting on the fence and deal decisively with corruption if he is going to have more than one term, argues Qaanitah Hunter.

It is time for President Cyril Ramaphosa to seriously consider the possibility of him becoming a one-term president.

And unlike former president Nelson Mandela, being one will not be a badge of honour for him.

He may not like it but it is becoming more apparent the very thing that got him elected - his anti-corruption stance - may be the catalyst for his own demise.

Ramaphosa was sold to the nation as an anti-corruption crusader.

He was described as being too rich to ever have his hands caught in the cookie jar - unlike his predecessor.

The applause was always thunderous when he spoke on the ANC campaign trail about how corrupt politicians should be in orange overalls.

The public bought his anti-corruption Kool-Aid by giving the ANC an undeserved mandate. They believed Ramaphosa would put his corrupt comrades in orange overalls.

But the post-Nasrec politics dictated that he tiptoe through ANC factions, trying to please everyone and negotiate his way through every decision.

Eventually, it became Ramaphosa's leadership style.

He errs on the side of caution. He doesn't take firm action against his manifestly corrupt political enemies. He never calls them out. He skirts around issues, speaking in cliches and dishing out grand, unspecific promises.

Now, half way through his term as ANC president and only a year into the sixth administration, Ramaphosa is becoming increasingly isolated.

As the crumbs of state resources that is left behind is being looted in the middle of a pandemic, public optimism towards Ramaphosa's anti-corruption agenda has been squandered.

The public has grown tired and his promises mean little anyways.

At the same time, his political enemies have become emboldened in their looting.

Even those close to him have joined in the eating.

Ramaphosa will soon be left without mass public support and without the ANC core.

Ramaphosa's fence-sitting

Even Cosatu and the SACP have read the room and realised Ramaphosa's fence-sitting will get this country nowhere.

These groupings was where Ramaphosa drew his political strength.

This week, Cosatu suggested Ramaphosa was a "powerless scarecrow with rubber teeth".

In a statement the trade union federation said: "The ANC under his leadership continues to be seen as a rent-seeking, unaccountable caste. The president needs to act decisively and prove that his administration is not a powerless scarecrow with rubber teeth.

"He needs to honour his commitments made to the people of South Africa and prove that his promises were not just meaningless platitudes of a politician during the vote-harvesting season."

His friends in business are appalled at how much Ramaphosa let his political detractors in the ANC get away with it.

The ANC's NEC on the weekend proved that while Ramaphosa may still talk the talk, his political enemies know very well that he doesn't have the gall to have them in orange overalls.

Ramaphosa and the few who are still sympathetic to him insist presidents cannot arrest people and send them to jail.

They will insist he has capacitated law enforcement and appointed good people to head crime-fighting agencies. He also beefed up resources to the likes of the National Prosecuting Authority and Zondo commission.

Ramaphosa knew when he was campaigning for the presidency that the decimation of law enforcement came from the same party he leads and was done by the same people he tried to appease politically.

Some of his allies led the disbandment of the Scorpions. He knew it would not be easy.

Yet still, he ran for office on the ticket of anti-corruption.

And now when no one has gone to jail, corruption has skyrocketed and those around him have been found wanting, Ramaphosa has no leg to stand on.

He tried to please everyone and has, in turn, appeased no one.

His anti-corruption promise has become the rope around his neck.

The public has grown impatient with Ramaphosa and have become suspicious of his promises. His enemies know he is too weak to act.

Ramaphosa's action or inaction on corruption will determine whether he is a one-term president or not.

Right now it is not looking pretty.

- Qaanitah Hunter is News24's political editor.

